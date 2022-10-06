A good night’s work for Mikel Arteta’s much-changed Arsenal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mikel Arteta was satisfied with a comfortable win and a clean sheet as he gave his fringe players a much-needed run-out in the Europa League.

Eddie Nketiah, Rob Holding and Fabio Vieira fired much-changed Arsenal to a routine 3-0 victory over Norwegian champions Bodo/Glimt.

Nketiah, yet to start in the Premier League this season, grabbed his second goal in two European appearances.

Then defender Holding, who has been on the pitch for just two minutes in the league this term, headed a second before Vieira tapped in a late third to make it two wins from two in Group A.

It was a ninth victory out of 10 matches in all competitions this season for Arsenal, even if the performance was not exactly nine out of 10.

“What I give them is that every game is difficult to win, we made a lot of changes and gave opportunities to players who deserve to play,” said Gunners boss Arteta.

“I am really happy with the result, scoring three and a clean sheet – but I’m very conscious we can do much better.

“We had spells that we were too rushed and we didn’t manage the ball and it became an open game. We were really effective in final third but the composure was lacking a little bit.”

Nketiah had already curled an early effort narrowly wide before he opened the scoring in the 23rd minute.

Gabriel Martinelli did well to hold onto the ball in a congested midfield before eventually smuggling it out wide to Kieran Tierney.

The full-back launched a first-time drive which clattered the far post and fell to Nketiah to sweep into an unguarded net.

“Eddie’s work rate, his attitude and his application is phenomenal and he has a natural ability,” added Arteta.

“I’m really happy to have him in the team, he has the quality to play as a starter and as a finisher. He could have scored a couple more so you have to look at what you could have done better.”

Holding doubled Arsenal’s lead four minutes later with a far-post header from Vieira’s inswinging cross.

The Gunners got a little sloppy after the break and back-up goalkeeper Matt Turner was forced to make a reflex save from Amahl Pellegrino to prevent Glimt from making a game of it.

Instead substitute Gabriel Jesus fed Vieira for the 84th-minute goal his performance deserved to set up Premier League leaders Arsenal nicely for Sunday’s visit of Liverpool.