Gales off Greek islands stall efforts to find missing migrants

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Gales off Greek islands stall efforts to find missing migrants

By Press Association
October 8, 2022, 9:12 am
An Afghan covered with a blanket, speaks with other migrants at an old school used as a temporary shelter on the island of Kythira, southern Greece, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Strong winds were hampering rescue efforts at two Greek islands Friday for at least 10 migrants believed to be missing after shipwrecks left more than 20 people dead, officials said (Thanassis Stavrakis/AP/PA)
An Afghan covered with a blanket, speaks with other migrants at an old school used as a temporary shelter on the island of Kythira, southern Greece, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Strong winds were hampering rescue efforts at two Greek islands Friday for at least 10 migrants believed to be missing after shipwrecks left more than 20 people dead, officials said (Thanassis Stavrakis/AP/PA)

Strong winds hampered efforts around two Greek islands to find at least 10 migrants believed to be missing at sea after shipwrecks left at least 23 people dead, officials said.

A dinghy and a sailboat sank in two separate incidents late on Wednesday and early on Thursday off the islands of Lesbos, near the coast of Turkey, and Kythira, south of the Greek mainland — prompting a dramatic night-time rescue, with survivors hauled to safety up cliffs.

Coastguard, Navy and volunteer rescuers focused efforts around a rugged cove on Kythira where the sailboat smashed into rocks and broke up, leaving bodies floating in the wreckage on Thursday.

Greece Migrants Missing
Authorities and local residents save a migrant during a large-scale rescue operation on the island of Kythira, some 225 kilometres south of Athens (Ippolytos Prekas/kythera.news via AP/PA)

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who was in Prague for a meeting of European leaders, blamed Turkey for failing to stop boats crammed with migrants from leaving its coastline.

“Once again, I call on Turkey to co-operate with Greece to stop these ruthless networks of traffickers of people in distress so no more lives are needlessly lost in the Aegean Sea,” Mr Mitsotakis told reporters in the Czech capital.

“The root of this problem is the boats leaving the Turkish coastline,” he said. “And there is no doubt that Turkey, if it wants to, can do more to tackle this problem.”

Czech Republic Europe Energy
Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis ahead of an EU Summit at Prague Castle in Prague, Czech Republic (Darko Bandic/AP/PA)

Turkey maintains that Greece puts migrants’ lives at risk with reckless interceptions of boats at sea.

The International Organisation for Migration, a United Nations agency, says that before the latest incidents off Lesbos and Kythira, it had recorded 237 people as dead or missing while attempting to cross the eastern Mediterranean Sea route so far this year, out of a total of 1,522 migrants dead or missing in the Mediterranean.

“We have witnessed another two tragedies in the Mediterranean. People desperate for safety and better lives are risking everything in fatal journeys,” Gianluca Rocco, head of the IOM mission in Greece, said.

“This reiterates the need to intensify international cooperation to save lives and improve rights-based pathways for safe and regular migration.”

Several hundred people joined a demonstration in the main port of Lesbos, Mytilene, late on Thursday, calling on authorities in Greece and Turkey to co-operate to save lives in the eastern Aegean Sea.

Wreaths of flowers were thrown into the sea to honour the victims who died off the Lesbos coast — 16 women, a boy and an adult man, most believed to be from Somalia.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

