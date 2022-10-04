Chloe Kelly determined to enjoy more glory moments at Wembley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Chloe Kelly determined to enjoy more glory moments at Wembley

By Press Association
October 4, 2022, 6:23 pm Updated: October 4, 2022, 6:41 pm
Chloe Kelly (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Chloe Kelly (Andrew Matthews/PA)

England star Chloe Kelly is determined to make more Wembley memories as she prepares to return to the scene of her Euro 2022 heroics.

Kelly ripped off her shirt and wheeled away in jubilation after grabbing the Lionesses’ extra-time final winner against Germany at the end of July.

Sarina Wiegman’s side will be back at the national stadium for the first time since that historic occasion for a sold-out showdown with world champions the United States on Friday evening.

While Manchester City forward Kelly is still revelling in her dramatic, trophy-clinching strike, she is hungry for more.

“Of course the goal will always stick in people’s minds,” she said. “I want to be living that moment for the rest of my life, but also have many of these good moments as well (in the future).

“I think it just makes me excited to learn and be better. I have got so much to learn and that’s what excites me.

“We have had such a high moment and it can only get better because I am improving.”

Kelly was absent through injury last month as England secured qualification for next year’s World Cup with victory over Austria before thrashing Luxembourg.

With that tournament in Australia and New Zealand fast approaching, the 24-year-old is back fit and remaining grounded as she targets further silverware.

“I want to experience that winning feeling even more,” she said.

“One medal around your neck is probably not enough because I just want to win. To do it with such a great bunch of girls it makes you so much more hungrier to get back on the pitch.

“Obviously I am young so I want to experience these winning feelings so much more in my career.”

Speaking about her greater public profile, she added: “I am just a normal girl, ain’t I? To be noticed in the street a little bit more is a bit crazy.

“One day I was going to meet the girls at City and a car pulled up with loads of girls and (they) started shouting my name.

Chloe Kelly wants to create more Wembley memories
Chloe Kelly wants to create more Wembley memories (Nick Potts/PA)

“So I am there waving, thinking it was the City girls and then I was like, I don’t know any of these people!”

England’s preparations for facing the US in front of around 90,000 fans have been hit by injury, with captain Leah Williamson joining fellow defender Lucy Parker and striker Alessia Russo in withdrawing from the squad.

“Leah is a great leader and of course we will miss her,” said Kelly.

“We have such great depth in our squad and so much strength.

“There are so many great leaders with experience, so it’s all about coming together in these moments where you do lose a player like Leah.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Matthew Wade helped Australia seal victory over West Indies (David Davies/PA)
Australia edge West Indies in entertaining T20 series-opener ahead of World Cup
Rangers midfielder Steven Davis, left, admits their return to the Champions League has been a huge step up for the club (Martin Rickett/PA)
Steven Davis says Rangers’ Champions League return has been steep learning curve
The Spanish, Portuguese and Ukrainian football federations have launched a joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup (Martial Trezzini/AP)
Spain and Portugal confirm Ukraine has joined their bid to host 2030 World Cup
Lucy Bronze in action for England (Martin Rickett/PA).
Stamping out abusive behaviour must be priority for women’s sport – Lucy Bronze
Chris Eubank Jr (left) and Conor Benn had been due to fight on Saturday at O2 Arena (Steven Paston/PA)
British Boxing Board of Control say Benn-Eubank Jr fight is ‘prohibited’
Paul Wellens is St Helens’ new head coach (Will Matthews/PA Images).
St Helens announce Paul Wellens as new head coach to succeed Kristian Woolf
Director of rugby Steve Diamond has labelled the demise of Worcester Warriors the ‘darkest day’ for English rugby (David Davies/PA)
Demise of Worcester is English rugby’s ‘darkest day’, says Steve Diamond
Jos Buttler’s side are preparing for the T20 World Cup (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Key questions around England’s T20 World Cup preparations and chances of victory
Erik Ten Hag’s Manchester United came undone at neighbours City last weekend (Martin Rickett/PA)
Erik Ten Hag thanks Man City for Man Utd’s derby demolition reality check
Cristiano Ronaldo trains ahead of Manchester United’s Europa League match on Thursday (Martin Rickett/PA).
Cristiano Ronaldo is happy – except when he’s not playing, says Erik ten Hag

Most Read

1
Lynne Gillan and her partner Malcolm Watson who own Nooks and Crannies, an award winning tearoom in Fraserburgh. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
A cracking apple pie, afternoon tea and loyal customers: How a Fraserburgh tearoom was…
2
Sarah Hawcutt.
Drink-driver confronted by members of public was almost SEVEN times limit
3
Jackie Hauley, left. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Carer took and shared photos of nursing home residents naked and using toilet
4
Albert Damean leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media.
Aberdeen clubber’s vicious revenge attack on man who tried to calm late-night disturbance
5
BUSINESS PIC - Walkers shortbread, Aberlour. James Walker. Picture by Gordon Lennox 12/11/2014
Sir Jim Walker on profits, costs and the former goalie now at the helm…
6
Jeremy Clarkson at the sign for his farm shop. Image: Amazon Prime.
Jeremy Clarkson visits BrewDog in Ellon after launching own brewing brand
7
Shell CEO Ben van Beurden. Image: Polaris Images
Shell boss has ‘flung open a door on windfall tax’
8
Picture by SANDY McCOOK various dates CR00 William (Bill) MacDowell arrives at the High Court in Inverness during his trial for the murder of Renee MacRae in 1976. Accompanying him is his wife Rosemary.
Renee MacRae killer Bill MacDowell intends to appeal his murder conviction, his lawyer confirms
9
Could Captain Scarlet be the man/agent/puppet to save Union Street? P&J and Evening Express readers think the planned halo lights above the Granite Mile look like his fearsome enemies, the Mysterons. Image: Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock/Aberdeen City Council
Readers react: Union Street designs spark calls for Captain Scarlet to stave off alien…
10
Glen Still took sharp bends in the opposing lane and sped through a school zone.
‘Immature’ driver raced through school zone and lost control of car

More from Press and Journal

marie cheyne swimming award
Aberdeenshire coach recognised for 'long-standing commitment' to making swimming accessible for children with disabilities
Scapa Distillery
Scapa Distillery seeks increase in alcohol sales as new tasting room and terrace take…
Aberdeen Women after their game against Rangers at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen Women to face Glasgow Women at Pittodrie as part of Scottish Women and…
Statue toppled over among the plants at Elgin Biblical Garden
Elgin Biblical Garden statues found knocked to the ground with legs snapped in half
The A96 road at Drumine near Inverness Airport was closed for about four hours on Tuesday. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson.
Man in hospital with serious injuries following A96 crash between van and tractor near…
CR0038800 Lee Matthews Extinction Rebellion protest at the Sir Duncan Rice Library Aberdeen University Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson 05-10-2022`
Extinction Rebellion holds 'die in' at Aberdeen University with demands to abandon oil and…

Editor's Picks