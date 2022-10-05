Cristiano Ronaldo is happy – except when he’s not playing, says Erik ten Hag

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cristiano Ronaldo is happy – except when he’s not playing, says Erik ten Hag

By Press Association
October 5, 2022, 1:07 pm Updated: October 5, 2022, 2:17 pm
Cristiano Ronaldo trains ahead of Manchester United’s Europa League match on Thursday (Martin Rickett/PA).
Erik ten Hag says Cristiano Ronaldo is happy at Manchester United but understandably “p***** off” when he does not play, like against Manchester City on Sunday.

The summer was dominated by speculation about the 37-year-old’s future after the forward’s frustrations emerged at the way his first season back at Old Trafford unfolded.

Ronaldo received an eye-watering offer from Saudi Arabia, but no Champions League giants made their move for the Portuguese, who missed the pre-season tour or Thailand and Australia due to a family issue.

The forward has been catching up on that missed training time in the opening months of the season and could start his fourth match in all competitions when United take on Omonia Nicosia in the Europa League.

Thursday’s match comes just days after Ronaldo was left on the bench for the 6-3 derby defeat at Manchester City, leading to a variety of questions about his future and happiness before the trip to Cyprus.

“That he’s not coming on when we are 4-0 down, 5-1 down, 6-1 down and I don’t bring him (on) out of respect,” Ten Hag said.

“So, nothing to do (with) what’s happening for the future, what’s happening for January or next year.

Cristiano Ronaldo was left on the bench against Manchester City
“I don’t see he is unhappy, so he is happy. He is training well.

“He’s enjoying, I think everyone is training well. It’s a good spirit in the training.

“That’s not the point, but it’s important because it’s a base to work well.”

When asked again about Ronaldo’s happiness, Ten Hag said: “He’s not happy that he wasn’t playing Sunday, don’t get me wrong, but that wasn’t the question.

“The question was about how he is on the training pitch, his mood when he’s around and he’s happy.

“But of course he wants to play and he’s p***** off when he’s not playing. Clear.”

Ronaldo seemed in good spirits during the open section of training at Carrington on Wednesday morning and Ten Hag maintains a good relationship with him.

“I never talk about my conversations with the players,” he said. “They are between us. That’s quite clear.

“But when I tell you all the players, when you’re here and you’re happy, or satisfied, when you’re on the bench, this is not a club where you have to be, and especially Cristiano.

“He’s really competitive, as we all know. He’s not happy of course when he’s not playing.

“But I already said and, I have to repeat, he’s training well, he has a good mood, he’s motivated and he gives his best. That is what we expect.”

