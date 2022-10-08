Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp ‘very optimistic’ about Darwin Nunez’s development

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp ‘very optimistic’ about Darwin Nunez’s development

By Press Association
October 8, 2022, 12:10 pm
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic about Darwin Nunez (Adam Davy/PA)
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic about Darwin Nunez (Adam Davy/PA)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic about Darwin Nunez’s development at the club.

The Uruguay international put in his most encouraging performance in the midweek Champions League victory over Rangers since returning from suspension after a red card against Crystal Palace in only his third appearance.

And while he did not score, having found the net in his first two games, Klopp thinks the signs are there that he is getting to grips with his new team following his £64million summer arrival from Benfica.

“One of the things he showed so far in all the games he played (is) that he brings himself quite frequently in good finishing positions, which is actually the most important thing for a striker,” said Klopp ahead of the trip to in-form Arsenal.

Darwin Nunez is sent off following a clash with Joachim Andersen
Darwin Nunez was sent off following a clash with Joachim Andersen (Peter Byrne/PA)

“That’s why everybody should be, or could be, very optimistic about what’s coming from him in the future. That was absolutely good.

“I think he said himself, he feels the pressure. He needs to calm himself down but his movements are exceptional.

“If you could see him finishing in training, you’d think ‘oh my God!’. In the games, he’s in a bit of a rush and he just needs to calm down in those moments and use his full range of finishing.”

Following Tuesday’s win Nunez admitted his adaptation to English football had been difficult – not helped by his rash red card – with the language barrier still an issue.

Klopp has made allowances for the 23-year-old, as he does for all his new signings, but has been impressed by what he has seen from a player who could become the club’s record signing if he fulfils every clause of the deal with Benfica.

“He’s a kid, but a confident person as well, but not a grown-up man already, we all know that,” he added.

“It was not a perfect start. He has a three-game suspension and you can’t get rid of that. He’s an aggressive player, he’s emotional and it should never happen again.

“But I really like his movements, they are really good and natural. That’s something we didn’t have before. That’s what I like and why I’m sure everything will be fine.”

Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have had an indifferent start to the season (Peter Byrne/PA)

Klopp accepts that Nunez’s introduction has not been helped by his side’s stuttering form.

“What is the worst situation when you come in as a striker?” he added.

“That your team is not playing exceptionally well because you depend on the things they bring to you.

“We need to perform consistently to our level and beyond and then you need a striker to finish off all the things we create.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Former Chesterfield manager John Duncan has died at the age of 73 (PA).
Sir Alex Ferguson leads tributes to former Chesterfield boss John Duncan
Eastleigh scored late to beat Chesterfield 2-1 (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Brennan Camp nets dramatic winner for Eastleigh against Chesterfield
Chris Forino (PA)
Chris Forino header hands Wycombe derby victory over Oxford
Omari Patrick scored twice (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Omari Patrick double earns Carlisle win at Hartlepool
Dipo Akinyemi scored a hat-trick as Ayr beat Queen’s Park 5-0 (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Dipo Akinyemi nets hat-trick as five-goal Ayr ease past Queen’s Park
Frank Nouble scored the winner for Colchester (Isaac Parkin/PA).
Frank Nouble winner earns Colchester boss Matt Bloomfield first league victory
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp ‘very optimistic’ about Darwin Nunez’s development
Giorgos Giakoumakis scores late winner as leaders Celtic edge past Motherwell
Carlos Mendes Gomes equalised for Fleetwood at Portsmouth (Leila Coker/PA)
Carlos Mendes Gomes earns Fleetwood point at Portsmouth
Jonson Clarke-Harris (PA)
Victor Adeboyejo secures a draw for Burton at Peterborough
Ryan Hardie netted Plymouth’s third goal in the win over Accrington (Adam Davy/PA)
Plymouth stay top after easing past Accrington

Most Read

1
The flood alert covers most of the north and north-east of Scotland. Image: Sepa.
Flood alert in force across north and north-east
2
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 30th September '22 The A9 at Slochd, north of Carrbridge closed today following a serious accident in the early hours involving two heavy goods vehicles.
‘This is more important than money’: Demands for A9 dualling after eight deaths on…
2
3
Georgina Sutherland, her four children and partner were left at the start of their holiday with no luggage. Image: DCT Media.
Airline leaves 90 suitcases behind amid claims Aberdeen’s runway was ‘too short’
3
4
Inverurie Recycling Centre. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Booking system scrapped at Aberdeenshire recycling centres in bid to tackle fly-tipping
5
The convoy on the A96 just past Backburn on it's way to Rothienorman. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
A96 delays as massive 130-tonne transformer convoy makes six-hour trip through Aberdeenshire
6
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Drink-driver jumped in car after being assaulted following night out
7
Brandon Booth frightened residents by trying to enter their homes in the early hours of the morning.
Unpaid work for man who ‘frightened’ residents by trying to barge into their homes…
8
The First Aberdeen bus collided with a wall in Countesswells. Image: Ash Stark.
Bus collides with wall after taking a wrong turn up dead end street in…

More from Press and Journal

Owura Edwards in action against Livingston.
Ross County shake off midweek humiliation by returning to winning ways against Livingston
Brora Rangers goalkeeper Ruardhri Nicol is unable to stop Brechin City's Fraser MacLeod shot fly into the net. Images: Donald Cameron/SportPix
Fine strikes sink Brora Rangers and keep Brechin City leading Highland League
Raith Rovers' Sam Stanton celebrates after scoring to make it 3-0. Image: Sammy Turner / SNS Group
Cove Rangers slip to defeat at Raith Rovers
Spike in suicidal cries for help in Aberdeen blamed on cost of living crisis
Stock image police
Investigation launched after man seriously assaulted in Elgin
The flood alert covers most of the north and north-east of Scotland. Image: Sepa.
Flood alert in force across north and north-east
The Bridge of Dee has reopened following the completion of roadworks. Picture by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Bridge of Dee reopens to motorists following completion of resurfacing works
The convoy on the A96 just past Backburn on it's way to Rothienorman. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
A96 delays as massive 130-tonne transformer convoy makes six-hour trip through Aberdeenshire
Boyzlife performing at the Music Hall, Aberdeen. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Gallery: Were you at Boyzlife's concert in Aberdeen?
Communities around Caithness will benefit from the funding. Supplied by Scottish Power.
Windfarm blows in millions of community funding for Caithness

Editor's Picks