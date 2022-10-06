At least 15 dead after two migrant boats sink off Greek island

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

At least 15 dead after two migrant boats sink off Greek island

By Press Association
October 6, 2022, 7:34 am
At least 15 people have died after two boats carrying migrants sank in Greek waters, and rescuers are looking for dozens still missing (Ippolytos Prekas/kythera.new/AP)
At least 15 people have died after two boats carrying migrants sank in Greek waters, and rescuers are looking for dozens still missing (Ippolytos Prekas/kythera.new/AP)

At least 15 people have died after two boats carrying migrants sank in Greek waters, and rescuers are looking for dozens of people who are still missing, authorities said early on Thursday.

The coast guard said 15 bodies had been recovered near the eastern island of Lesbos after a dinghy carrying about 40 people sank.

Five people were rescued and three had been located on a rocky outcrop near the site of the sinking.

Greece Migrants Missing
Authorities and local residents take part in a large-scale rescue operation on the island of Kythira (Ippolytos Prekas/kythera.news/AP)

A second rescue effort was launched several hundred miles to the west, near the island of Kythira, where a boat carrying about 100 migrants sank late on Wednesday.

Officials said 30 people had been rescued after that vessel hit rocks off the village port of Diakofti on the east of the island. Winds in the area were up to 45mph (70kph).

Local resident Martha Stathaki told The Associated Press: “We could see the boat smashing against the rocks and people climbing up those rocks to try and save themselves. It was an unbelievable sight.

“All the residents here went down to the harbour to try and help.”

Fire service rescuers lowered ropes to help migrants climb up cliffs on the seafront.

Greece Migrants Missing
Migrants wait at the bottom of a cliff as waves hit them during a large-scale rescue operation on the island of Kythira (Ippolytos Prekas/kythera.news/AP)

Local officials said a school in the area would be opened to provide shelter for the rescued.

Navy divers were also expected to arrive Thursday.

Most migrants reaching Greece travel from neighbouring Turkey, but smugglers have changed routes in recent months in an effort to avoid heavily patrolled waters around Greek islands near the Turkish coastline.

Kythira is some 250 miles (400km) west of Turkey and on a route often used by smugglers to bypass Greece and head directly to Italy.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

China’s sprawling Xinjiang region is the latest to be hit with sweeping Covid-19 travel restrictions, as the country further ratchets up control measures ahead of a key Communist Party congress later this month (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)
China’s vast Xinjiang region hit with Covid travel restrictions
Former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu was admitted to hospital in Jerusalem after complaining of chest pains (Maya Alleruzzo/AP)
Israel’s Netanyahu leaves hospital after overnight stay
Sydney has notched up its wettest year in more than 160 years of records (Mark Baker/AP)
Sydney beats 1950 rainfall record with three wet months to spare
A baby girl and three other family members who were kidnapped at gunpoint have been found dead in a central California orchard (Andrew Kuhn/The Merced Sun-Star/AP)
Bodies of kidnapped California family including baby found in orchard
Settlement with Halyna Hutchins estate will ‘not impact’ criminal investigation (Santa Fe County Sheriff/PA)
Settlement with Halyna Hutchins estate will ‘not impact’ criminal investigation
Brendan Gleeson causes havoc on a skateboard in new SNL promotional clip (Niall Carson/PA)
Brendan Gleeson menaces on a skateboard for Saturday Night Live
Scrubs co-executive producer charged with 18 counts of sexual assault (LAPD/PA)
Scrubs co-executive producer charged with 18 counts of sexual assault
Russian President Vladimir Putin (Gavriil Grigorov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Putin signs annexation of Ukrainian regions as losses mount
Graham Potter said Reece James’ potential is ‘beyond the sky’ after his standout display against AC Milan revitalised Chelsea’s Champions League campaign (Adam Davy/PA)
Graham Potter says Reece James’ potential is ‘beyond the sky’
The launch came two days after North Korea fired an intermediate-range missile over Japan for the first time in five years (Lee Jin-man/AP)
Seoul: North Korea fires another missile toward sea

Most Read

1
To go with story by Jenni Gee. McLaughlan admitted causing serious injury by careless tractor driving Picture shows; Dale McLaughlan. N/a. Supplied by Design Team Date; 28/09/2022
‘Careless’ farmer turned tractor into path of overtaking tipper van which spun almost 180…
2
The former John Lewis store and Broadford Works in Aberdeen were both considered for the new Grampian national treatment centre. Image: Kenny Elrick/ Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson
Location identified for £130m Aberdeen hospital after bosses rule out city landmarks
3
More than meets the eye: Stepping inside 2 Mitchell Brae is a pleasant surprise with accommodation over two floors and three bedrooms to choose from. Photos supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Beautiful Balmedie apartment on the market for just under £200,000
4
CR0038800 Lee Matthews Extinction Rebellion protest at the Sir Duncan Rice Library Aberdeen University Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson 05-10-2022`
Extinction Rebellion holds ‘die in’ at Aberdeen University with demands to abandon oil and…
5
To go with story by Erikka Askeland. Don't betray us again: Why Scotland's two green freeports must be in Highlands and north-east Picture shows; Highlands and north-east . NA. Supplied by Michael McCosh/ DC Thomson Date; 02/09/2022
Two freeport bids have been selected behind closed doors – so what’s the delay?
6
The High Court in Edinburgh.
Jail for ‘family men’ caught with £900,000 cocaine haul in Highlands
7
Inverurie man Jim Bruce who has a hernia that leaves him in 'so much pain' on holiday
Extreme NHS Grampian pressures forces Aberdeenshire man, 70, to endure eight-hour wait to help…
8
Broadstraik Inn owners
‘We want to save people money’: Elrick’s Broadstraik Inn reopens with cheaper pints
9
Statue toppled over among the plants at Elgin Biblical Garden
Elgin Biblical Garden statues found knocked to the ground with legs snapped in half
10
Michelle Watson verbally abused police when they arrived following her report of a possible gas leak.
Woman who reported bogus gas leak told police officers she would ‘bite their faces…

More from Press and Journal

CalMac cancelled a number of services due to the bad weather.
Stormy seas and strong winds force CalMac to cancel a number of services
Emerson House, Dolphin Drilling's new base in Dyce, Aberdeen.
Dolphin Drilling dives into office relocation in Aberdeen
Jordan Tillson.
Jordan Tillson says Ross County must hit reset button following crushing Motherwell loss
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Drum Property Group annual results Picture shows; Drum's Buchanan Wharf development in Glasgow. Glasgow. Supplied by Drum Property Group Date; Unknown
Aberdeen property group Drum cashing in on central belt work
Peterhead boss Jim McInally
Peterhead boss Jim McInally felt a point would have been fair against FC Edinburgh
Stephen Gallacher fully supports the new deal to transform the Scottish Open.
Stephen Gallacher: Important month ahead for me or Q School beckons

Editor's Picks