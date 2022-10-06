Closing arguments held in Alex Jones’ Sandy Hook trial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Closing arguments held in Alex Jones’ Sandy Hook trial

By Press Association
October 6, 2022, 9:15 pm
Infowars host Alex Jones speaks to the media outside Connecticut Superior Court during his Sandy Hook defamation damages trial in Waterbury, Conn., Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 (Christian Abraham/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP/PA)
Infowars host Alex Jones speaks to the media outside Connecticut Superior Court during his Sandy Hook defamation damages trial in Waterbury, Conn., Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 (Christian Abraham/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP/PA)

A lawyer for families of eight people killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre told a jury on Thursday that conspiracy theorist Alex Jones started lying about the shooting the day it happened and provided the machinery that allowed that lie to spread.

Jones’ attorney countered by telling the jury his client did not “invent the Internet” and argued jurors should not award excessive damages just because they are angry about the harassment the families went through at the hands of others who also believed the lie that the shooting was a hoax.

The attorneys presented closing arguments in the trial to determine how much Jones and his company, Free Speech Systems, should pay for representing to the audience of his Infowars show that the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School was a hoax staged to impose more gun control laws.

Plaintiff attorney Christopher Mattei told the jury that it was because of Jones and his massive Infowars platform the families have been subjected to a decade of torment at the hands of conspiracy theorists.

Newtown Shooting Infowars
Chris Mattei shows a photograph of the bereaved Wheeler family during closing statements in the Alex Jones Sandy Hook defamation damages trial (H John Voorhees III/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP/PA)

“As soon as he did it, everyone else came coming in over him,” Mr Mattei said. “The threats, the harassment, the fear, the allegations of actors, when every single one of these families were drowning in grief. And Alex Jones put his foot right on top.”

Mr Mattei suggested to the jury that it award the plaintiffs at least 550 million dollars (£490 million), telling them Jones will spread lies about other shootings and other families if they do not make him understand the harm his comments caused.

Mr Mattei tied that amount to the estimated 550 million views of the Sandy Hook content on Jones and Infowars’ social media accounts from 2012 to 2018 — an estimate provided by a plaintiffs’ expert witness who said he reviewed the content.

“Their lives were shattered by December 14, 2012, but Alex Jones has made it so they can’t escape,” Mr Mattei said.

“It is your job to make sure he understands the extent of the wreckage that he caused,” he added. “Because you know damn well he doesn’t get it.”

Another plaintiff attorney, Joshua Koskoff, told the jury that lies like the ones Jones tells get people killed.

“We don’t know when, but it is going to happen at some point,” he said.

Defence lawyer Norm Pattis opened his arguments with a 19-minute video from a 2018 episode of Jones’ Infowars show in which the Jones accuses the media of misrepresenting his position for “questioning” Sandy Hook and bringing it up long after he acknowledged the shooting happened.

“It’s edited and then it’s brought back up as if I’m bringing it back up,” Jones says in the video.

But the plaintiffs argue that Jones continues to misrepresent the families as tools of anti-gun and anti-free speech forces.

“The lies that started on December 14, 2012, are continuing to this very day,” Mr Mattei said. “In two months it will be 10 years, 10 years since these families lost their loved ones and even now, even now, he’s still doing it.”

The six-person jury, comprising three men and three women, could soon begin deliberations in the lawsuit, one of several filed against the conspiracy theorist by relatives of the 26 people killed in the mass shooting.

Since the trial began on September 13, all 15 plaintiffs in the Connecticut lawsuit have testified about being tormented for a decade by people who believed Jones’ claims that the shooting never happened, and that the parents of the 20 slain children were “crisis actors”.

The plaintiffs said they have received death and rape threats, mail from conspiracy theorists that included photos of dead children, and had in-person confrontations with hoax believers.

Newtown Shooting Infowars
Norm Pattis, lawyer for Alex Jones, addresses the court during his closing statements in the Alex Jones Sandy Hook defamation damages trial (H John Voorhees III/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP/PA)

They sued Jones for defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress and violating Connecticut’s unfair trade practices law by profiting off the hoax lies.

The people suing Jones and Free Speech Systems in the Connecticut case include the relatives of eight massacre victims, as well as an FBI agent who responded to the school.

Mark Barden, whose son Daniel was among the 26 victims, testified that conspiracy theorists threatened to dig up the boy’s grave to prove the shooting never happened.

Mr Pattis noted the plaintiffs’ lawyers did not show monetary harm to the families, “no doctors’ bills reports, very few mentions of treatment”. He told the jurors that punitive damages are by law limited to attorneys’ fees and they should not confuse those with compensatory damages, which should be for losses caused by Jones.

“This is not an action to compensate the folks at Sandy Hook for the loss of their children,” he said. “Alex Jones is not (gunman) Adam Lanza.”

Jones, whose show and Infowars brand are based in Austin, Texas, was found liable for defaming the plaintiffs last year. In an unusual ruling, Judge Barbara Bellis found Jones had forfeited his right to a trial as a consequence of repeated violations of court orders and failures to turn over documents to the plaintiffs’ lawyers.

Earlier in the Connecticut trial, Jones took the stand for a contentious day of testimony, saying he was “done saying I’m sorry” for calling the school shooting a hoax.

Outside the courthouse and on his show, he has repeatedly bashed the trial as a “kangaroo court” and an effort to put him out of business. He has cited free speech rights, but he and his lawyer were not allowed to make that argument during the trial because he already had been found liable. His show is also broadcast on many radio stations.

Mr Koskoff pointed out the Jones was not in court to hear any of the families testimony, and called him a “coward.”

Mr Pattis is trying to limit any damages awarded to the victims’ families and claimed the relatives were exaggerating their claims of being harmed and falsely placing the blame for that harm on Jones.

“Alex invented fear, Alex invented anger, Alex invented what’s wrong with this world,” Mr Pattis said. “Kill Alex and we’ll all live happily ever after. Do you believe that for one moment?”

In a similar trial in Texas in August, a jury ordered Jones to pay nearly 50 million dollars (£44 million) in damages to the parents of one of the children killed in the shooting, because of the hoax lies.

A third such trial, also in Texas, involving two other parents is expected to begin near the end of the year.

Jones has said he expects the cases to be tied up in appeals for the next two years and has asked his audience to help him raise 500,000 dollars (£445,000) to pay for his legal expenses. Free Speech Systems, meanwhile, is seeking bankruptcy protection.

