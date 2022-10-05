I have to calm my nerves – Darwin Nunez admits to difficult start at Liverpool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
I have to calm my nerves – Darwin Nunez admits to difficult start at Liverpool

By Press Association
October 5, 2022, 11:45 am
Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez admits his adaptation to his new club has been difficult (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez admits his adaptation to his new club has been difficult (Peter Byrne/PA)

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez admits he has found his adaptation to English football difficult but accepts part of that was self-inflicted.

The Uruguay international, a £64million summer signing who could end up costing a club-record £85m, scored in his first two appearances but was then banned after foolishly getting himself sent off.

His red card against Crystal Palace after reacting to provocation by defender Joachim Andersen was particularly disruptive as a three-match ban left the forward effectively having to start from scratch.

Liverpool v Crystal Palace – Premier League – Anfield
Darwin Nunez served a three-match ban after being sent off against Crystal Palace (Peter Byrne/PA)

He has failed to score in five appearances since his return but, on his first start since that dismissal, he put in an encouraging performance in the 2-0 Champions League win over Rangers.

“The truth is that it was a little difficult to adapt but I believe that, as training and games go by, I will adapt little by little,” he told TNT Sports Brasil.

“(After the red card) was a very tough time. I was suspended for three games, I know I made a big mistake and now I’m aware that it won’t happen again.

“I have to calm my nerves during the games, talk less. We all make mistakes and I know it will serve as a learning experience.

“The important thing is to leave my mark on the team, someone who can always contribute by playing well and, if I don’t score, I have to be calm.

“When the first one goes in, more will go in. I’ve been through that (goal droughts) and it’s a little uncomfortable because, in the end, as forwards we live on goals.

“But I’m calm, the coach has always supported me. My team-mates also support me at all times and I will always try to help the team by scoring goals or, even without a goal, try to help the best I can.”

The language barrier has been something of an issue for the former Benfica striker, certainly in his discussions with manager Jurgen Klopp, and he has leant heavily on Portuguese-speaking assistant boss Pep Lijnders and Portugal native Vitor Matos, another member of the coaching staff.

Klopp and Lijnders spoke with Nunez at the weekend in an attempt to reassure him their faith was unwavering and he should not worry and the striker responded at Anfield.

Everton v Liverpool – Premier League – Goodison Park
Darwin Nunez is happy with the support he is receiving from Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (Peter Byrne/PA)

“Well, we don’t talk much. I don’t know English and he (Klopp) doesn’t know Spanish,” he added.

“(Pep and Vitor) are the translators when Klopp talks to the group. They sit next to me and explain what I have to do.

“If they didn’t explain it to me, I’d enter the field with no idea what to do.

“But the relationship with the coach is that he supports me, gives me confidence and I have to repay that on the field.”

