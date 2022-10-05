South Korea missile fails during live-fire drill with US after North Korea test

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

South Korea missile fails during live-fire drill with US after North Korea test

By Press Association
October 5, 2022, 4:54 am
A malfunctioning South Korean ballistic missile blew up during a live-fire drill with the US that was a reprisal for North Korea’s successful launch a day earlier of a weapon that flew over Japan (South Korea Defence Ministry/AP)
A malfunctioning South Korean ballistic missile blew up during a live-fire drill with the US that was a reprisal for North Korea’s successful launch a day earlier of a weapon that flew over Japan (South Korea Defence Ministry/AP)

A malfunctioning South Korean ballistic missile blew up during a live-fire drill with the US which was a reprisal for North Korea’s successful launch a day earlier of a weapon that flew over Japan.

The missile fired by Pyongyang on Tuesday had the range to strike the US territory of Guam.

The explosion and subsequent fire from the South Korean missile on Wednesday panicked and confused residents of the coastal city of Gangneung, who were already uneasy over the increasingly provocative weapons tests by rival North Korea.

Their concern that it could be a North Korean attack only grew as the military and government officials provided no explanation about the explosion for hours.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said no injuries have been reported from the explosion, which involved a short-range Hyumoo-2 missile that crashed inside an air force base in the outskirts of the city. It said the crash did not affect any civilian facilities.

During the same drill, the US military launched four of its own missiles that are part of the Army Tactical Missile System and South Korea fired another Hyumoo-2 successfully.

The homegrown missile is key to South Korea’s pre-emptive and retaliatory strike strategies against the North and is a version of a Russian-designed Iskander missile, which is also possessed by the North.

Kwon Seong-dong, a ruling party lawmaker representing Gangneung, wrote on Facebook that a “weapons system operated by our blood-like taxpayer money ended up threatening our own people” and called for the military to thoroughly investigate the missile failure.

South Korea Koreas Tensions
South Korea’s military has been criticised for its slow communication about the incident (South Korea Defence Ministry/AP)

He also criticised the military for not issuing a notice about the failure while maintaining a media embargo on the joint drills.

“It was an irresponsible response,” Mr Kwon wrote. “They don’t even have an official press release yet.”

South Korea’s military acknowledged the missile malfunction hours after internet users raised alarm about the blast and posted social media videos showing an orange ball of flames emerging from an area they described as near the air force base. It said it was investigating what caused the “abnormal flight” of the missile.

Officials at Gangneung’s fire department and city hall said emergency workers were dispatched to the air force base and a nearby army base in response to calls about a possible explosion but were sent back by military officials.

The US and South Korean militaries are conducting the joint exercises to show their ability to deter a North Korean attack on the South. In addition to missile launches, they involved bombing runs by F-15 strike jets using precision munitions.

North Korea’s successful launch of a nuclear-capable ballistic missile hours before the drills was the country’s most provocative weapons demonstration since 2017 and was its fifth round of weapons tests in 10 days.

That missile has a range capable of striking Guam, which is home to one of the largest military facilities maintained by the US in Asia. North Korea in 2017 also tested missiles capable of hitting the continental United States.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

A government staffer testified on Wednesday about being raped by a colleague in the Australian Parliament House and described her fears of not being believed because of the disparity in their workplace statuses (Mick Tsikas/AAP/AP)
Alleged victim of rape in Australian Parliament House testifies in court
Loretta Lynn remembered fondly as ‘cantankerous little pistol’ following death (Rich Fury/AP)
Loretta Lynn remembered fondly as a ‘cantankerous little pistol’ following death
Angelina Jolie claims Brad Pitt was abusive towards her and her children in 2016 (Justin Tallis/PA)
Angelina Jolie claims Brad Pitt was abusive towards her and her children in 2016
Jurgen Klopp celebrates victory over Rangers (Peter Byrne/PA)
This is what we have to do – Jurgen Klopp hails ‘committed’ performance in…
Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, second left, opened the scoring against Rangers with a brilliant free-kick (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liverpool back in form while Bayern Munich set Champions League record
Antonio Conte watched Tottenham held to a 0-0 draw at Frankfurt (Michael Probst/AP/PA)
Antonio Conte urges Tottenham to be more clinical after stalemate in Frankfurt
Harry Kane fired a blank for Tottenham at Frankfurt (Michael Probst/AP)
Tottenham held to goalless draw by Eintracht Frankfurt
Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates after scoring Liverpool’s first goal (Peter Byrne/PA)
Tactical switch helps Liverpool back to winning ways against Rangers
Trading in Twitter’s stock had been halted for much of the day pending release of the news (Seth Wenig)
Musk offers to end legal fight and pay 44bn dollars to buy Twitter
Olivier Giroud, pictured, will be back at Stamford Bridge with AC Milan on Wednesday night (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Olivier Giroud proud to return to Stamford Bridge with AC Milan

More from Press and Journal

Dean Emslie has been reported missing from Dundee. Supplied by Police Scotland.
Missing teenager last seen four days ago believed to have travelled to Aberdeen
Jim Walker.
Sir Jim Walker on profits, costs and the former goalie now at the helm…
Finstown traffic
Orkney council hits the brakes on Finstown speed limit proposals
Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter. (Image: Kenny Elrick/DCT Media)
Scotland duty is chance for Aberdeen Women youngsters to test themselves against world’s best,…
CR0029744 Aberdeenshire Cup final between Formartine United and Fraserburgh at Harlaw Park, Inverurie Formartine in Red Fraserburgh in White / black Pic shows: Scott Barbour Celebrating Fraserburgh scoring second goal Picture by Paul Glendell 28/07/2021
Fraserburgh striker Scott Barbour closing in on goals record as he celebrates milestone appearance
New Nairn County manager Steven Mackay. Image: Kenny Macleod
New Nairn County boss Steven Mackay targets swift reaction as Inverurie Locos come calling

Editor's Picks