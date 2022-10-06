Fleetwood Mac memorabilia to go under the hammer in US

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fleetwood Mac memorabilia to go under the hammer in US

By Press Association
October 6, 2022, 2:02 pm Updated: October 6, 2022, 4:19 pm
Fleetwood Mac memorabilia items to go under the hammer in US auction (Julien’s Auctions/PA)
A collection of more than 700 Fleetwood Mac memorabilia items is expected to fetch thousands when it goes under the hammer in December.

The sale will include items belonging to three members of the award-winning British-American rock band – Mick Fleetwood and Christine and John McVie – from throughout their five-decade music careers.

Lots include instruments, awards, wardrobe items, equipment and memorabilia from the trio’s landmark recordings, live performances and appearances, as well as furnishings, artwork, jewellery, and personal items from their homes.

Highlights of the auction include Fleetwood’s Rumours album cover attire hanging balls, which are estimated to go for between 100-200,000 dollars (£88-176,000) (Julien’s Auctions/PA)

The sale will be hosted by Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, with a portion of proceeds going to MusiCares, on December 3 and 4.

The musician’s stage-played talking drum, 40-inch Zildjian traditional gong, Bill Clinton-signed drumhead and farewell concert setlist, as well as his 1998 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame award, will also feature in the sale.

Christine McVie’s Yamaha C3 ‘Songbird’ baby grand piano, will also be on sale (Julien’s Auctions/PA)

Christine McVie’s Rumours photo-matched album cover-worn dress and Yamaha C3 “Songbird” baby grand piano, are expected to go for up to 20,000 dollars (£17,600) and 60,000 dollars (£53,000) respectively.

John McVie’s Rumours photo-matched custom alembic “continuously fretted” stainless steel fingerboard electric bass guitar is expected to fetch 40-60,000 dollars (£35-53,000).

The instrument was used extensively by John McVie both in studio and onstage from 1976 to 1980, notably on The Chain, which features one of the most iconic bass breaks in the history of rock and roll.

A bass guitar used by John McVie on the hit song The Chain, will feature in the sale (Julien’s Auctions/PA)

Despite its tumultuous history, Fleetwood Mac became one of the well-known rock bands of the 1970s and 80s, comprising Fleetwood and the McVies, as well as Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks.

Perhaps their best known record Rumours, released in 1977, became one of the best-selling albums of all time, and included hits such as Go Your Own Way, Second Hand News and You Make Loving Fun.

In addition to several multi-platinum tracks, the record sold over 40 million copies worldwide.

Buckingham was acrimoniously fired in 2018, later taking his former bandmates to court over the dismissal.

“Julien’s Auctions is honoured to offer this exceptional collection of music history coming directly from the legendary three members of one of the most influential and rock and roll bands of all time, Fleetwood Mac,” said Martin Nolan, executive director of Julien’s Auctions.

“These pieces from their storied five-decade career represent the mystique and magic of Christine McVie, John McVie, and Mick Fleetwood, whose renowned musicianship, songwriting, vocal harmonies and camaraderie, have given the world a lifetime of illustrious performances and some of the most beloved and best-selling music ever recorded.”

