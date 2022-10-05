Rescuers flock together to save 275 parrots stranded by hurricane

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A menagerie of birds including rare parrots has been rescued from a Florida wildlife sanctuary after its owners refused to evacuate without them in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

The mission, dubbed Operation Noah’s Ark, transported two lemurs and 275 exotic birds to West Palm Beach from Pine Island, where they will be housed until a collapsed bridge can be repaired and normal life restored to the island.

About a dozen volunteers caught and caged the parrots, then ferried them to Fort Myers using a small fleet of boats.

A pair of birds wait to be transported back to the mainland in Pine Island (AP)

Hurricane Ian battered south-west Florida a week ago with 150mph gusts, making some roads impassable and islands inaccessible. Heavy rains and wind-driven ocean surges brought dangerous flooding.

The rescue came about after Will Peratino and his partner Lauren Stepp would not leave their Pine Island compound, even as authorities pleaded with residents to abandon their homes.

But the couple could not leave without their menagerie, including some of the worlds rarest parrots, at the Malama Manu Sanctuary.

Bryan Stern, founder of Project Dynamo, takes part in the rescue (AP)

Ms Stepp said: “We would not abandon them. I would never leave them. Never.

“If they cannot be fed or watered, they will die. And I can’t live with that.”

The birds have been relying on food donated by wildlife officials since Hurricane Ian hit, but the supply of fruit, peanuts and other edibles would soon be hard to come by because of the downed bridge and the scarcity of fuel on the island.

In the hours before the storm, the sanctuary owners herded their flock of birds and packed them into their home to shield them from the ferocity of the elements.

Rescuers have tried to save pets as well as people in the wake of the storm (AP)

“You don’t know what we’ve been through here. We had four feet of water in the house, damned-near drowned,” a tearful Mr Peratino said.

“To have every bird safe is a huge undertaking. I mean, it’s almost impossible to do. So the kind of help we’ve gotten has been invaluable.”

Many of the birds were rescued from homes that could no longer care for them. Some are used for breeding rare species.

Crates of exotic and rare birds are loaded onto boats as part of the rescue mission (AP)

While the focus of many search and rescue missions has been on human life, there have also been pet rescues.

Bryan Stern, the founder and leader of Project Dynamo, which assembled four boats for the mission, said his team has rescued at least six dogs, three cats and, before Tuesday’s massive rescue, three birds.

“Our animal numbers are about to be blown out of the water by 100 cages of parrots,” Mr Stern said, before embarking on the rescue mission.

Volunteers helped evacuate hundreds of birds from the Malama Manu Sanctuary (AP)

“It’s been nuts,” said James Judge, who owns the boat Slice of Life, which led the small flotilla of rescue vessels.

Mr Stern said: “Will and Laura, who own the sanctuary, their hearts and souls are in the birds. So they’re going through their own suffering from the hurricane, and having to rebuild their lives. They lost all kinds of stuff. Is the answer to that to lose more?”

The crew of volunteers was not about to let that happen.

Will Peratino peers into a bird cage on his property in Pine Island (AP)

For several hours on Tuesday, the volunteers stuck nets and their bare hands into cages to pen the birds in cages.

The birds – from macaws to cockatoos and rare specimens of king parrots (only two dozen pairs of which are kept in the United States) – squawked and flapped their wings as their handlers put them in cages.

Ghassan Abboud, a Chicago dentist who owns a bird farm in West Palm Beach, is an acquaintance of the sanctuary owners.

Alexis Highland handles a parrot that is being evacuated from the Malama Manu Sanctuary in Pine Island (AP)

When he heard of their plight, he mustered his resources to help. He had imagined commissioning a small boat to ferry cages from Pine Island to a dock on the mainland, where an air-conditioned trailer would transport the birds to his property across the Florida peninsula.

But by chance he came across the Project Dynamo team, who have been volunteering to help rescue people stranded by floodwaters and damaged roads.

Mr Abboud said: “I could never write a script like this. It was perfect. I thought I’d be back all day long in a small boat.

“What these guys have done has been unimaginable. They dedicated their resources. They saved so many birds.”