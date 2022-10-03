Records keep tumbling for Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News World

Records keep tumbling for Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland

By Press Association
October 3, 2022, 4:19 pm
Erling Haaland already has three Premier League match balls in his trophy cabinet
Erling Haaland’s latest hat-trick broke two Premier League records and left him firmly on course for several more with Manchester City.

Haaland is the first player ever to score hat-tricks in three successive Premier League home games and shattered the mark for the quickest to reach three trebles in the competition.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the Norwegian’s achievements so far and what could be still to come.

Treble-treble

Haaland has three hat-tricks in his first eight Premier League appearances, a truly staggering improvement on the previous record.

Before Haaland, the quickest player to a treble-treble was Michael Owen in 48 games – fully six times as many as City’s new superstar.

“He only just beat me!” Owen quipped on the Premier League’s in-house video channel.

Alan Shearer’s record of five hat-tricks in a Premier League season is already well in Haaland’s sights, while former City striker Sergio Aguero holds the record of 12 in total.

Shearer, Aguero, Andy Cole, Dimitar Berbatov and Jermain Defoe share the record of five goals in a game. Haaland has never achieved that in any competition but the 22-year-old’s day could certainly come.

Season total

Mohamed Salah celebrates with the Golden Boot in 2018
Mohamed Salah’s record of 32 goals in a 38-game season already appears under threat (Dave Thompson/PA)

Speaking on the same Premier League broadcast as Owen, former City winger Shaun Wright-Phillips tipped Haaland to “fly past” Mohamed Salah’s record of 32 goals in a 38-game Premier League season.

At his current rate of 1.75 goals per appearance he is on track to reach that mark inside 19 games – the midpoint of the season, against Wolves on January 21, should he remain ever-present until then.

He would then hit the Premier League record of 34, set in 42-game seasons by Shearer and Cole, in the following game against Tottenham.

Michael Owen, right, celebrates a Newcastle goal with Alan Shearer
Michael Owen, right, believes former team-mate Alan Shearer’s record could come under threat from Haaland (David Davies/PA)

That rate is surely unsustainable even for Haaland and City but the record looks likely at some point barring a long-term injury – and Owen is already looking even further ahead to Shearer’s all-time tally of 260 Premier League goals.

“He’s hundreds away from it but it’s so realistic because of the rate that he’s scoring, the Alan Shearer record has got to be an attainable target already,” the former Liverpool frontman suggested.

It is not just the Premier League where Haaland could break records, and 38 this season would see him match a 94-year-old record for City in all competitions, set by Tommy Johnson in 1928-29.

And with three goals in his first two Champions League appearances for the club and back-to-back group games against Copenhagen to come – if selected – he is in the early stages of threatening a run at Cristiano Ronaldo’s record of 17 in a season.

Scoring run

Lionel Messi celebrates a goal for Barcelona
Lionel Messi had scoring runs of eight and nine games under Pep Guardiola (Nick Potts/PA)

Sunday saw Haaland become only the second player, after Lionel Messi, to score in eight straight appearances for manager Pep Guardiola.

He has 15 goals along the way – hat-tricks against Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest and United, two against Sevilla and one each against Newcastle, Aston Villa, Borussia Dortmund and Wolves.

Messi scored 18 in eight Barcelona games in 2012 and had another run of nine games, the longest under Guardiola, in 2010. He scored 15 in that sequence, so Haaland would exceed that mark with a goal next time out.

Aguero, in 2019, and Riyad Mahrez last season had seven-game scoring runs for City under Guardiola.

Haaland is also already more than halfway to Leicester striker Jamie Vardy’s record 11-game Premier League scoring run in 2015, scoring in six league games in a row.

