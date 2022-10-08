Jury yet to reach verdict in Alex Jones’ Sandy Hook trial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jury yet to reach verdict in Alex Jones’ Sandy Hook trial

By Press Association
October 8, 2022, 12:08 pm
Superior Court Judge Barbara Bellis speaks with the attorneys during the Alex Jones Sandy Hook defamation damages trial in Superior Court in Waterbury, Conn., on Thursday, Oct. 2022 (H John Voorhees III/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP/PA)
Superior Court Judge Barbara Bellis speaks with the attorneys during the Alex Jones Sandy Hook defamation damages trial in Superior Court in Waterbury, Conn., on Thursday, Oct. 2022 (H John Voorhees III/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP/PA)

Jurors concluded their first full day of deliberations without reaching a verdict on Friday in a trial to determine how much conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay for spreading the lie that the 2012 Sandy Hook School shooting was a hoax.

Jurors are scheduled to return on Tuesday. After deliberating just briefly on Thursday afternoon, the panel got back to business on Friday with a request for a dry-erase easel, markers, an eraser and a copy of the jury instructions.

Last year, Jones was found liable for damages. The jury’s task is to decide how much Jones and his company Free Speech Systems should pay to relatives of eight Sandy Hook victims and to an FBI agent who responded to the massacre.

Newtown-Shooting-Infowars
Sandy Hook families attorney Chris Mattei, points to a photo that claims victims of the school shooting were all alive during a testimony in the Alex Jones Sandy Hook defamation damages trial at Connecticut Superior Court (Christian Abraham/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP/PA)

The plaintiffs testified they have been tormented and threatened by people who believed that one of the deadliest school shootings in US history was a con staged to build support for gun restrictions. Jones repeatedly publicised that false notion on his Infowars show.

Twenty children and six adults were killed when a gunman stormed Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, on December 14, 2012.

Jones testified in the trial, saying he was “done saying I’m sorry” for calling the school shooting a hoax. His lawyers have argued that he is not responsible for the deeds of anyone who tormented the victims’ families, and that they are overstating how much harm the conspiracy theory caused them.

Outside court, Jones has bashed the trial as a “kangaroo court” that aims to stomp on his free speech rights and put him out of business.

In a similar trial in Texas in August, a jury ordered Jones to pay nearly 50 million dollars (£45 million) in damages to the parents of one of the children killed in the shooting, because of the hoax lies.

Editor's Picks