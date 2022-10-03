Nobel Prize for scientist who unlocked secrets of Neanderthal DNA

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Nobel Prize for scientist who unlocked secrets of Neanderthal DNA

By Press Association
October 3, 2022, 10:44 am Updated: October 3, 2022, 2:49 pm
Swedish scientist Svante Paabo (dpa via AP)
Swedish scientist Svante Paabo (dpa via AP)

This year’s Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine has been awarded to Swedish scientist Svante Paabo for his discoveries on human evolution.

Mr Paabo, 67, has spearheaded research comparing the genome of modern humans with our closest extinct relatives, the Neanderthals and Denisovans, showing that there was mixing between the species.

The Nobel panel said his research provides key insights into our immune system and what makes us unique compared with our extinct cousins.

Thomas Perlmann, secretary of the Nobel Committee, announced the winner on Monday at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden.

Mr Paabo has spearheaded the development of new techniques that allowed researchers to compare the genome of modern humans with the other hominins.

While Neanderthal bones were first discovered in the mid-19th century, only by unlocking their DNA have scientists been able to fully understand the links between the species.

This included the time when modern humans and Neanderthals diverged as a species, determined to be around 800,000 years ago, said Anna Wedell, chair of the Nobel Committee.

“Paabo and his team also surprisingly found that gene flow had occurred from Neanderthals to Homo sapiens, demonstrating that they had children together during periods of co-existence,” she said.

Nobel winner
Mr Paabo received the accolade over his discoveries on human evolution (Frank Vinken for Max-Planck-Gesellschaft via AP)

This transfer of genes between hominin species affects how the immune system of modern humans reacts to infections, such as the coronavirus. People outside Africa have 1-2% of Neanderthal genes.

Mr Paabo and his team also managed to extract DNA from a tiny finger bone found in a cave in Siberia, leading to the recognition of a new species of ancient humans they called Denisovans.

Ms Wedell described this as “a sensational discovery” that subsequently showed Neanderthals and Denisovans to be sister groups which split from each other around 600,000 years ago. Denisovan genes have been found in up to 6% of modern humans in Asia and south-east Asia, indicating that interbreeding occurred there too.

“By mixing with them after migrating out of Africa, homo sapiens picked up sequences that improved their chances to survive in their new environments,” said Ms Wedell. For example, Tibetans share a gene with Denisovans that helps them adapt to the high altitude.

Nils-Goran Larsson, a Nobel Assembly member, told the Associated Press after the announcement: “Svante Paabo has discovered the genetic make-up of our closest relatives, the Neanderthals and the Denison hominins.

“And the small differences between these extinct human forms and us as humans today will provide important insight into our body functions and how our brain has developed.”

Sweden Nobel Prize Medicine
Chair of the Nobel Committee for Physiology or Medicine Anna Wedell hails the discovery (TT News Agency via AP)

Mr Paabo said he was surprised to learn of his win on Monday.

He said in an interview posted on the official home page of the Nobel Prizes: “So I was just gulping down the last cup of tea to go and pick up my daughter at her nanny where she has had an overnight stay, and then I got this call from Sweden and I of course thought it had something to do with our little summer house in Sweden. I thought: ‘Oh, the lawn mower’s broken down or something.’”

He mused about what would have happened if Neanderthals had survived another 40,000 years, saying: “Would we see even worse racism against Neanderthals, because they were really in some sense different from us? Or would we actually see our place in the living world quite in a different way when we would have other forms of humans there that are very like us but still different?”

The Swedish scientist carried out his prize-winning studies in Germany at the University of Munich and at the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig. He is the son of Sune Bergstrom, who won the Nobel Prize in medicine in 1982.

The medicine prize kicks off a week of Nobel Prize announcements.

It continues on Tuesday with the physics prize, with chemistry on Wednesday and literature on Thursday. The 2022 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday and the economics award will follow on October 10.

The prizes carry a cash award of 10 million Swedish kronor (around £800,000) and will be handed out on December 10.

The money comes from a bequest left by the prize’s creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel, who died in 1895.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

South Korea has said North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters (Lee Jin-man/AP)
North Korea ‘fires ballistic missile’ toward South Korea’s eastern waters
Phil Foden will get better and better, says Manchester City team-mate Kevin De Bruyne (Martin Rickett/PA)
Phil Foden will keep getting better and better, insists Kevin De Bruyne
Gonzalo Higuain had a loan spell at Chelsea in 2019 (Adam Davy/PA)
Inter Miami’s Gonzalo Higuain announces he will retire at end of MLS season
Will Smith (Doug Peters/PA)
Apple TV+ confirm release of Will Smith’s runaway slave drama Emancipation
Antonio Conte wants a quick response from Spurs (Joe Giddens/PA)
Antonio Conte urges Tottenham to shake off derby loss at Eintracht Frankfurt
Viola Davis at The Woman King premiere in Leicester Square (Ian West/PA)
Viola Davis wants new film to encourage people to tap into ‘warrior spirit’
Remains of a destroyed Russian tank are scattered on the ground along the road between Izium and Kharkiv, Ukraine (Francisco Seco/AP)
Ukraine claws back more territory Russia is trying to absorb
Environment Secretary Ranil Jayawardena (Aaron Chown/PA)
Environment Secretary: Water firms to face fines up to £250m for sewage dumping
Erling Haaland already has three Premier League match balls in his trophy cabinet
Records keep tumbling for Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland
Linedy Genao, who will star in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s production of Bad Cinderella (Craig Ruttle/AP)
Andrew Lloyd Webber to transfer his Cinderella to Broadway

More from Press and Journal

Peterson control tower operations..
Peterson on track for net-zero at 27 sites by end of 2022
Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay craving consistency from Ross County's attacking players
A series of timetable changes have been proposed by Stagecoach. Picture by Chris Sumner.
'We spoke, Stagecoach listened': Community outcry saves bus links to Aberdeenshire villages
Scottish Fire and Rescue. Image: Scottish Fire and Rescue. sent in by SFRS media team
Ornamental crystal globe sparks fire warning after starting blaze in Argyll home
Jeremy Clarkson at the sign for his farm shop. Image: Amazon Prime.
Jeremy Clarkson visits BrewDog in Ellon after launching own brewing brand
Request CR00000 A96 between Inverurie and Huntly. Just at the turning for Huntly station. Taken 12/11/20
Massive 130-tonne transformer expected to bring Saturday travel disruption to A96 in Aberdeenshire

Editor's Picks