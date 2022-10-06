Bodies of kidnapped California family including baby found in orchard

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bodies of kidnapped California family including baby found in orchard

By Press Association
October 6, 2022, 5:27 am
A baby girl and three other family members who were kidnapped at gunpoint have been found dead in a central California orchard (Andrew Kuhn/The Merced Sun-Star/AP)

A baby girl and three other family members who were kidnapped at gunpoint have been found dead in a central California orchard.

Sheriff Vern Warnke announced on Wednesday the bodies were found in a Merced County orchard, about 140 miles south-east of San Francisco, and told reporters: “Our worst fears have been confirmed.”

The announcement came after authorities released surveillance video of a man kidnapping eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her parents and uncle from their business on Monday in Merced in the San Joaquin Valley.

Authorities earlier said the four were taken by a convicted robber who tried to kill himself a day after the kidnappings.

California Family Kidnapped
Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnkes said the bodies were found in a Merced County orchard  (Andrew Kuhn/The Merced Sun-Star/AP)

The kidnapper made no ransom demands but the sheriff has said he believes it was a financially motivated crime.

Relatives of Jesus Salgado, 48, contacted authorities reporting that he had admitted to them he was involved with the kidnapping, Mr Warnke told KFSN-TV on Tuesday.

Mr Salgado tried to take his own life before police arrived at a home in Atwater, and he has since been hospitalised, the sheriff added.

Efforts to reach Mr Salgado’s family were unsuccessful on Wednesday.

Before the bodies were found, Mr Warnke said detectives had not been able to speak to Mr Salgado, who has been under medical sedation in the hospital.

The sheriff said detectives believe the kidnapper destroyed unspecified evidence in an attempt to cover his tracks.

The sheriff’s office said firefighters on Monday found Amandeep Singh’s truck on fire. Merced Police Department officers went to Amandeep Singh’s home, where a family member tried to reach him and the couple.

When they were not able to reach their family members, they called the Merced County Sheriff’s office to report them missing, the office said.

Merced County Undersheriff Corey Gibson said a farmer found a phone belonging to one of the victims on a street in Dos Palos, a town 30 miles south-west of Merced, and answered it when the family called it.

Mr Warnke said that while detectives have not established any motive or determined whether Mr Salgado worked with any accomplices, he believes the suspect was driven by money and colluded with someone else.

“I fully believe that there was at least one other person involved,” the sheriff said, noting that he does not have any evidence to back that up.

He added: “My speculation is that it’s financial.”

The sheriff’s office said the FBI, the California Department of Justice, and other local law enforcement agencies are helping with the investigation.

