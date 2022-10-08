Three killed as truck bombing damages Russian bridge to Crimea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Three killed as truck bombing damages Russian bridge to Crimea

By Press Association
October 8, 2022, 12:13 pm Updated: October 8, 2022, 4:57 pm
A helicopter drops water to stop fire on Crimean Bridge connecting Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait, in Kerch, Crimea, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Russian authorities say a truck bomb has caused a fire and the collapse of a section of a bridge linking Russia-annexed Crimea with Russia. The bridge is a key supply artery for Moscow’s faltering war effort in southern Ukraine. (AP Photo)
A helicopter drops water to stop fire on Crimean Bridge connecting Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait, in Kerch, Crimea, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Russian authorities say a truck bomb has caused a fire and the collapse of a section of a bridge linking Russia-annexed Crimea with Russia. The bridge is a key supply artery for Moscow’s faltering war effort in southern Ukraine. (AP Photo)

An explosion has caused the partial collapse of a bridge linking Russia to the Crimean peninsula, damaging a key supply artery for the Kremlin’s faltering war effort in southern Ukraine.

Russian authorities said a truck bomb caused the blast and that three people were killed.

The speaker of Crimea’s Kremlin-backed regional parliament accused Ukraine of being behind the explosion, though Moscow did not apportion blame.

Ukrainian officials have repeatedly threatened to strike the bridge and some lauded the destruction, but Kyiv stopped short of claiming responsibility.

The bombing came a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin turned 70, dealing him a humiliating blow that could lead him to up the ante in his war on Ukraine.

In another potential setback for Mr Putin, a Kremlin-backed official in Kherson, one of four Russia-annexed regions in Ukraine, announced a partial evacuation of civilians.

Kirill Stremousov, deputy chief of Kherson’s Russian-appointed administration, told Russia’s state-run RIA Novosti agency that young children and their parents, as well as older people, could be relocated to two southern Russian regions.

Russia Putin
Vladimir Putin (Alexei Danichev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo/AP)

Russian legislators urged Mr Putin to declare a “counterterrorism operation” in response. Such a move could be used by the Kremlin to further broaden the powers of security agencies, ban rallies, tighten censorship, introduce restrictions on travel and expand a partial mobilisation that the president ordered last month.

Russia’s National Anti-Terrorism Committee said a truck bomb set alight seven railway carriages carrying fuel, resulting in a “partial collapse of two sections of the bridge”.

A man and a woman who were riding in a vehicle across the bridge were killed by the explosion and their bodies were recovered, Russia’s Investigative Committee said. It did not provide details on the third victim or the truck driver.

The blast occurred even though all vehicles driving across the bridge undergo automatic checks for explosives by state-of-the-art control systems, drawing a stream of critical comments from Russian war bloggers.

The truck was owned by a resident of the Krasnodar region in southern Russia, Russia’s Investigative Committee said. It said investigators arrived at his home as part of the inquiry and are looking at the truck’s route and other details.

Russia Ukraine
The Russian Investigative Committee at the scene (Russian Investigative Committee/AP)

The 12-mile bridge across the Kerch Strait linking the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov opened in 2018 and is the longest in Europe.

The £3.2 billion project is a tangible symbol of Moscow’s claims on Crimea and has provided an essential link to the peninsula, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

Crimea holds symbolic value for Russia and is key to sustaining its military operations in southern Ukraine. While Russia seized areas north of Crimea early on during the invasion and built a land corridor to it along the Sea of Azov, Ukraine is pressing a counteroffensive to reclaim them.

The Russian Defence Ministry said troops in the south were receiving necessary supplies through the land corridor and by sea. The Energy Ministry said Crimea has enough fuel for 15 days and it was working on ways to replenish stock.

The bridge has train and road sections. The blast and fire caused the collapse of one of the two links of the road bridge, while another link was intact.

The Russian Transport Ministry said train traffic across the bridge would start again shortly after quick repair works.

Vehicle traffic resumed on Saturday afternoon on one of the two links that remained intact from the blast, with the flow alternating in each direction and vehicles undergoing a “full inspection procedure,” Crimea’s Russia-backed regional leader, Sergey Aksyonov, wrote on Telegram.

Rail traffic was resuming slowly. Two passenger trains departed from the Crimean cities of Sevastopol and Simferopol and headed toward the bridge on Saturday evening. Passenger ferry links between Crimea and the Russian mainland were being relaunched Sunday.

Mr Putin was informed about the explosion and ordered the creation of a government panel to deal with the emergency.

The speaker of Crimea’s Kremlin-backed regional parliament blamed Ukraine for the explosion, but downplayed the severity of the damage and said the bridge would be promptly repaired.

Leonid Slutsky, head of the foreign affairs committee in the lower house of Russian parliament, said “consequences will be imminent” if Ukraine is responsible.

Gennady Zyuganov, head of the Russian Communist Party, which is nominally in the opposition but votes in line with Kremlin wishes in parliament, said the “terror attack” should serve as a wake-up call.

“The long-overdue measures haven’t been taken yet, the special operation must be turned into a counterterrorist operation,” he said.

Sergei Mironov, head of the Just Russia faction in parliament, said Moscow should respond by attacking key Ukrainian infrastructure including power plants, bridges and railways.

Russia Ukraine War
Smoke rises after big explosions in Kharkiv (Francisco Seco/AP)

The parliamentary leader of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s party on Saturday stopped short of claiming Kyiv was responsible but appeared to cast it as a consequence of Moscow’s takeover of Crimea.

