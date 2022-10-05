Opec+ makes big oil cut to boost prices

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Opec+ makes big oil cut to boost prices

By Press Association
October 5, 2022, 5:02 pm
The group said the decision was based on the ‘uncertainty that surrounds the global economic and oil market outlooks’ (Lisa Leutner/AP)

The Opec+ alliance of oil-exporting countries has decided to sharply cut production to support sagging oil prices.

Energy ministers meeting at the Vienna headquarters of the Opec oil cartel cut production by a larger-than-expected two million barrels per day starting in November after gathering for their first face-to-face meeting since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The group said the decision was based on the “uncertainty that surrounds the global economic and oil market outlooks”.

Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman stressed the cartel’s stated role as a guardian of stable energy markets.

“We are here to stay as a moderating force, to bring about stability,” he told reporters.

Besides a token trim last month, the major cut in the amount of crude that Opec+ ships to the world is an abrupt turnaround from months of restoring deep cuts made in 2020 during the depths of the pandemic.

As demand rebounded, global energy prices have swung wildly since Russia invaded Ukraine, fuelling inflation that is squeezing economies around the world.

The decision comes as oil trades well below its summer peaks because of fears that major global economies such as the US or Europe will sink into recession due to high inflation, rising interest rates meant to curb rising consumer prices, and uncertainty over Russia’s war in Ukraine.

“We are going through a period of diverse uncertainties, which could come our way, it’s a brewing cloud,” Mr bin Salman said, adding that Opec+ sought to remain “ahead of the curve”.

Oil prices surged this summer as markets worried about the loss of Russian supplies from sanctions over the war in Ukraine, but they slipped as fears about recessions in major economies and China’s Covid-19 restrictions weighed on demand for crude.

International benchmark Brent has sagged as low as 84 dollars in recent days after spending most of the summer months over 100 dollars per barrel.

At its last meeting in September, Opec+ reduced the amount of oil it produces by 100,000 barrels a day in October. That token cut did not do much to boost lower oil prices, but it put markets on notice that the group was willing to act if prices kept falling.

Opec+ makes big oil cut to boost prices
