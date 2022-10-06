Israel’s Netanyahu leaves hospital after overnight stay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Israel’s Netanyahu leaves hospital after overnight stay

By Press Association
October 6, 2022, 7:42 am
Former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu was admitted to hospital in Jerusalem after complaining of chest pains (Maya Alleruzzo/AP)
Former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu was admitted to hospital in Jerusalem after complaining of chest pains (Maya Alleruzzo/AP)

Former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu was discharged from a Jerusalem hospital on Thursday, his party said, a day after he was admitted complaining of chest pains.

The 72-year-old was taken to the city’s Shaarei Tzedek hospital after feeling unwell at synagogue services for the Jewish fasting day of Yom Kippur.

He underwent medical examinations and stayed overnight for observation. The hospital said his test results were normal.

The former prime minister is now returning to work and has already been on a morning walk, his Likud party said, adding that he thanked the hospital’s cardiology department and intensive care unit for their help.

His hospital stay comes less than a month before Israel holds its fifth national election in under four years.

The November 1 poll, like the previous four, is focused largely on whether voters believe that Mr Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption charges, is fit to lead the nation.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

Christopher Vivell is expected to join Chelsea as technical director (Steven Paston/PA)
Christopher Vivell expected to join Chelsea as technical director
Members of South Korean K-pop band BTS may have to serve in the military (Lee Jin-man/AP)
Military conscription for K-pop stars BTS ‘desirable’
Managers of the Centre for Civil Liberties react in Kyiv (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)
European leaders welcome Nobel Peace Prize for human rights activists
William Saliba has performed well this season (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Mikel Arteta not interested in comparing William Saliba to Virgil van Dijk
A woman holds a placard with a picture of Iranian Mahsa Amini (Markus Schreiber/AP)
Teenage Iranian protester was murdered, her mother says
Denis Zakaria, left, knows full well the size of the challenge ahead at Chelsea (Brian Lawless/PA)
Denis Zakaria enjoying London life and is determined to make his mark at Chelsea
Jurgen Klopp’s side beat Rangers in midweek (Peter Byrne/PA)
Jurgen Klopp wants Liverpool to become ‘unpredictable again’
Belarus human rights activist Ales Bialiatski has been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize (dpa picture alliance/Alamy/PA)
Jailed Belarus activist, Russian and Ukrainian groups awarded Nobel Peace Prize
Rescuers work at a building damaged by shelling in Zaporizhzhia (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP Photo)
Death toll from Russian missile attack on apartment blocks rises to 11
Saildrone Explorer unmanned sea drones are being tested (Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dawson Roth/US Navy via AP)
UK and US navies test unmanned surveillance ships in Persian Gulf

Most Read

1
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has been banned for eight games by the SFA - with six games to be served immediately - and we think it's harsh. So much so, we've created these masks for fans to wear at Tannadice!
DOWNLOAD HERE: Show your support for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin by wearing our ‘BANNED’…
2
The North of Scotland Texel club flock competition winner, Graham Morrison, Inchbruich Farm, Cornhill. Picture by Jim Irvine 12-1-18
Sheep farmer’s drunken assault on partner after day at Keith Show
3
Firefighters were at Altens recycling centre for five days. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.
Altens recycling centre to be demolished with misplaced battery blamed as likely cause for…
4
Shaun Groves threatened to slit a bookie's throat when she refused his bet on a horse.
Gambler threatened to cut bookie’s throat after she refused to take a bet
5
Georgina Sutherland, her four children and partner were left at the start of their holiday with no luggage. Image: DCT Media.
Airline leaves 90 suitcases behind amid claims Aberdeen’s runway was ‘too short’
6
Katie Gregson-MacLeod
Inverness TikTok sensation Katie Gregson-MacLeod teams up with Adele’s producer to rework viral hit…
7
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court Picture shows; Erica Spink KA Buchan stole from B&M Home Store in Elgin.. Elgin. Supplied by Google Maps/ Facebook/DCT Design Team Date; Unknown
Cash-strapped mum took baby son on shoplifting spree
8
Garthdee Community Councillor Margaret Forrest, pictured with her husband Gavin, is furious with First Bus about the way they're serving the Garthdee community. Photo: Kami Thomson.
Garthdee residents ‘suffering greatly’ due to busy First Bus services
9
Head of cinema Colin Farquhar outside Belmont Filmhouse last year. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson
‘I feel like I’ve had a part removed’: Belmont Filmhouse boss pays tribute after…

More from Press and Journal

Nature Watch: Nature red in tooth and claw at St Cyrus beach
Lisa Williams won the World Porridge Making Championship in 2019. Pic: James Ross.
Lisa Williams knows her oats as she prepares to defend World Porridge Making Championship…
Jordan White tussles with Ryan Porteous.
Jordan White insists Ross County have what it takes to recover from chastening Motherwell…
Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson. (Photo by Kenny Elrick)
Turriff United boss Dean Donaldson insists his players can handle tough lessons
Sofie Hagen brought her new show Fat Jokes to Aberdeen.
REVIEW: Joyous punchlines courtesy of Sofie Hagen at The Lemon Tree
The Loch Frisa docks in Craignure, Mull. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Whisky barrels over children? CalMac timetable cautiously accepted by Mull and Iona users, but…
Children from across Scotland illustrated Archie Foundation's colourful new book. This image is by Maisie at St Cyrus Primary, Aberdeenshire.
GALLERY: Archie Foundation mascot is brought to life in new book illustrated by local…
Tom Ritchie made his Peterhead debut against Montrose last weekend. Photos by Duncan Brown
Aberdeen goalkeeper Tom Ritchie looks to Ryan Duncan example during Peterhead loan spell
The Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Driverless Machiney lost its route on its big launch day.
What a week: Tories do a U-turn and a Highland bus can't find the…
An ominous sky over Aberdeen, in one of the council's latest impressions of what the city could look like in the future (Image: Aberdeen City Council)
The Flying Pigs: Aberdeen's future streetscape has tinges of dystopian hellscape

Editor's Picks