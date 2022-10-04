North Korea sends missile soaring over Japan in escalation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

North Korea sends missile soaring over Japan in escalation

By Press Association
October 4, 2022, 10:17 am Updated: October 4, 2022, 12:48 pm
Members of Japan’s Self-Defence Force respond to a report of North Korea’s missile launch (Kyodo News/AP)
Members of Japan’s Self-Defence Force respond to a report of North Korea’s missile launch (Kyodo News/AP)

North Korea has conducted its longest-ever weapons test, a nuclear-capable ballistic missile that flew over Japan and could reach the US Pacific territory of Guam and beyond, forcing the Japanese government to issue evacuation alerts and halt trains.

The South Korean and US militaries responded by launching fighter jets which fired weapons at a target off South Korea’s west coast in a show of strength against North Korea.

The North Korean missile launch was its most provocative weapons demonstration this year, as it pushes to develop a fully fledged nuclear arsenal capable of threatening the US mainland and its allies with the goal of wresting concessions from those countries, some experts said.

North Korea has test-fired about 40 missiles over about 20 different launch events this year as its leader, Kim Jong Un, refuses to return to nuclear diplomacy with the United States.

The United States strongly condemned North Korea’s “dangerous and reckless decision” to launch what it described as a “long-range ballistic missile” over Japan.

“The United States will continue its efforts to limit (North Korea’s) ability to advance its prohibited ballistic missile and weapons of mass destruction programmes, including with allies and UN partners,” National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement.

Primary school pupils find shelter near a building on their way to school after reports of North Korea's missile launch
Primary school pupils find shelter near a building on their way to school after reports of North Korea’s missile launch (Toonippo/Kyodo News via AP)

South Korea and Japan earlier said the missile had an intermediate or longer range. If the launch involved a long-range missile, it could be a test of a weapon capable of targeting the US homeland, some experts said.

The launch is the fifth round of weapons tests by North Korea in the past 10 days. The testing spree is an apparent response to two sets of military drills – one between Washington and Seoul and the other involving Washington, Seoul and Tokyo – off the Korean Peninsula’s east coast last week.

North Korea regards such drills involving the United States as an invasion rehearsal. It was expected to react strongly this time because both exercises involved a US aircraft carrier, which North Korea views as more provocative.

South Korea Koreas Tensions
A TV screen shows a news programme reporting the launch (Lee Jin-man/AP)

Japanese authorities alerted residents in its northeastern regions to evacuate to shelters, in the first “J-alert” since 2017 when North Korea fired an intermediate-range Hwasong-12 missile twice over Japan in a span of weeks during a previous run of weapons tests.

Trains were suspended in the Hokkaido and Aomori regions until the government issued a notice that the North Korean missile appeared to have landed in the Pacific.

In Sapporo city, the prefectural capital of Japan’s northernmost main island of Hokkaido, underground rail services were also temporarily halted, with stations packed with morning commuters.

Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida told reporters the launch “is a reckless act and I strongly condemn it”.

Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida
Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida condemned the launch as ‘a reckless act’ (Kyodo News/AP)

South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol said North Korea’s “reckless nuclear provocations” would meet a stern response from the South and the broader international community.

His military separately warned that North Korea’s repeated missile launches would deepen its international isolation and prompt Seoul and Washington to bolster their deterrence capacities.

Later on Tuesday, four US F-16 fighter jets and four South Korean F-15s conducted a joint strike drill in which one of the South Korean planes fired two precision-guided Joint Direct Attack Munition bombs into an island target.

The exercise was aimed at demonstrating the allies’ ability to accurately strike North Korean targets with “overwhelming force”, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

Elon Musk said Ukraine should adopt a neutral status (Patrick Pleul/Pool via AP)
Musk in Twitter tussle with Zelensky over plan to end Russian war
Pep Guardiola has heaped further praise on the prolific Erling Haaland (Martin Rickett/PA)
Pep Guardiola claims no one can compete with Manchester City star Erling Haaland
Manchester City’s Kyle Walker looks set to miss the FC Copenhagen clash (John Walton/PA)
Kyle Walker set to miss FC Copenhagen clash due to injury suffered in derby
Queen Margrethe described the decision as ‘a necessary future-proofing of the monarchy’ (Ida Marie Odgaard/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)
Danish queen refuses to backtrack on stripping royal titles
The Russian government has been stepping up efforts to enforce greater control over the internet and social media (Martin Meissner/AP)
Russian court fines TikTok for failing to delete LGBT content
A man stands near a broken gate at Kanjuruhan Stadium (Achmad Ibrahim/AP)
Stadium exit gates too small for escape, say Indonesian police
Carlos Alcaraz was beaten by David Goffin in Astana (Adam Davy/PA)
World number one Carlos Alcaraz beaten by David Goffin at the Astana Open
Derek Redmond was helped over the line by his father Jim at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics (John Giles/PA)
BOA and IOC pay tribute to Jim Redmond after his death aged 81
(Henrik Montgomery/TT News Agency/AP)
Three scientists share Nobel Prize for Physics
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi addresses parliament (Vahid Salemi/AP)
Iran’s president tries to assuage anger as protests continue

More from Press and Journal

First steel cut on Islay's new ferries. Image: CMal/ Clarke Communications.
First major milestone in build of Islay ferries
Spice Tandoori restaurant with staff standing by the bar
Elgin's Spice Tandoori wins Scotland's Regional Restaurant of the Year award
CR0038592 NesCol graduations at Music Hall in Aberdeen. Pictured is Amanda Charteris cor Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............04/10/22
NesCol Graduations: Textile student, 60, says it's never too late to follow your dreams
Professor Keith Bender.
Aberdeen university expert says botched Tory tax cut for richest appeared 'purely ideological'
Dorothy Burke holding her trophy for supporting Ukrainian refugees in Aberdeen
Woman who helped Ukrainian refugees fleeing war has been crowned Aberdeen People's Champion
The SPFL Trust Trophy is now at the last 16 stage.
SPFL Trust Trophy: Caley Thistle and Elgin City discover fourth-round opponents

Editor's Picks