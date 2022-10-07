George Russell leads Lewis Hamilton in Mercedes one-two during Japan GP practice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

George Russell leads Lewis Hamilton in Mercedes one-two during Japan GP practice

By Press Association
October 7, 2022, 8:55 am Updated: October 7, 2022, 12:19 pm
George Russell set the pace as Mercedes went one-two in second practice for the Japanese Grand Prixm(Toru Hanai/AP)
George Russell set the pace as Mercedes went one-two in second practice for the Japanese Grand Prixm(Toru Hanai/AP)

Mercedes duo George Russell and Lewis Hamilton led the way in a wet second practice for Sunday’s Japanese Grand Prix.

Russell pipped seven-time world champion Hamilton to the quickest time as Formula One returned to Suzuka for the first time since 2019.

The changeable conditions had seen Mick Schumacher crash out after the chequered flag had already waved to end first practice, with his Haas damaged enough to rule him out of the 90-minute second session.

Nicholas Latifi, Carlos Sainz, Yuki Tsunoda, Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez all had trips off the track as the rain came and went.

With a high chance of showers during Sunday’s race, there was plenty of running in preparation and Mercedes set the pace.

Champion-elect Max Verstappen showed his potential pace for what could prove to be a title-winning weekend with some scintillating laps when the weather allowed.

He managed the third-fastest time in second practice, finishing 0.851 seconds adrift of Russell, with the sister Red Bull of Perez fourth.

Max Verstappen could retain his drivers' championship in Sunday's race.
Max Verstappen could retain his drivers’ championship in Sunday’s race (Eugene Hoskiho/AP)

Kevin Magnussen was fifth for Haas with Sainz sixth and Fernando Alonso, who had gone fastest for Alpine in the earlier session, seventh.

Valtteri Bottas, the winner last time F1 raced here three years ago, Esteban Ocon and Zhou Guanyu rounded out the top 10.

Verstappen will seal back to back drivers’ championship if he wins and sets the fastest lap on Sunday.

He was trading fastest laps with Hamilton before Russell posted an time of one minute, 41.935 seconds.

There were only 19 runners in a second session which had been extended to 90 minutes to allow a test of the Pirelli tyres that will be used for the 2023 season – although those plans were scrapped due to the inclement weather.

The rain had earlier put pay to Schumacher’s day as he crashed out on his way back to the pits after first practice – not an ideal start to the weekend for a driver whose seat for next year remains under threat.

Third practice and qualifying are expected to take place in the dry on Saturday but rain could return before the lights go out for the start of the race on Sunday afternoon.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson wants his players to relish Celtic’s visit (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Callum Davidson wants St Johnstone to remain positive for Celtic clash
Nathaniel Clyne has been ruled out of Crystal Palace’s game against Leeds (Nick Potts/PA)
Nathaniel Clyne to miss Crystal Palace’s game against Leeds
Joseph Olowu will be sidelined for around six weeks (Mike Egerton/PA)
Doncaster set to be without injured defender Joseph Olowu for six weeks
James Sands (Richard Sellers/PA)
James Sands returns from suspension for Rangers
Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Kilmarnock without several players for visit of Hearts
West Ham striker Gianluca Scamacca came off the bench to score the winner against Anderlecht (Zac Goodwin/PA)
David Moyes backing summer signing Gianluca Scamacca to continue improving
Dundee United’s Archie Meekison (right) keen to get on winning trail (Steve Welsh/PA)
Archie Meekison: Beating Aberdeen will mean much more than three points
Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side lost to Cardiff in midweek (Richard Sellers/PA)
No worries for Blackburn boss Jon Dahl Tomasson ahead of Rotherham game
Stoke manager Alex Neil will be without a number of players for his side’s match against Sheffield United (Nick Potts/PA)
Stoke boss Alex Neil without four key players against Sheffield United
Callum Lang remains absent for Wigan (Joe Giddens/PA)
Callum Lang again missing for Wigan with ankle ligament damage

Most Read

1
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has been banned for eight games by the SFA - with six games to be served immediately - and we think it's harsh. So much so, we've created these masks for fans to wear at Tannadice!
DOWNLOAD HERE: Show your support for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin by wearing our ‘BANNED’…
2
The North of Scotland Texel club flock competition winner, Graham Morrison, Inchbruich Farm, Cornhill. Picture by Jim Irvine 12-1-18
Sheep farmer’s drunken assault on partner after day at Keith Show
3
Firefighters were at Altens recycling centre for five days. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.
Altens recycling centre to be demolished with misplaced battery blamed as likely cause for…
4
Shaun Groves threatened to slit a bookie's throat when she refused his bet on a horse.
Gambler threatened to cut bookie’s throat after she refused to take a bet
5
Georgina Sutherland, her four children and partner were left at the start of their holiday with no luggage. Image: DCT Media.
Airline leaves 90 suitcases behind amid claims Aberdeen’s runway was ‘too short’
2
6
Katie Gregson-MacLeod
Inverness TikTok sensation Katie Gregson-MacLeod teams up with Adele’s producer to rework viral hit…
7
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court Picture shows; Erica Spink KA Buchan stole from B&M Home Store in Elgin.. Elgin. Supplied by Google Maps/ Facebook/DCT Design Team Date; Unknown
Cash-strapped mum took baby son on shoplifting spree
8
Garthdee Community Councillor Margaret Forrest, pictured with her husband Gavin, is furious with First Bus about the way they're serving the Garthdee community. Photo: Kami Thomson.
Garthdee residents ‘suffering greatly’ due to busy First Bus services
9
Head of cinema Colin Farquhar outside Belmont Filmhouse last year. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson
‘I feel like I’ve had a part removed’: Belmont Filmhouse boss pays tribute after…

More from Press and Journal

Mariah Johnstone has been reported missing. Supplied by Police.
Appeal launched for missing 14-year-old Aberdeen girl
Nature Watch: Nature red in tooth and claw at St Cyrus beach
Lisa Williams won the World Porridge Making Championship in 2019. Pic: James Ross.
Lisa Williams knows her oats as she prepares to defend World Porridge Making Championship…
Jordan White tussles with Ryan Porteous.
Jordan White insists Ross County have what it takes to recover from chastening Motherwell…
Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson. (Photo by Kenny Elrick)
Turriff United boss Dean Donaldson insists his players can handle tough lessons
Sofie Hagen brought her new show Fat Jokes to Aberdeen.
REVIEW: Joyous punchlines courtesy of Sofie Hagen at The Lemon Tree
The Loch Frisa docks in Craignure, Mull. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Whisky barrels over children? CalMac timetable cautiously accepted by Mull and Iona users, but…
Children from across Scotland illustrated Archie Foundation's colourful new book. This image is by Maisie at St Cyrus Primary, Aberdeenshire.
GALLERY: Archie Foundation mascot is brought to life in new book illustrated by local…
Tom Ritchie made his Peterhead debut against Montrose last weekend. Photos by Duncan Brown
Aberdeen goalkeeper Tom Ritchie looks to Ryan Duncan example during Peterhead loan spell
The Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Driverless Machiney lost its route on its big launch day.
What a week: Tories do a U-turn and a Highland bus can't find the…

Editor's Picks