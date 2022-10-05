Alleged victim of rape in Australian Parliament House testifies in court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Alleged victim of rape in Australian Parliament House testifies in court

By Press Association
October 5, 2022, 6:15 am
A government staffer testified on Wednesday about being raped by a colleague in the Australian Parliament House and described her fears of not being believed because of the disparity in their workplace statuses (Mick Tsikas/AAP/AP)
A government staffer testified on Wednesday about being raped by a colleague in the Australian Parliament House and described her fears of not being believed because of the disparity in their workplace statuses (Mick Tsikas/AAP/AP)

A government staffer testified on Wednesday that she was raped by a colleague in the Australian Parliament House and described her fears of not being believed because of the disparity in their workplace statuses.

Brittany Higgins became the first witness to testify against Bruce Lehrmann, 27, who has pleaded not guilty in the Australian Capital Territory Supreme Court to a charge of sexual intercourse without consent in a minister’s office in March 2019. He faces a potential 12-year prison sentence if convicted.

Ms Higgins said she was a 24-year-old staffer in an administrative role in then-Defence Industry Minister Linda Reynolds’ office while Mr Lehrmann had a more senior role as a ministerial adviser.

Bruce Lehrmann, center, arrives at the Australian Capital Territory Supreme Court in Canberra, Australia, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022
Bruce Lehrmann, centre, arrives at the Australian Capital Territory Supreme Court in Canberra, Australia on Tuesday (Mick Tsikas/AAP Image/AP)

The pair had gone back to Parliament House early one Saturday morning after a night of heavy drinking with colleagues. Ms Higgins said she thought Mr Lehrmann wanted to collect documents from Ms Reynolds’ office, where she fell asleep on a couch and was awoken by Mr Lehrmann raping her.

Ms Higgins said she felt “trapped, not human” as Mr Lehrmann hovered over her, grunting and making noise. She said she started crying and told him to stop but he continued.

Ms Higgins decided to have Mr Lehrmann charged last year and the jury on Wednesday heard her video-recorded police interview from February 2021.

She told police that when she returned to work on Monday, two days after the alleged rape, she feared she would be fired because her and Mr Lehrmann entering the minister’s office was flagged as a security breach.

Canberra Parliament House
Canberra Parliament House where the alleged rape took place in March 2019 (Alamy/PA)

“I knew what had happened to me was wrong, I knew I hadn’t consented,” she said.

She told police she didn’t think anyone would believe her story and figured Mr Lehrmann’s words carried more weight than hers because of his more senior role.

“He was in the office on Monday… He didn’t seem ashamed (or) upset,” Ms Higgins said. “It just didn’t feel like something he wanted to address.”

She told police when she identified the incident as a sexual assault to her former chief of staff, “the gears shifted”.

“It became less about me and more political, in a sense,” she said.

The lobby of Parliament House, Canberra, Australia (Alamy/PA)

Defence lawyer Steven Whybrow told the jury Ms Higgins’ allegations had not been tested or proven and Mr Lehrmann denied having sex with her.

Prosecutor Shane Drumgold flagged more than 50 witnesses who could be called to give evidence during the trial, which is expected to last between four and six weeks.

Among the witnesses are Ms Reynolds as well as former government ministers Michaelia Cash and Steven Ciobo.

The Associated Press does not usually identify alleged victims of sexual assault, but Ms Higgins has chosen to identify herself in the media.

