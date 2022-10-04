Antonio Conte urges Tottenham to be more clinical after stalemate in Frankfurt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Antonio Conte urges Tottenham to be more clinical after stalemate in Frankfurt

By Press Association
October 4, 2022, 11:05 pm Updated: October 5, 2022, 3:15 am
Antonio Conte watched Tottenham held to a 0-0 draw at Frankfurt (Michael Probst/AP/PA)
Antonio Conte watched Tottenham held to a 0-0 draw at Frankfurt (Michael Probst/AP/PA)

Antonio Conte urged Tottenham to be more clinical after they suffered a frustrating Champions League stalemate in Frankfurt to continue their poor away form in Europe.

Spurs created plenty of opportunities in Germany with Harry Kane and Son Heung-min guilty of failing to make the most of several openings during the Group D tie.

While the Premier League club were able to bounce back after last weekend’s humbling loss at rivals Arsenal with a potentially key point, they have now gone seven matches without winning away from home in European competitions.

“The match was a good match,” Conte told BT Sport.

“I think we played a match with great intensity. We didn’t allow them to play their football and we pressed a lot in every area of the pitch.

“At the same time, we have to be more clinical. We have to be more clinical because we created many, many chances to score and instead at the end, we are talking about a draw.

“A good draw because it is not easy to play away with this atmosphere, a lot of noise around us and I think my players cope with the situation very well. We played a good game but we know very well if you don’t score, you don’t win but at least you draw and we got one point today.”

Kane and Son combined on a number of occasions but both were far from their best with the latter overhitting his cross to deny England’s captain what appeared a certain opener in the 25th minute.

Spurs forward Kane dragged an effort wide soon after, from a Son pass, before the South Korea international fired off target from a promising position at the end of the first half.

Son curled another effort wide early into the second period and – while Kane finally tested Kevin Trapp with nine minutes left – there would be no late goal at Deutsche Bank Park to leave Group D finely poised with Sporting Lisbon top on six points, Tottenham and Frankfurt in joint-second with four points and Marseille bottom on three points.

Conte added: “For me the most important thing is to create chances to score.

“Then there are moments where you are more clinical in every chance you go to score, then there are moments like in the game against Arsenal and today that you create chances but sometimes you make a mistake with the last pass so you arrive one second later to the ball or you shoot out but it is important to create chances.

“The game was good for us and we played with a great personality here. Then we will see in one week (what happens) when we have another game against them.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Forest owner weighing up firing Steve Cooper after five losses (Mike Egerton/PA)
Football rumours: Forest owner weighing up firing Steve Cooper after five losses
Former Manchester United goalkeeper Fabien Barthez announced his retirement from football on this day in 2006 (Cathal McNaughton/PA)
On this day in 2006 – Fabien Barthez announces retirement from football
Callum McGregor, right, runs with the ball against Shakhtar Donetsk (Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA)
Celtic growing into ‘ruthless’ Champions League – Callum McGregor
Gerwyn Price cruised into the second round at the World Grand Prix in Leicester (Steven Paston/PA)
Gerwyn Price opens World Grand Prix bid with victory over Martin Schindler
Michael Beale celebrates victory over Sheffield United (Nigel French/PA)
Michael Beale hails ‘blood and guts’ win over league leaders
Rugby authorities have been told to take major steps to limit the risk of head injuries due to the risk of neurodegenerative disease (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Rugby authorities urged to cut out contact training to reduce the risk of MND
Jurgen Klopp celebrates victory over Rangers (Peter Byrne/PA)
This is what we have to do – Jurgen Klopp hails ‘committed’ performance in…
Dean Smith was frustrated with the draw (Joe Giddens/PA)
Dean Smith disappointed as Norwich fail to top table after draw at Reading
Sorba Thomas earned praised from his boss (Richard Sellers/PA)
Huddersfield boss Mark Fotheringham hails Sorba Thomas after draw at Luton
Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, second left, opened the scoring against Rangers with a brilliant free-kick (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liverpool back in form while Bayern Munich set Champions League record

More from Press and Journal

Dean Emslie has been reported missing from Dundee. Supplied by Police Scotland.
Missing teenager last seen four days ago believed to have travelled to Aberdeen
Jim Walker.
Sir Jim Walker on profits, costs and the former goalie now at the helm…
Finstown traffic
Orkney council hits the brakes on Finstown speed limit proposals
Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter. (Image: Kenny Elrick/DCT Media)
Scotland duty is chance for Aberdeen Women youngsters to test themselves against world’s best,…
CR0029744 Aberdeenshire Cup final between Formartine United and Fraserburgh at Harlaw Park, Inverurie Formartine in Red Fraserburgh in White / black Pic shows: Scott Barbour Celebrating Fraserburgh scoring second goal Picture by Paul Glendell 28/07/2021
Fraserburgh striker Scott Barbour closing in on goals record as he celebrates milestone appearance
New Nairn County manager Steven Mackay. Image: Kenny Macleod
New Nairn County boss Steven Mackay targets swift reaction as Inverurie Locos come calling

Editor's Picks