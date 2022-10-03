Phil Foden will keep getting better and better, insists Kevin De Bruyne

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Phil Foden will keep getting better and better, insists Kevin De Bruyne

By Press Association
October 3, 2022, 10:31 pm
Phil Foden will get better and better, says Manchester City team-mate Kevin De Bruyne (Martin Rickett/PA)
Phil Foden will get better and better, says Manchester City team-mate Kevin De Bruyne (Martin Rickett/PA)

Kevin De Bruyne has no doubt Phil Foden will keep getting better and better.

Foden was outstanding on Sunday as both he and Erling Haaland scored hat-tricks in Manchester City’s 6-3 derby demolition of Manchester United.

The midfielder is now one of City’s seniors stars and an established England international after graduating through the club’s youth ranks, and team-mate De Bruyne feels there is plenty more to come from him.

“He’s only 22,” said De Bruyne. “I know at 22 I wasn’t the player that I am now.

“He’s so good, so it’s trying to find consistency. He’s been playing unbelievably for us so he will be here for a long time.”

De Bruyne feels Foden is talented enough to play in a number of positions but expects him to play more centrally as his career progresses.

The Belgian said: “What is he not good at? He can play in a lot of different positions.

“I think eventually he will end up playing centrally but in this moment in time it is maybe a little bit better for him on the wing to have more freedom and fewer instructions so he flows into the game.

“I eventually see him playing more centrally when he gets older and gets more stamina. It’s all about little details to just find more consistency in the performances.”

City’s performance against United, with summer signing Haaland continuing his sensational start at the club, was perhaps an ominous sign for the rest of the competition.

De Bruyne feels City have coped superbly with their changes over the summer
De Bruyne feels City have coped superbly with their changes over the summer (Nick Potts/PA)

There had been uncertainty over how quickly the champions would click into gear with Haaland’s arrival, coming after the departures of Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus, altering the focus of the side’s attack.

De Bruyne said: “I don’t feel like the energy before was any different.

“If you have a couple of players with one year left on their contract and they choose a different challenge, it’s maybe best to get some money for them even if the players were so important for us.

“But the guys who’ve came in have done really well, so we have to give props to them for coming in, changing teams and playing the way they are, so it’s good for us.”

