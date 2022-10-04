Stadium exit gates too small for escape, say Indonesian police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Stadium exit gates too small for escape, say Indonesian police

By Press Association
October 4, 2022, 12:18 pm
A man stands near a broken gate at Kanjuruhan Stadium (Achmad Ibrahim/AP)
A man stands near a broken gate at Kanjuruhan Stadium (Achmad Ibrahim/AP)

Indonesian police have said that the gates at the football stadium where officers fired tear gas and set off a deadly crush were too small and could only accommodate two at a time when hundreds were trying to escape.

Photos from the Malang stadium where 125 people died and hundreds were injured on Saturday night, in one of the world’s worst crowd disasters in sports, showed four connecting doors forming one gate.

Police said the investigation was focused on six of the 14 gates where most of the spectators died in the crush.

People gather in front of gate 13 at the Kanjuruhan Stadium to pray for victims of Saturday’s stampede
People gather in front of gate 13 at the Kanjuruhan Stadium to pray for victims of Saturday’s stampede (Achmad Ibrahim/AP)

Police spokesperson Dedi Prasetyo said that they were unlocked but only able to accommodate two people.

“For those six gates, they were not closed but they were too small. They had a capacity for two people but there were hundreds coming out. There was a crush there,” Mr Prasetyo told reporters.

He added that the gates were the responsibility of the organisers.

Kanjuruhan Stadium gates
Police fired tear gas, triggering a crush of fans making a panicked run for the stadium’s exits (Achmad Ibrahim/AP)

Police announced on Monday that they had removed one police chief and nine elite officers, and 18 others were being investigated for responsibility in the firing of tear gas inside the stadium.

The match in East Java’s Malang city was attended only by hometown Arema FC fans. The organiser had banned supporters of the visiting team, Persebaya Surabaya, because of Indonesia’s history of violent football rivalries.

Witnesses said some of the 42,000 Arema fans ran onto the pitch in anger after the team was defeated 3-2, its first loss at home against Persebaya in 23 years. Some threw bottles and other objects at players and football officials.

A man throws flowers outside the stadium
A man throws flowers outside the stadium (Dicky Bisinglasi/AP)

At least five police vehicles were toppled and set ablaze outside the stadium.

Most of the deaths occurred when riot police, trying to stop the violence, fired tear gas, including in the stands, triggering a crush of fans making a panicked, chaotic run for the exits.

Most of the 125 people who died were trampled or suffocated. The victims included two police officers.

