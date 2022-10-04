This is what we have to do – Jurgen Klopp hails ‘committed’ performance in win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

This is what we have to do – Jurgen Klopp hails ‘committed’ performance in win

By Press Association
October 4, 2022, 11:39 pm Updated: October 5, 2022, 1:25 am
Jurgen Klopp celebrates victory over Rangers (Peter Byrne/PA)
Jurgen Klopp celebrates victory over Rangers (Peter Byrne/PA)

Jurgen Klopp wants Liverpool to push on from a controlled Champions League victory against Rangers that began with the widely scrutinised Trent Alexander-Arnold’s stunning free-kick.

Having been held to a frustrating 3-3 draw in the Premier League by Brighton on Saturday, the Reds returned to Anfield on Tuesday looking for a return to winning ways against Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men.

Liverpool responded with a 2-0 victory against Rangers that was more comprehensive than the scoreline suggests, with Alexander-Arnold’s excellent effort complemented by a Mohamed Salah spot-kick.

The gap would have been wider had it not been for Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor’s excellent performance on a night when the hosts successfully switched to a 4-2-3-1 formation.

“Good game, actioned the game we wanted to play,” Liverpool boss Klopp said.

“A really good defensive performance in a new structure, offensively created an awful lot. The Rangers goalie had some really nice saves and we missed some other (chances) but I liked it a lot.

“The two goals we scored were really nice. OK, one is a penalty but the move from Lucho (Luis Diaz) for the pen was really good. We played good in these areas.

“The free-kick from Trent was outstanding and set-piece goals are actually my favourite goals because you don’t have to wait for VAR. You just can celebrate them.

“So, in the end I think Rangers came up a little bit but only put us in one situation, really, where Ali (Alisson Becker) had to make a save. But from that, I liked the game a lot.

“No frustration (about not scoring more) at all. I really didn’t want to sit here now and talk about 4-0 or whatever – 2-0 is top, gives us three points. Let’s keep going.”

Liverpool are second in Group A after following the embarrassing 4-1 defeat to Napoli with back-to-back home wins against Ajax and Rangers.

Trent Alexander-Arnold scores Liverpool’s first goal
Trent Alexander-Arnold scores Liverpool’s first goal (Peter Byrne/PA)

Now the Reds will look to get back on track in the Premier League, where a below-par start to the campaign means they are 11 points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal ahead of their trip to north London on Sunday.

“The criticism is completely fine,” Klopp said. “We are not over the moon about our situation, let me say it like this.

“I don’t think (criticism) had too much to do with the situation. It was the game that gave us this job to do.

“But I saw tonight a team fully committed. That is what I like a lot and that’s what we have to do.”

Klopp joked he has been unable to read newspapers for several weeks due to the criticism – an approach England manager Gareth Southgate may have taken during the recent international break.

The Three Lions boss’ decision to omit Alexander-Arnold from the matchday squad against Germany caused consternation and the right-back will be in the spotlight with every Liverpool performance before the World Cup.

“He played a good game, defensively especially,” Klopp said. “Wonderful goal.

Jurgen Klopp, left, speaks with Trent Alexander-Arnold during the game against Rangers
Jurgen Klopp, left, speaks with Trent Alexander-Arnold during the game (Peter Byrne/PA)

“We set it up differently. We cannot talk about that every week but Trent has no defensive problem. We had a defensive problem – hopefully ‘had’.”

While Liverpool are well placed to progress, Rangers have yet to put a point on the board in Group A at the halfway point.

Van Bronckhorst’s Gers welcome the Reds to Ibrox next Wednesday and the Dutchman hopes his side learn from Tuesday’s Anfield defeat.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst, left, and Jurgen Klopp
Giovanni van Bronckhorst, left, saw his side well beaten by Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

“We are competing against one of the best sides in Europe so the gap is there,” he said. “That doesn’t mean you have to lose the game.

“I think we competed really well because it’s a strong team, set-pieces we defended really well, which is very hard because they take it really well. They have good headers.

“We will learn from this game. My team will learn from this game, my players personally and we should take the experience into the next game and also into the league performance.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Forest owner weighing up firing Steve Cooper after five losses (Mike Egerton/PA)
Football rumours: Forest owner weighing up firing Steve Cooper after five losses
Former Manchester United goalkeeper Fabien Barthez announced his retirement from football on this day in 2006 (Cathal McNaughton/PA)
On this day in 2006 – Fabien Barthez announces retirement from football
Callum McGregor, right, runs with the ball against Shakhtar Donetsk (Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA)
Celtic growing into ‘ruthless’ Champions League – Callum McGregor
Gerwyn Price cruised into the second round at the World Grand Prix in Leicester (Steven Paston/PA)
Gerwyn Price opens World Grand Prix bid with victory over Martin Schindler
Michael Beale celebrates victory over Sheffield United (Nigel French/PA)
Michael Beale hails ‘blood and guts’ win over league leaders
Rugby authorities have been told to take major steps to limit the risk of head injuries due to the risk of neurodegenerative disease (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Rugby authorities urged to cut out contact training to reduce the risk of MND
Dean Smith was frustrated with the draw (Joe Giddens/PA)
Dean Smith disappointed as Norwich fail to top table after draw at Reading
Sorba Thomas earned praised from his boss (Richard Sellers/PA)
Huddersfield boss Mark Fotheringham hails Sorba Thomas after draw at Luton
Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, second left, opened the scoring against Rangers with a brilliant free-kick (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liverpool back in form while Bayern Munich set Champions League record
Steven Schumacher (Adam Davy/PA)
Steven Schumacher hails Plymouth for battling to the end to beat Sheff Wed

More from Press and Journal

Dean Emslie has been reported missing from Dundee. Supplied by Police Scotland.
Missing teenager last seen four days ago believed to have travelled to Aberdeen
Jim Walker.
Sir Jim Walker on profits, costs and the former goalie now at the helm…
Finstown traffic
Orkney council hits the brakes on Finstown speed limit proposals
Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter. (Image: Kenny Elrick/DCT Media)
Scotland duty is chance for Aberdeen Women youngsters to test themselves against world’s best,…
CR0029744 Aberdeenshire Cup final between Formartine United and Fraserburgh at Harlaw Park, Inverurie Formartine in Red Fraserburgh in White / black Pic shows: Scott Barbour Celebrating Fraserburgh scoring second goal Picture by Paul Glendell 28/07/2021
Fraserburgh striker Scott Barbour closing in on goals record as he celebrates milestone appearance
New Nairn County manager Steven Mackay. Image: Kenny Macleod
New Nairn County boss Steven Mackay targets swift reaction as Inverurie Locos come calling

Editor's Picks