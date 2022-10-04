Indonesia police chief and nine senior officers removed over football disaster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Indonesia police chief and nine senior officers removed over football disaster

By Press Association
October 4, 2022, 5:53 am
An Indonesian police chief and nine elite officers were removed from their posts on Monday after 125 people were killed at a football stadium (Dicky Bisinglasi/AP)
An Indonesian police chief and nine elite officers were removed from their posts on Monday after 125 people were killed at a football stadium (Dicky Bisinglasi/AP)

An Indonesian police chief and nine elite officers were removed from their posts on Monday after 125 people were killed at a football stadium.

Officials said an additional 18 others were being investigated for responsibility in the firing of tear gas which set off the deadly stampede.

Distraught family members were struggling to comprehend the loss of their loved ones, including 17 children, at the match in East Java’s Malang city that was attended only by hometown Arema FC fans.

The organiser had banned supporters of the visiting team, Persebaya Surabaya, because of Indonesia’s history of violent football rivalries.

Supporters of soccer club Arema FC pray for the victims of Saturday’s soccer match stampede outside the Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang, Indonesia, Monday, Oct 3, 2022
Supporters of Arema FC, shown praying for the victims of Saturday’s football match stampede outside the Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang, are trying to make sense of the tragedy (Achmad Ibrahim/AP)

The disaster on Saturday night was among the deadliest ever at a sporting event.

National Police spokesperson Dedy Prasetyo said Malang police chief Ferli Hidayat had been removed along with nine members of an elite police mobile brigade. They face possible dismissal in a police ethics trial.

He said 18 officers, ranging from middle- to high-ranking, responsible for firing the tear gas were being investigated.

Police are questioning witnesses and analysing video from 32 security cameras inside and outside the stadium and nine mobile phones owned by the victims as part of an investigation that will also identify suspected vandals, he said.

On Monday night, about a thousand football fans dressed in black shirts held a candlelight vigil at a stadium in Jakarta’s satellite city of Bekasi to pray for the victims of the disaster.

Indonesia Soccer Deaths
Football fans chant slogans during a vigil for Arema FC Supporters who died (Tatan Syuflana/AP)

Witnesses said some of the 42,000 Arema fans ran onto the pitch in anger on Saturday after the team was defeated 3-2, its first loss at home against Persebaya in 23 years. Some threw bottles and other objects at players and football officials. At least five police vehicles were toppled and set ablaze outside the stadium.

But most of the deaths occurred when riot police, trying to stop the violence, fired tear gas, including in the stands, triggering a disastrous stampede of fans making a panicked, chaotic run for the exits. Most of the 125 people who died were trampled or suffocated. The victims included two police officers.

At least 17 children were among the dead and seven were being treated in hospitals, the Ministry of Women’s Empowerment and Child Protection said. Police said 323 people were injured in the crush, with some still in critical condition.

Soccer fans chant slogans during a candle light vigil for supporters of Arema FC who died in Saturday’s stampede, in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022
An Indonesian police chief and nine elite officers were removed from their posts over the stadium disaster (Binsar Bakkara/AP)

President Joko Widodo ordered the country’s football premier league suspended until safety is re-evaluated and security tightened. Indonesia’s football association also banned Arema from hosting matches for the rest of the season.

Security Minister Mohammad Mahfud said he will lead an inquiry that will examine law violations in the disaster and provide recommendations to the president to improve football safety. The investigation is to be completed in three weeks.

Mr Mahfud instructed the national police and military chiefs to punish those who committed crimes and actions that triggered the stampede.

A woman wears black ribbon on her lips as a symbol of mourning during a rally calling for an investigation into Saturday’s soccer stampede
A woman wears black ribbon on her lips as a symbol of mourning during a rally calling for an investigation into Saturday’s stampede (Trisnadi/AP)

Rights group Amnesty International urged Indonesia to investigate the use of tear gas and ensure that those found responsible are tried in open court. While Fifa has no control over domestic games, it has advised against the use of tear gas at football stadiums.

Despite Indonesia’s lack of international prominence in the sport, hooliganism is rife in the football-obsessed country where fanaticism often ends in violence. Data from Indonesia’s football watchdog, Save Our Soccer, showed 78 people have died in game-related incidents over the past 28 years.

Saturday’s game was among the world’s worst crowd disasters in sports, including a 1996 World Cup qualifier between Guatemala and Costa Rica in Guatemala City in which over 80 died and more than 100 were injured.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

Elon Musk said Ukraine should adopt a neutral status (Patrick Pleul/Pool via AP)
Musk in Twitter tussle with Zelensky over plan to end Russian war
Pep Guardiola has heaped further praise on the prolific Erling Haaland (Martin Rickett/PA)
Pep Guardiola claims no one can compete with Manchester City star Erling Haaland
Manchester City’s Kyle Walker looks set to miss the FC Copenhagen clash (John Walton/PA)
Kyle Walker set to miss FC Copenhagen clash due to injury suffered in derby
Queen Margrethe described the decision as ‘a necessary future-proofing of the monarchy’ (Ida Marie Odgaard/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)
Danish queen refuses to backtrack on stripping royal titles
The Russian government has been stepping up efforts to enforce greater control over the internet and social media (Martin Meissner/AP)
Russian court fines TikTok for failing to delete LGBT content
A man stands near a broken gate at Kanjuruhan Stadium (Achmad Ibrahim/AP)
Stadium exit gates too small for escape, say Indonesian police
Carlos Alcaraz was beaten by David Goffin in Astana (Adam Davy/PA)
World number one Carlos Alcaraz beaten by David Goffin at the Astana Open
Derek Redmond was helped over the line by his father Jim at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics (John Giles/PA)
BOA and IOC pay tribute to Jim Redmond after his death aged 81
(Henrik Montgomery/TT News Agency/AP)
Three scientists share Nobel Prize for Physics
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi addresses parliament (Vahid Salemi/AP)
Iran’s president tries to assuage anger as protests continue

More from Press and Journal

First steel cut on Islay's new ferries. Image: CMal/ Clarke Communications.
First major milestone in build of Islay ferries
Spice Tandoori restaurant with staff standing by the bar
Elgin's Spice Tandoori wins Scotland's Regional Restaurant of the Year award
CR0038592 NesCol graduations at Music Hall in Aberdeen. Pictured is Amanda Charteris cor Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............04/10/22
NesCol Graduations: Textile student, 60, says it's never too late to follow your dreams
Professor Keith Bender.
Aberdeen university expert says botched Tory tax cut for richest appeared 'purely ideological'
Dorothy Burke holding her trophy for supporting Ukrainian refugees in Aberdeen
Woman who helped Ukrainian refugees fleeing war has been crowned Aberdeen People's Champion
The SPFL Trust Trophy is now at the last 16 stage.
SPFL Trust Trophy: Caley Thistle and Elgin City discover fourth-round opponents

Editor's Picks