“Russian illegal construction is starting to fall apart and catch fire. The reason is simple: if you build something explosive, then sooner or later it will explode,” David Arakhamia, the leader of the Servant of the People party, wrote on Telegram.

The secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council, Oleksiy Danilov, tweeted a video with the Kerch Bridge on fire alongside Marilyn Monroe singing her famous Happy Birthday, Mr President.

The blast on the bridge occurred hours after explosions rocked the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv early on Saturday, sending plumes of smoke into the sky and triggering a series of secondary explosions.

Ukrainian officials accused Russia of pounding Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, with surface-to-air missiles and said at least one person was wounded. The strikes targeted two largely residential neighbourhoods, the regional governor, Oleh Sinehubov, said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

Novak Djokovic celebrates winning the second set before Daniil Medvedev retired (Stas Filippov/AP)
Daniil Medvedev retirement gives Novak Djokovic path to Astana Open final
Philip Billing (left) opened the scoring for Bournemouth (Adam Davy/PA)
Prospective new owner Bill Foley watches Bournemouth battle back for victory
Chelsea eased past Wolves (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Chelsea turn on the style to brush aside Wolves
Bruno Guimaraes scored two for Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Bruno Guimaraes scores twice as Newcastle run riot against Brentford
Erling Haaland celebrates (Martin Rickett/PA)
Twenty goals and counting for Erling Haaland as Manchester City win big again
UEFA members have discussed capping qualification groups at five teams and expanding the Nations League (Jamie Gardner/PA)
Men’s Euro qualifying groups set to be capped at five as Nations League expands
A protester holds a portrait of Mahsa Amini as thousands showed their support for Iranian protesters standing up to their leadership over the death of Amini in police custody, during a demonstration in The Netherlands, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 (Peter Dejong/AP/PA)
Two killed as demonstrations around Iran enter fourth week
Japanese pianist and composer Toshi Ichiyanagi has died aged 89 (Kyodo News via AP/PA)
Japanese avant-garde composer Toshi Ichiyanagi dies at 89
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station in territory under Russian military control, southeastern Ukraine. Ukraine’s nuclear power provider says Russian forces blindfolded and detained the head of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant hours after Moscow illegally annexed a swath of Ukrainian territory. In a possible attempt to secure Moscow’s hold on the newly annexed territory, Russian forces seized the director-general of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Ihor Murashov, around 4 p.m. Friday. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP, File)
Ukraine nuclear power plant loses external power link
People inspect a bus that caught fire in a highway in Nashik, in the western Indian state of Maharashtra, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. The bus caught fire after hitting a truck on a highway in western India early Saturday, killing at least 12 passengers, said police officer Bhagwan Adke. Another 43 people with serious burns were taken to a hospital in Nashik. (AP Photo/Yatish Bhanu)
12 killed as bus catches fire in west India

Most Read

1
The flood alert covers most of the north and north-east of Scotland. Image: Sepa.
Flood alert in force across north and north-east
2
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 30th September '22 The A9 at Slochd, north of Carrbridge closed today following a serious accident in the early hours involving two heavy goods vehicles.
‘This is more important than money’: Demands for A9 dualling after eight deaths on…
2
3
Georgina Sutherland, her four children and partner were left at the start of their holiday with no luggage. Image: DCT Media.
Airline leaves 90 suitcases behind amid claims Aberdeen’s runway was ‘too short’
3
4
Inverurie Recycling Centre. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Booking system scrapped at Aberdeenshire recycling centres in bid to tackle fly-tipping
5
The convoy on the A96 just past Backburn on it's way to Rothienorman. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
A96 delays as massive 130-tonne transformer convoy makes six-hour trip through Aberdeenshire
6
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Drink-driver jumped in car after being assaulted following night out
7
Brandon Booth frightened residents by trying to enter their homes in the early hours of the morning.
Unpaid work for man who ‘frightened’ residents by trying to barge into their homes…
8
The First Aberdeen bus collided with a wall in Countesswells. Image: Ash Stark.
Bus collides with wall after taking a wrong turn up dead end street in…

More from Press and Journal

Owura Edwards in action against Livingston.
Ross County shake off midweek humiliation by returning to winning ways against Livingston
Brora Rangers goalkeeper Ruardhri Nicol is unable to stop Brechin City's Fraser MacLeod shot fly into the net. Images: Donald Cameron/SportPix
Fine strikes sink Brora Rangers and keep Brechin City leading Highland League
Raith Rovers' Sam Stanton celebrates after scoring to make it 3-0. Image: Sammy Turner / SNS Group
Cove Rangers slip to defeat at Raith Rovers
Spike in suicidal cries for help in Aberdeen blamed on cost of living crisis
Stock image police
Investigation launched after man seriously assaulted in Elgin
The flood alert covers most of the north and north-east of Scotland. Image: Sepa.
Flood alert in force across north and north-east
The Bridge of Dee has reopened following the completion of roadworks. Picture by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Bridge of Dee reopens to motorists following completion of resurfacing works
The convoy on the A96 just past Backburn on it's way to Rothienorman. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
A96 delays as massive 130-tonne transformer convoy makes six-hour trip through Aberdeenshire
Boyzlife performing at the Music Hall, Aberdeen. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Gallery: Were you at Boyzlife's concert in Aberdeen?
Communities around Caithness will benefit from the funding. Supplied by Scottish Power.
Windfarm blows in millions of community funding for Caithness

Editor's Picks