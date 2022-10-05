Oprah Winfrey and David Letterman among moderators for Michelle Obama tour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Oprah Winfrey and David Letterman among moderators for Michelle Obama tour

By Press Association
October 5, 2022, 3:20 pm Updated: October 5, 2022, 4:06 pm
Former US First Lady Michelle Obama (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Former US First Lady Michelle Obama (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Oprah Winfrey, David Letterman and Ellen DeGeneres are among the celebrity moderators joining former first lady Michelle Obama on a US tour for her upcoming book, The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times.

Other guests include Conan O’Brien, Tracee Ellis Ross, journalists Gayle King and Michele Norris, Today show host Hoda Kotb, poet Elizabeth Alexander and advocate Heather McGhee.

In a statement released by her publisher, Crown, and the tour’s producer, Live Nation, Obama said: “For me, The Light We Carry book tour will be about starting important conversations and digging deeper into the questions that all of us are grappling with as we live through uncertain times.

“I can’t wait to get back on the road and dive into it with such a thoughtful, impressive group of moderators.”

Crown and Live Nation also announced that Obama has added seven stops to her monthlong, six-city US tour, which begins at Washington’s Warner Theatre on November 15 – the book’s publication date.

Additional appearances have been scheduled in Washington, along with Chicago, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Chicago and San Francisco.

Some of the moderators, including Winfrey and Alexander, spoke with Obama when she promoted her 2018 memoir Becoming.

For the current tour, DeGeneres will be on stage for the first two nights, in Washington, with Perry scheduled to interview her in Atlanta, Letterman in Chicago and Winfrey for the last stop, in Los Angeles’ YouTube Theatre on December 13.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

Leaders from around 44 countries gathered to launch a European Political Community aimed at boosting security and economic prosperity across the continent (Darko Bandic/AP)
Europe holds 44-leader summit with Russia and Belarus left out in the cold
A former policeman burst into a daycare centre in north-eastern Thailand, killing dozens of children and teachers and then firing on more people as he fled in the deadliest rampage in the nation’s history (Mungkorn Sriboonreung Rescue Group/AP)
37 dead, mostly children, in gun rampage at Thailand daycare centre
LIV Golf’s next two events will not be allowed to award world ranking points (Steven Paston/PA)
LIV Golf players will not receive world ranking points in next two events –…
Oprah Winfrey and David Letterman among moderators for Michelle Obama tour
‘Save money and back Britain’, grid urges as it warns of potential blackouts
Fleetwood Mac memorabilia items to go under the hammer in US auction (Julien’s Auctions/PA)
Fleetwood Mac memorabilia to go under the hammer in US
Following the suspected sabotage of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines that carry Russian natural gas to Europe, there were two leaks off Sweden (Rune Dyrholm/Armed Forces of Denmark/AP)
Sweden says Baltic Sea pipeline leaks probe ‘strengthens sabotage suspicion’
North Korea flew 12 warplanes near its border with South Korea on Thursday, prompting the South to scramble 30 military planes in response, officials in Seoul said (Lee Jin-man/AP)
North Korea flies warplanes near South Korea after missile launches
Bodies floated amid splintered wreckage in the water off a Greek island on Thursday as the death toll from the sinking of two migrant boats rose to 21, with many still missing (Thanassis Stavrakis/AP)
21 dead, dozens missing after two migrant boats sink in Greek waters
Beth Mead said England are in contact with the United States players (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Beth Mead confirms England will join United States in show of solidarity
This year’s Nobel Prize for Literature has been awarded to French author Annie Ernaux (Henrik Montgomery/TT News Agency/AP)
French writer Annie Ernaux awarded Nobel Prize for Literature

Most Read

1
The former John Lewis store and Broadford Works in Aberdeen were both considered for the new Grampian national treatment centre. Image: Kenny Elrick/ Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson
Location identified for £130m Aberdeen hospital after bosses rule out city landmarks
3
2
To go with story by Jenni Gee. McLaughlan admitted causing serious injury by careless tractor driving Picture shows; Dale McLaughlan. N/a. Supplied by Design Team Date; 28/09/2022
‘Careless’ farmer turned tractor into path of overtaking tipper van which spun almost 180…
3
The crash occurred at around 9.40am on Thursday. Photo: Google Maps.
Road closed as emergency services attend crash on A90 near Balmedie
4
Michelle Watson verbally abused police when they arrived following her report of a possible gas leak.
Woman who reported bogus gas leak told police officers she would ‘bite their faces…
5
The cracked granite step in the staircase leading from Union Terrace Gardens and Rosemount Viaduct onto Union Terrace. Trade unions have raised "serious concerns" about the damage. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson.
Alarm raised as damaged granite at £30m UTG site causes ‘serious concern’
2
6
To go with story by Erikka Askeland. Don't betray us again: Why Scotland's two green freeports must be in Highlands and north-east Picture shows; Highlands and north-east . NA. Supplied by Michael McCosh/ DC Thomson Date; 02/09/2022
Two freeport bids have been selected behind closed doors – so what’s the delay?
7
More than meets the eye: Stepping inside 2 Mitchell Brae is a pleasant surprise with accommodation over two floors and three bedrooms to choose from. Photos supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Beautiful Balmedie apartment on the market for just under £200,000
8
Jamie Stroud attacked his neighbour over a parking space.
Victim of attack says young son still ‘living in fear’ after neighbour sentenced
9
Emerson House, Dolphin Drilling's new base in Dyce, Aberdeen.
Dolphin Drilling dives into office relocation in Aberdeen
10
CR0038800 Lee Matthews Extinction Rebellion protest at the Sir Duncan Rice Library Aberdeen University Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson 05-10-2022`
Extinction Rebellion holds ‘die in’ at Aberdeen University with demands to abandon oil and…

More from Press and Journal

The ribbon is cut on new Union Square Superdrug. Image: Neil Gorton at Aberdeen Photo.
WATCH: Ribbon cut on new Union Square Superdrug as 19 jobs created in Aberdeen
A cinema screen inside Aberdeen's Belmont Filmhouse (Photo: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson)
Neil Drysdale: Belmont Filmhouse closure robs us of space to dream
To go with story by Adele Merson. Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has failed to comment on a potential 10-year timeline to fully restore maternity services in Moray. Picture shows; Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin and Health Secretary Humza Yousaf. . N/A. Supplied by DCT Media. Date; Unknown
Moray maternity campaigners to get update after years without answers
The driverless bus in Inverness has faced difficulties in moving around without a driver at its official launch today.
Inverness driverless bus launch delayed as vehicle doesn't know where it is
Ahmad Ali Shariati studied at Aberdeen University. Image: Aberdeen University.
Scholarship law student felt 'powerless' in Aberdeen as family forced into hiding in Afghanistan
Former US First Lady Michelle Obama (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
What to expect on the night at The Society Awards 2022
Rebecca Carr launched The Hummingbird Cafe two years ago.
From hairdresser to Hummingbird: Rebecca Carr on launching her Kintore Cafe
solar panels and wind generators under blue sky on sunset; Shutterstock ID 189644279; purchase_order: ; job:
Energy firm working on plans for new Aberdeenshire wind and solar farm
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 25th September '17 Inverness Library which was closed yesterday afternoon after an object fell through a ceiling.
Here's what to expect as Ness Book Fest returns with in-person events for the…
Cove Rangers midfielder Connor Scully celebrates his brace against Dundee. Image: SNS
Connor Scully has the taste for goals after another Cove Rangers double

Editor's Picks