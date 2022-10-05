Clement Lenglet: The objective is really clear for Tottenham in Champions League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Clement Lenglet: The objective is really clear for Tottenham in Champions League

By Press Association
October 5, 2022, 9:23 am
Clement Lenglet helped Tottenham secure a point away to Frankfurt in the Champions League (Michael Probst/AP/PA)
Clement Lenglet helped Tottenham secure a point away to Frankfurt in the Champions League (Michael Probst/AP/PA)

Clement Lenglet is confident Tottenham can qualify for the Champions League knock-out stage after they left Frankfurt with a point on Tuesday.

Spurs were eager to bounce back in their Group D tie after last weekend’s humbling defeat away to rivals Arsenal and while they could not claim all three points in Germany, the 0-0 draw kept them in with a strong chance of making the last 16.

Tottenham are joint-second with four points from three games alongside Frankfurt but face two crucial European home games this month against the Bundesliga outfit and group leaders Sporting Lisbon which will go a long way to deciding who finishes in the top two.

“I think we can score a goal and win the game. We play a good game, with a lot of intensity, duels and chances to score goals. Of course when you don’t win you are always a bit not happy but it is a good point and we have to do the job at home,” Lenglet told Spurs Play.

“If we are going to do it automatic, we have to win these two (home) games to be really close to the round of 16 so the objective is really clear.

“We have to play good games. We have to recover well because it was a really tough game and after we have to prepare for the game against this team at home to be better.”

Lenglet was well aware of Frankfurt’s threat at Deutsche Bank Park, having been part of the Barcelona side who were knocked out of last season’s Europa League by the eventual winners of the competition, and Spurs restricted the hosts to limited chances.

Tottenham were unable to make the most of their openings though with Harry Kane and Son Heung-min in particular guilty of prolificacy.

Lenglet added: “Frankfurt is a good team. Last year I play against this team with Barcelona and it was really, really difficult – we lose at home!

“So, I can say with my experience this team is really good. We played a really good game with a lot of intensity, we win a lot of duels and we try to put this team in difficulty and I thought we did.”

Conte’s men are two games into a run of 13 matches in 43 days with a Premier League trip to Brighton on the horizon this weekend but Lenglet is confident they can cope with the busy period ahead of the winter World Cup.

“Yeah, we know we have a lot of games in a few weeks, so we have to recover well,” he said.

“It is always a pleasure to play games. Difficult because we put the body at maximum intensity and it is always really, really difficult to finish games and be ready for the next.

“We have a good mentality, we are working well so I hope in one month we speak and we say we win a lot of games because this would be really good for the team and everybody.”