The 11.15-carat Williamson Pink Star diamond, auctioned by Sotheby’s Hong Kong (Sotheby’s via AP/PA)
Pink diamond breaks auction record in Hong Kong
Erling Haaland has scored 19 goals in just 12 appearances (Nick Potts/PA)
Pep Guardiola hails Erling Haaland’s ‘incredible instinct’ in front of goal
Erik ten Hag wants his side to be more street smart (Martin Rickett/PA)
Erik ten Hag urges Manchester United to become ‘nasty’ but smart
Russian President Vladimir Putin has been given a tractor (Gavriil Grigorov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Belarus leader gives Putin a tractor voucher on 70th birthday
Christopher Vivell is expected to join Chelsea as technical director (Steven Paston/PA)
Christopher Vivell expected to join Chelsea as technical director
Members of South Korean K-pop band BTS may have to serve in the military (Lee Jin-man/AP)
Military conscription for K-pop stars BTS ‘desirable’
Managers of the Centre for Civil Liberties react in Kyiv (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)
European leaders welcome Nobel Peace Prize for human rights activists
William Saliba has performed well this season (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Mikel Arteta not interested in comparing William Saliba to Virgil van Dijk
A woman holds a placard with a picture of Iranian Mahsa Amini (Markus Schreiber/AP)
Teenage Iranian protester was murdered, her mother says
Denis Zakaria, left, knows full well the size of the challenge ahead at Chelsea (Brian Lawless/PA)
Denis Zakaria enjoying London life and is determined to make his mark at Chelsea

Most Read

1
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has been banned for eight games by the SFA - with six games to be served immediately - and we think it's harsh. So much so, we've created these masks for fans to wear at Tannadice!
DOWNLOAD HERE: Show your support for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin by wearing our ‘BANNED’…
2
The North of Scotland Texel club flock competition winner, Graham Morrison, Inchbruich Farm, Cornhill. Picture by Jim Irvine 12-1-18
Sheep farmer’s drunken assault on partner after day at Keith Show
3
Firefighters were at Altens recycling centre for five days. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.
Altens recycling centre to be demolished with misplaced battery blamed as likely cause for…
4
Shaun Groves threatened to slit a bookie's throat when she refused his bet on a horse.
Gambler threatened to cut bookie’s throat after she refused to take a bet
5
Georgina Sutherland, her four children and partner were left at the start of their holiday with no luggage. Image: DCT Media.
Airline leaves 90 suitcases behind amid claims Aberdeen’s runway was ‘too short’
3
6
Katie Gregson-MacLeod
Inverness TikTok sensation Katie Gregson-MacLeod teams up with Adele’s producer to rework viral hit…
7
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court Picture shows; Erica Spink KA Buchan stole from B&M Home Store in Elgin.. Elgin. Supplied by Google Maps/ Facebook/DCT Design Team Date; Unknown
Cash-strapped mum took baby son on shoplifting spree
8
Garthdee Community Councillor Margaret Forrest, pictured with her husband Gavin, is furious with First Bus about the way they're serving the Garthdee community. Photo: Kami Thomson.
Garthdee residents ‘suffering greatly’ due to busy First Bus services
9
Head of cinema Colin Farquhar outside Belmont Filmhouse last year. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson
‘I feel like I’ve had a part removed’: Belmont Filmhouse boss pays tribute after…

More from Press and Journal

The Bridge of Dee has reopened following the completion of roadworks. Picture by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Bridge of Dee reopens to motorists following completion of resurfacing works
The convoy on the A96 just past Backburn on it's way to Rothienorman. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
A96 delays as massive 130-tonne transformer convoy makes six-hour trip through Aberdeenshire
Boyzlife performing at the Music Hall, Aberdeen. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Gallery: Were you at Boyzlife's concert in Aberdeen?
Communities around Caithness will benefit from the funding. Supplied by Scottish Power.
Windfarm blows in millions of community funding for Caithness
Mariah Johnstone has been reported missing. Supplied by Police.
Appeal launched for missing 14-year-old Aberdeen girl
Nature Watch: Nature red in tooth and claw at St Cyrus beach
Lisa Williams won the World Porridge Making Championship in 2019. Pic: James Ross.
Lisa Williams knows her oats as she prepares to defend World Porridge Making Championship…
Jordan White tussles with Ryan Porteous.
Jordan White insists Ross County have what it takes to recover from chastening Motherwell…
Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson. (Photo by Kenny Elrick)
Turriff United boss Dean Donaldson insists his players can handle tough lessons
Sofie Hagen brought her new show Fat Jokes to Aberdeen.
REVIEW: Joyous punchlines courtesy of Sofie Hagen at The Lemon Tree

Editor's Picks