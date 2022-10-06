Judge delays Twitter trial to give Musk time to seal buyout

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Judge delays Twitter trial to give Musk time to seal buyout

By Press Association
October 6, 2022, 11:02 pm Updated: October 7, 2022, 12:39 am
Traders gather around a post as Twitter shares resume trading on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022 (Seth Wenig/AP/PA)
Traders gather around a post as Twitter shares resume trading on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022 (Seth Wenig/AP/PA)

A judge has delayed a looming trial between Twitter and Elon Musk, giving the Tesla CEO more time to close his 44 billion dollar (£39 billion) deal to buy the company after months spent fighting to get out of it.

Mr Musk had asked to halt the upcoming Delaware court trial, where the Tesla billionaire was expected to fare poorly against Twitter’s lawsuit to force him to complete his April merger agreement.

Mr Musk revived the takeover offer on Monday but said he needed time to get the financing in order.

Chancellor Kathaleen St Jude McCormick, head of the Delaware Chancery Court, said on Thursday that Mr Musk and Twitter now have until October 28 to close the deal. A trial originally set for October 17 will happen in November if they do not, she said.

Twitter had asked Chancellor McCormick earlier on Thursday to proceed with the trial, saying the billionaire refuses to accept the “contractual obligations” of his April agreement to buy the social media company and take it private.

Twitter disputed Mr Musk’s claim that the San Francisco-based company is refusing to accept his renewed bid. Mr Musk told Twitter earlier this week he is ready to buy the company once again after trying to back out of the deal over the summer, accusing it of refusing to give him information about “spam bot” accounts on the service.

Twitter described Mr Musk’s move to delay the trial as “an invitation to further mischief and delay” after his arguments for terminating the agreement have not had merit.

But after the judge’s ruling, Twitter reiterated in a statement that it was ready to close the deal on the share price agreed upon in April: “We look forward to closing the transaction at 54.20 dollars by October 28th,” referring to the price Mr Musk originally offered for each Twitter share.

Brooklyn Law School professor Andrew Jennings said Twitter wants to be certain that the deal will get done and not allow “wiggle room for Musk to walk away again”.

Musk lawyers argued that Twitter was disagreeing with the trial delay “based on the theoretical possibility” of Mr Musk not coming up with the financing, which they called “baseless speculation”.

They said Mr Musk’s financial backers “have indicated that they are prepared to honour their commitments” and are working to close the deal by October 28.

Musk lawyer Alex Spiro said in a statement on Thursday that “Twitter offered Mr Musk billions off the transaction price” but Mr Musk “refused because Twitter attempted to put certain self-serving conditions on the deal”.

He did not elaborate on what those conditions were. Twitter has not described the talks beyond what its lawyers have said in court.

Twitter’s shares fell 1.91 dollars, or 3.7%, to close at 49.39 dollars on Thursday. It was the stock’s second day of declines following a surge of more than 22% on Tuesday after Mr Musk made his renewed offer to buy the company.

