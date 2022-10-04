Donald Trump files £419-million lawsuit against CNN for alleged defamation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Donald Trump files £419-million lawsuit against CNN for alleged defamation

By Press Association
October 4, 2022, 1:02 am
Former US president Donald Trump is suing CNN for 475 million dollars (£419 million) in damages for allegedly defaming him to impede any future political campaign (Chris Seward/AP)
Former US president Donald Trump is suing CNN for 475 million dollars (£419 million) in damages for allegedly defaming him to impede any future political campaign (Chris Seward/AP)

Former US president Donald Trump is suing CNN for 475 million dollars (£419 million) in damages for allegedly defaming him to short-circuit any future political campaign.

The lawsuit, filed in US District Court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, focuses primarily on the term “The Big Lie” about Mr Trump’s false claims of widespread fraud that he says cost him the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden.

There was no immediate comment from CNN.

Mr Trump repeatedly attacked CNN as president, which resonated with his conservative followers.

He has similarly filed lawsuits against big tech companies with little success. His case against Twitter for knocking him off its platform following the January 6 2021 US Capitol insurrection was thrown out by a California judge earlier this year.

Numerous federal and local election officials in both parties, a long list of courts, top former campaign staffers and even Mr Trump’s own attorney general have all said there is no evidence of the election fraud he alleges.

His lawsuit claims “The Big Lie”, a phrase with Nazi connotations, has been used in reference to him more than 7,700 times on CNN since January 2021.

Former president Donald Trump tosses caps to the crowd
Mr Trump repeatedly attacked CNN when he was in the White House (Todd McInturf/Detroit News/AP)

“It is intended to aggravate, scare and trigger people,” he said.

In a statement on Monday, Mr Trump suggested similar lawsuits would be filed against other news organisations, adding that he may also bring “appropriate action” against the House committee investigating the January 6 attack.

The lawsuit comes as he is weighing a potential bid for the presidency in 2024.

New CNN chief Chris Licht privately urged his news personnel in a meeting more than three months ago to refrain from using the phrase because it is too close to Democratic efforts to brand the former president, according to several published reports.

