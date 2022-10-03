Police probe tear gas use at Indonesian football match after 125 die in crush

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Police probe tear gas use at Indonesian football match after 125 die in crush

By Press Association
October 3, 2022, 11:28 am
Players and officials of the soccer club Arema FC pray outside the Kanjuruhan Stadium (AP)
Players and officials of the soccer club Arema FC pray outside the Kanjuruhan Stadium (AP)

Indonesian police said they are investigating more than a dozen officers responsible for firing tear gas at a football match, sparking a crush that killed 125 people.

The announcement came as distraught family members struggled to comprehend the sudden loss of loved ones at the match in East Java’s Malang city that was watched only by hometown Arema FC fans.

Organisers had banned visiting Persebaya Surabaya supporters at the Kanjuruhan Stadium due to Indonesia’s history of violent football rivalries.

Football team prays
Players and officials of the soccer club Arema FC pray outside the Kanjuruhan Stadium (AP)

Witnesses said home fans flooded onto the pitch after Arema lost 3-2 to Persebaya, ending a 23-year unbeaten home record against the visitors.

Some of the 42,000 Arema fans threw bottles and other objects at players and officials. At least five police vehicles were toppled and set ablaze outside the stadium.

Most of the deaths occurred when riot police, trying to stop the violence, fired tear gas, including toward the spectator stands, triggering the disastrous crush of fans making a panicked, chaotic run for the exits. Most of the 125 people who died were trampled upon or suffocated.

People injured in a crush
Relatives stand nearby as survivors of the stampede are treated at a hospital in Malang, East Java (AP)

At least 17 children were among the dead and seven were being treated in hospitals, the ministry of women’s empowerment and child protection said.

Police said 323 people were injured in the crush, with some of them still in a critical condition.

National police spokesperson Dedy Prasetyo said in a news conference that 18 officers responsible for firing tear gas, ranging from middle to high-ranking officers, were being investigated, along with “internal matters related to security management”.

Indonesia Soccer Deaths
Women weep after receiving confirmation that their family member is among those killed at the stadium (AP)

He said police were still questioning witnesses and analysing footage from 32 security cameras inside and outside the stadium and nine mobile phones owned by the victims as part of the investigation to also identify suspected vandals. Two police officers were said to be among the dead.

Arema players and officials laid wreaths on Monday in front of the stadium. “We came here as a team asking forgiveness from the families impacted by this tragedy, those who lost their loves ones or the ones still being treated in the hospital,” head coach Javier Roca said.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo ordered the country’s premier league suspended until safety is re-evaluated and security tightened. Indonesia’s football association has also banned Arema from hosting matches for the rest of the season.

Arema FC president Gilang Widya Pramana expressed his sadness and his deepest apologies to the victims and the Indonesian people, and said he is ready to take full responsibility for the tragedy.

He said that the management, coach and players were in shock.

“I am ready to provide assistance, even though it will not be able to return the victim’s life,” Mr Pramana said in a news conference at Arema’s headquarters in Malang.

“This incident was beyond prediction, beyond reason … in a match watched only by our fans, not a single rival’s supporter,” he said, sobbing.

“How can that match kill more than 100 people? An incident that probably wouldn’t exist in the world.”

Muhammad Ali Rifky
An Arema FC official reacts after praying for the fans who lost their lives in a stampede (AP)

He said that Arema FC was ready to accept any sanctions from Indonesia’s Soccer Association and the government, and “hopefully, it will be a very valuable lesson”.

Security minister Mohammad Mahfud said he will lead a separate inquiry to investigate violations of law over the disaster. The team will also determine what victims’ compensation should be provided and will complete the task in three weeks.

Rights group Amnesty International has urged Indonesia to investigate the use of tear gas at the stadium and ensure that those found in violation are tried in open court.

While Fifa has no control over domestic games, it has advised against the use of tear gas at stadiums.

Despite Indonesia’s lack of international accolades in the sport, hooliganism is rife in the football-obsessed country where fanaticism often ends in violence.

Data from Indonesia’s watchdog, Save Our Soccer, showed 78 people have died in game-related incidents over the past 28 years.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

South Korea has said North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters (Lee Jin-man/AP)
North Korea ‘fires ballistic missile’ toward South Korea’s eastern waters
Phil Foden will get better and better, says Manchester City team-mate Kevin De Bruyne (Martin Rickett/PA)
Phil Foden will keep getting better and better, insists Kevin De Bruyne
Gonzalo Higuain had a loan spell at Chelsea in 2019 (Adam Davy/PA)
Inter Miami’s Gonzalo Higuain announces he will retire at end of MLS season
Will Smith (Doug Peters/PA)
Apple TV+ confirm release of Will Smith’s runaway slave drama Emancipation
Antonio Conte wants a quick response from Spurs (Joe Giddens/PA)
Antonio Conte urges Tottenham to shake off derby loss at Eintracht Frankfurt
Viola Davis at The Woman King premiere in Leicester Square (Ian West/PA)
Viola Davis wants new film to encourage people to tap into ‘warrior spirit’
Remains of a destroyed Russian tank are scattered on the ground along the road between Izium and Kharkiv, Ukraine (Francisco Seco/AP)
Ukraine claws back more territory Russia is trying to absorb
Environment Secretary Ranil Jayawardena (Aaron Chown/PA)
Environment Secretary: Water firms to face fines up to £250m for sewage dumping
Erling Haaland already has three Premier League match balls in his trophy cabinet
Records keep tumbling for Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland
Linedy Genao, who will star in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s production of Bad Cinderella (Craig Ruttle/AP)
Andrew Lloyd Webber to transfer his Cinderella to Broadway

More from Press and Journal

Peterson control tower operations..
Peterson on track for net-zero at 27 sites by end of 2022
Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay craving consistency from Ross County's attacking players
A series of timetable changes have been proposed by Stagecoach. Picture by Chris Sumner.
'We spoke, Stagecoach listened': Community outcry saves bus links to Aberdeenshire villages
Scottish Fire and Rescue. Image: Scottish Fire and Rescue. sent in by SFRS media team
Ornamental crystal globe sparks fire warning after starting blaze in Argyll home
Jeremy Clarkson at the sign for his farm shop. Image: Amazon Prime.
Jeremy Clarkson visits BrewDog in Ellon after launching own brewing brand
Request CR00000 A96 between Inverurie and Huntly. Just at the turning for Huntly station. Taken 12/11/20
Massive 130-tonne transformer expected to bring Saturday travel disruption to A96 in Aberdeenshire

Editor's Picks