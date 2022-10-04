Tactical switch helps Liverpool back to winning ways against Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tactical switch helps Liverpool back to winning ways against Rangers

By Press Association
October 4, 2022, 10:06 pm Updated: October 4, 2022, 10:09 pm
Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates after scoring Liverpool’s first goal (Peter Byrne/PA)
Jurgen Klopp’s tactical tweak earned Liverpool a welcome 2-0 Champions League win and only Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor prevented a greater margin of victory in a one-sided affair at Anfield.

The 40-year-old former Scotland international was by far the busiest player for the visitors, who even against out-of-sorts opposition struggled to bridge the gulf between the Scottish Premiership and Premier League.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side arrived on Merseyside encouraged by Liverpool’s inconsistent form and incoherent defending but Klopp’s decision to switch formations in order to solve a mini-crisis of confidence had the desired effect.

They were undoubtedly helped by a team who struggled to retain possession let alone make any progress in the attacking third but were never under the kind of pressure which saw Brighton score three here at the weekend to prompt Klopp’s change of plan.

That they did not score more than Trent Alexander-Arnold’s free-kick and Mohamed Salah’s penalty early in each half owed plenty to McGregor, who made four first-half saves from Darwin Nunez alone.

Liverpool’s Uruguay international has not scored since the opening day of the Premier League season but after a pep talk from Klopp and his coaching staff he was restored to the focal point of the attack and did a good job of reacquainting himself with the competition in which his performances for Benfica last season contributed to his £64million summer transfer.

The victory, coupled with Ajax’s defeat to Group A leaders Napoli, opened up a three-point cushion to the Dutch side and a win at Ibrox next week would go a long way to securing their progress to the knockout stage.

Rangers’ Ryan Kent looks dejected during defeat to Liverpool
Rangers’ Ryan Kent shows his frustration during defeat to Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

For Rangers, however, their wait for a first Champions League goal in 12 years goes on having registered just one shot on target at Anfield – in the 86th minute.

Klopp’s quick-fix solution to their defensive issues appeared to be to go more offensive, with Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz playing behind Nunez in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

The echoes of fans booing the Champions League anthem in protest at UEFA’s handling of May’s final in Paris had barely died down when Nunez, after an early effort was parried by McGregor, drew a foul from former Liverpool defender Ben Davies – making his first appearance at Anfield.

A free-kick 28 yards out and left of centre was prime Alexander-Arnold territory and the right-back, under scrutiny for his defending, curled a shot into the top corner.

McGregor then denied Salah, released by Nunez who was given free rein to roam across the forward line, and the Uruguayan a further three times before the break as Liverpool created regular chances without looking clinical.

Rangers would have been relatively happy to get to the interval only one goal down but even they must have felt the inevitability about the direction of travel and it took only eight minutes after the restart for their fears to be realised.

Former Everton academy graduate John Lundstram had a nibble at Luis Diaz as he cut in from the left but it was the heavier, clumsier challenge of Leon King which felled the Colombia international.

Salah confidently stroked home the penalty to give the scoreline a more realistic look and from that point it appeared to be a question of how much the hosts wanted to score more and whether Nunez could end his five-match barren spell.

Mohamed Salah, right, scores Liverpool's second goal from the penalty spot
Mohamed Salah, right, scores Liverpool’s second goal from the penalty spot (Martin Rickett/PA)

It was not for want of trying for the willing forward, but Jota came closest with McGregor tipping over his shot.

Rabbi Matondo’s cross was cleared over his own crossbar by Liverpool left-back Kostas Tsimikas and fellow substitute Antonio Colak’s shot was charged down by Alisson Becker as Rangers finally stirred in the last five minutes but they were token efforts on a fruitless night.

Editor's Picks