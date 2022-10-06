NWSL abuse report ‘horrifying to read’ – Megan Rapinoe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

NWSL abuse report ‘horrifying to read’ – Megan Rapinoe

By Press Association
October 6, 2022, 5:53 pm Updated: October 6, 2022, 9:11 pm
Megan Rapinoe said her colleagues are ‘angry and exhausted’ after the NWSL abuse scandal (John Walton/PA)
Megan Rapinoe said her colleagues are ‘angry and exhausted’ after the NWSL abuse scandal (John Walton/PA)

Megan Rapinoe has described the abuse scandal that has rocked football in the United States as “horrifying”.

On Monday the report of an independent investigation was published which said verbal and emotional abuse and sexual misconduct “had become systemic” in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL).

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the United States’ friendly against England at Wembley on Friday, winger Rapinoe said: “It’s horrifying. Even when you know it, it’s just horrifying over and over to read.

“It’s been difficult for the players. Some of those players play in those clubs, have been coached by those coaches, likely have been abused in one form or another by some of those coaches or in some of those environments, or different environments, youth environments, whatever it may be.

“It can definitely be re-triggering or re-traumatising, and just to have to deal with that on such an incredible occasion, to be here at Wembley and be able to participate in this game, which is so exciting, the juxtaposition is just kind of ridiculous.

“We are angry and exhausted, and together and unified.

“It’s nice to be here together as a team, I feel like it’s really powerful for us all to be together as a national team, and be able to speak on behalf of all of us.

“Vlatko (Andonovski, the US head coach) has been amazing, just giving us the space and taking the time to acknowledge what we’re going through, and understanding that it’s not just something you acknowledge and move on from, giving space for people if they need.

“I think being able to be on the field, to have not just a head coach but an entire staff that supports us fully on and off the field, where we can step on the field and do our job, is something I think is a safe haven for all of us, and we’re really looking forward to.

“It’s been really difficult I think for everyone, probably in the entire landscape of women’s sports – nobody ever wants to see anything like this. But hopefully this can be a moment in time, that you say none of this ever happened again.”

The report includes claims against coaches Paul Riley, Rory Dames and Christy Holly. All three deny any wrongdoing.

US Soccer said it would move immediately to implement recommendations of the investigation, which involved more than 200 interviews, over 100 with current and former NWSL and national team players.

England forward Beth Mead had earlier said the Lionesses were “working on something to show our support for” the American team, something Rapinoe said “means everything”.

The hosts later confirmed their plans, tweeting: “In a show of unity and common cause, our players will join the @USWNT tomorrow and take to the field wearing teal armbands to stand in solidarity with sexual abuse victims.”

Rapinoe also emphasised the US team were “really excited to play, and I think that’s a nice distraction”.

She added of the World Cup holders facing European champions England in Friday’s sold-out clash: “This is an incredible game, an incredible moment, that actually I think sits kind of nicely with this horrific thing.

“The players have pushed it to this point where it’s a sell-out, 90,000-plus at Wembley, another team fighting for respect in their country and for the right treatment, having an incredible run and being able to galvanise their fans and their country behind them and feeling like this is a special moment for us to all come together and celebrate women’s football for the good that it is.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Jess Fishlock celebrates her match-winner for Wales in their World Cup play-off tie (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Jess Fishlock: Winning goal was a moment dreams are made of
Robbie Neilson’s Hearts side lost 3-0 (Steve Welsh/PA)
Robbie Neilson laments ‘poor goals’ as Hearts slip to defeat against Fiorentina
Mikel Arteta’s side are in fine form (Nick Potts/PA)
A good night’s work for Mikel Arteta’s much-changed Arsenal
Brendan Rodgers says he has twice had offers to leave Leicester (Simon Marper/PA)
Brendan Rodgers reveals he has twice rejected offers to leave Leicester
Abi Harrison celebrates her goal (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Scotland progress in World Cup play-offs after Abi Harrison’s extra-time winner
Wales’ Jess Fishlock (right) celebrates scoring her side’s winner against Bosnia and Herzegovina (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Jess Fishlock fires extra-time winner as Wales beat Bosnia in World Cup play-off
Christian Kouame celebrates scoring for Fiorentina (PA)
Hearts’ hopes of progress in Europe suffer blow after defeat to Fiorentina
Eddie Nketiah scored for Arsenal (Nick Potts/PA)
Comfortable Europa League win for much-changed Arsenal
David Moyes was pleased after West Ham’s 1-0 win at Anderlecht (Zac Goodwin/PA)
West Ham showing signs of return to form after Anderlecht win, says David Moyes
Millwall midfielder Ryan Leonard has been nursing a hamstring issue (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Ryan Leonard still out for Millwall’s game with Middlesbrough

Most Read

1
The crew of the Guiding Star were rescued in the North Sea. Image: MCA.
WATCH: Eight crew members rescued from North Sea after Peterhead fishing boat sinks after…
2
Staff, including Dillan James Carter on right, leave the cinema. Picture by Chris Sumner/DCT Media
Heartbroken Belmont Filmhouse staff describe moment ‘strangers came in and said we’d lost our…
2
3
CR0027315 An ambulance at A&E Accident and Emergency, ARI, Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 29-03-2021`
Fury as Aberdeen pensioner with broken hip forced to take taxi to hospital after…
4
anti-social behaviour
Chainsaws and fishing gear stolen from shed in Lhanbryde
5
Union Terrace Gardens in Aberdeen could be reopening "within weeks". Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
‘We are getting close… and I mean very close’: Union Terrace Gardens FULL reopening…
6
6
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin exchanges words with Hibs' Ryan Porteous at Easter Road.
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin receives EIGHT-match ban from Scottish FA for Ryan Porteous comments
7
The High Court in Edinburgh.
Remorseless Christmas Day rapist jailed for seven years
8
To go with story by Adele Merson. Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has failed to comment on a potential 10-year timeline to fully restore maternity services in Moray. Picture shows; Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin and Health Secretary Humza Yousaf. . N/A. Supplied by DCT Media. Date; Unknown
Moray maternity campaigners to get update after years without answers
9
Banffshire and Banffshire Coast
Aberdeenshire Council leader branded ‘village fool’ as administration strained over lack of official plan
10
Council bosses have pledged that "anything not right will be rectified" after "serious concerns" were raised about damage to granite steps and the quality of work at Union Terrace Gardens. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Damaged granite at £30m UTG site put down to ‘inevitable snagging’ by council chiefs
2

More from Press and Journal

North Sea platform at sunset.
Nearly 900 North Sea blocks up for grabs in 33rd UK oil and gas…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay heartened by ownership and honesty of Ross County players in wake of…
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin has challenged his side to eradicate vulnerability at set-pieces
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin welcomes selection headache for New Firm derby... but won't be…
Inverness head coach Billy Dodds.
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds hails impact of 'revelation' Cammy Harper
Worrying Abut Money has been created to help people struggling to make ends meet. Image: PA.
Interactive online tool for money support launched in Moray
Martin MacDougall has been picking up litter in Inverness city centre for 35 years. Image: Martin MacDougall/ Facebook.
Inverness street cleaner sweeps up 35 years in the job
Shetland coastal erosion site
Prehistoric pottery and mysterious stone box gathered in Shetland to protect them from coastal…
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 3-2 loss to Motherwell.
'Extremely disappointed' Aberdeen to appeal Jim Goodwin's eight-match ban
Shetland flag waving in the air
Should Shaetlan be recognised as a language? UHI working on groundbreaking Shetland language plan
Justin Bieber is meant to perform in Aberdeen next year.
Justin Bieber postpones UK tour - including Aberdeen date

Editor's Picks