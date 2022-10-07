Thailand mourns after 36 killed in attack on children’s nursery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Thailand mourns after 36 killed in attack on children’s nursery

By Press Association
October 7, 2022, 7:30 am
Relatives grieve for victims killed in the attack on the Young Children’s Development Centre (Sakchai Lalit/AP)
Relatives grieve for victims killed in the attack on the Young Children's Development Centre (Sakchai Lalit/AP)

Devastated families in north-eastern Thailand have been mourning the nursery school children and other victims killed by a sacked police officer in the nation’s deadliest shooting rampage.

At least 24 of the 36 people shot or stabbed to death in the small town of Uthai Sawan were children.

On Friday morning, royal and government representatives stood in lines to lay wreaths at ceremonial tables in front of the Young Children’s Development Centre’s main door.

They were followed by weeping family members, who gathered their hands in prayer before laying white flowers on the wooden floor.

Thailand Childcare Center Shooting
Seksan Sriraj, 28, lays flowers during a ceremony for those killed (Sakchai Lalit/AP)

“I cried until I had no more tears coming out of my eyes. They are running through my heart,” said Seksan Sriraj, 28, whose pregnant wife was a teacher at the centre and was due to give birth this month.

“My wife and my child have gone to a peaceful place. I am alive and will have to live. If I can’t go on, my wife and my child will be worried about me, and they won’t be reborn in the next life. That’s about it.”

Many relatives were gathered in front of the child care centre to start the process of claiming compensation and psychologists were also sent to the site to help them.

Seven of the 10 people who were wounded were being treated in hospital on Friday.

Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida were expected to visit two hospitals treating the wounded, and Prime Minster Prayuth Chan-ocha was expected to visit the nursery and the hospitals. A vigil was planned in a central Bangkok park.

Thailand Childcare Center Shooting
A relative prays during a ceremony for those shot dead (Sakchai Lalit/AP)

When asked whether he thought the child care centre was secure enough, Mr Seksan noted the attacker had been a police officer. “He came to do what he had in his mind and was determined to do it. I think everyone did the best they could.”

Police speculated the gunman targeted the centre because it was near his home.

They identified him as Panya Kamrap, 34, a former police sergeant fired earlier this year because of a drug charge involving methamphetamine. He had been due to appear in court on Friday.

Witnesses said the attacker got out of a car and shot a man and child in front of the building before walking toward the classroom.

Teachers at the child care centre locked the glass front door but the gunman shot and kicked his way through it.

The children, mainly two and three-year-olds, had been taking an afternoon nap.

Thailand Childcare Center Shooting
Relatives and friends wipe their eyes (Sakchai Lalit/AP)

Panya took his own life after killing his wife and child at home.

Nopparat Langkapin, a local official in Uthai Sawan, said the victims were “all children of our community”.

“Relatives, families and close friends are deeply saddened by this incident. And we all felt this across the community very quickly. Most of us are feeling depressed and sad because they are our children,” he said.

The attack took place in Nongbua Lamphu province, one of the country’s poorest regions.

In an interview with Amarin TV, Satita Boonsom, a childcare worker at the daycare centre, said the gunman after arriving at the scene shot a child and his father in front of the building before walking toward the classroom.

She said teachers inside locked the door but he forced his way in and attacked the children and teachers with a knife and firearm.

She said the centre usually has around 70 to 80 children but there were fewer at the time of the attack because the semester was closed for older children.

“They wouldn’t have survived,” she said.
Mass shootings are rare but not unheard of in Thailand, which has one of the highest civilian gun ownership rates in Asia, with 15.1 weapons per 100 population compared to only 0.3 in Singapore and 0.25 in Japan.

That is still far lower than the US rate of 120.5 per 100 people, according to a 2017 survey by Australia’s GunPolicy.org non-profit organisation.

The US and Australia expressed sympathy and solidarity.

“All Australians send their love and condolences,” Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese tweeted.

“This violence is both senseless and heart-breaking,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

