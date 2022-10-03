Manchester United must use pain of derby defeat to improve – Bruno Fernandes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Manchester United must use pain of derby defeat to improve – Bruno Fernandes

By Press Association
October 3, 2022, 12:03 pm
Bruno Fernandes has urged Manchester United to use the derby defeat by Manchester City as a motivation to improve (Martin Rickett/PA)
Bruno Fernandes has urged Manchester United to use the derby defeat by Manchester City as a motivation to improve (Martin Rickett/PA)

Bruno Fernandes says Manchester United must use the pain of Sunday’s 6-3 derby defeat as fuel for improvement after admitting attitude and belief was lacking from the outset at Manchester City.

A run of four straight Premier League wins under Erik ten Hag came to a shuddering halt on enemy turf as Erling Haaland and Phil Foden both scored hat-tricks in a one-sided encounter at the Etihad Stadium.

Anthony Martial grabbed two after Antony had scored a stunning consolation, but the damage was already done by that point as United limped into half-time four goals down for the second time this season.

That 4-0 humiliation at the hands of Brentford in August kicked Ten Hag’s men into life and Fernandes said the same must happen this time.

“I think the attitude and the belief from the beginning was not the best and I think it was that that caused us many problems and made us concede early goals,” the stand-in skipper said at the Etihad Stadium.

“After we have to run back the result and obviously I think the second half was much better.

“We keep control more, we control more the game. Whenever we have the ball we are more brave.

Manchester City v Manchester United – Premier League – Etihad Stadium
Bruno Fernandes is consoled by Manchester United team-mate Anthony Martial during the defeat at the Etihad Stadium (Martin Rickett/PA)

“Obviously we’re down on the result, so we had to take some risks – and obviously when you take that risk you score straight away, you try to go a little bit more (attacking) and you concede more goals. Against teams like City, you can’t give that much space to them.

“Obviously we are really disappointed but now it’s time to focus on the next game and understand that we have to get back in the performances that we did before – in the belief and everything, in the togetherness principle – and understand that this cannot get us down.

“It has to make us improve for the future.”

Put to Fernandes that it is a process under Ten Hag and the loss acted as a reminder that there remain improvements to make, he said: “That’s obvious after this result.

“We knew that it was going to be a tough game, but we had tough games before and we have won it.

Manchester City v Manchester United – Premier League – Etihad Stadium
Phil Foden was one of two Manchester City players to score a hat-trick in the derby win (Martin Rickett/PA)

“So, I think it’s about mentality, attitude, togetherness and belief in the process.”

The loss at City was the worst possible start to a hectic October schedule that sees United play nine fixtures across domestic and continental competitions.

Ten Hag’s side return to Premier League action at Everton on Sunday evening, but first comes Thursday’s Europa League match against Omonia Nicosia in Cyprus.

“(Playing so many games) is a good thing,” Fernandes told MUTV.

“You don’t have that much time to recover, but at the same time you have to understand that you have a chance to get a result, a good result, a good performance to give more confidence to the team.

“It’s about now going to the Europa League and winning the next game, and all the games that are coming for us.”

