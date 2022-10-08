Bruno Guimaraes scores twice as Newcastle run riot against Brentford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Bruno Guimaraes scores twice as Newcastle run riot against Brentford

By Press Association
October 8, 2022, 5:05 pm
Bruno Guimaraes scored two for Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Bruno Guimaraes scored two for Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Bruno Guimaraes helped himself to a double as Newcastle celebrated a year under their new owners with a stylish 5-1 Premier League victory over Brentford.

The Brazil midfielder headed the Magpies into a 22nd-minute lead and after Jacob Murphy had doubled their advantage, drilled home a long-range 56th-minute effort to delight the home fans among a crowd of 52,067 at St James’ Park a year and a day after Amanda Staveley’s Saudi-backed consortium completed its takeover.

Ivan Toney had converted a penalty in between, but Eddie Howe’s men were not to be denied as they completed back-to-back wins for the first time this season after Miguel Almiron and Ethan Pinnock’s own goal saw them complete their biggest victory to date under the 44-year-old.

Bees keeper David Raya had to pull off a fine save with just six minutes gone when, after Guimaraes had picked him out on the right with a sweeping crossfield ball, Almiron, who scored twice at Fulham last weekend, cut inside before curling a left-footed shot towards the far corner.

The visitors, despite enjoying a lesser share of the possession, threatened sporadically with Bryan Mbeumo in menacing mood, and he thought he had given them a 10th-minute lead from Shandon Baptiste’s pass.

Referee John Brooks initially awarded the goal but was invited to take a second look and ultimately ruled it out for offside against former Magpie Toney.

The home side were increasingly ragged in the wake of their fortuitous escape, but got their noses in front with 22 minutes gone when they executed a set-piece move to perfection.

Almiron pulled a corner back to Kieran Trippier, who whipped a first-time cross to the far post for Guimaraes to head firmly past Raya despite the keeper getting a hand to the ball.

Nick Pope had to save from Baptiste as the visitors responded, but opposite number Raya was punished for his own error as the Magpies extended their lead after 28 minutes.

His under-hit pass allowed Callum Wilson to close in on goal before he squared unselfishly for Murphy to shoot into the empty net.

The visitors gradually worked their way back into the game, but without ever extending Pope and that left them with a mountain to climb as they returned after the break.

Newcastle endured an untidy start to the second half with the Bees retaining possession with ease and Pope had to turn away Mbeumo’s firm 52nd-minute strike.

There was nothing he could do, however, to prevent Toney from pulling one back from the spot two minutes later after Aaron Hickey’s header had hit Dan Burn’s raised arm, although hopes of a fightback were dashed almost immediately when Guimaraes unleashed a dipping shot which sped past Raya from 25 yards.

Wilson fired wide from Trippier’s clever free-kick and Joe Willock had an effort blocked by Hickey with the Magpies looking to kill off the game.

They did just that with eight minutes remaining when Almiron intercepted Pinnock’s back-pass and rounded Raya to score before the unfortunate defender turned substitute Joelinton’s late cross into his own net.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Former Chesterfield manager John Duncan has died at the age of 73 (PA).
Sir Alex Ferguson leads tributes to former Chesterfield boss John Duncan
Eastleigh scored late to beat Chesterfield 2-1 (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Brennan Camp nets dramatic winner for Eastleigh against Chesterfield
Chris Forino (PA)
Chris Forino header hands Wycombe derby victory over Oxford
Omari Patrick scored twice (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Omari Patrick double earns Carlisle win at Hartlepool
Dipo Akinyemi scored a hat-trick as Ayr beat Queen’s Park 5-0 (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Dipo Akinyemi nets hat-trick as five-goal Ayr ease past Queen’s Park
Frank Nouble scored the winner for Colchester (Isaac Parkin/PA).
Frank Nouble winner earns Colchester boss Matt Bloomfield first league victory
Bruno Guimaraes scores twice as Newcastle run riot against Brentford
Giorgos Giakoumakis scores late winner as leaders Celtic edge past Motherwell
Carlos Mendes Gomes equalised for Fleetwood at Portsmouth (Leila Coker/PA)
Carlos Mendes Gomes earns Fleetwood point at Portsmouth
Jonson Clarke-Harris (PA)
Victor Adeboyejo secures a draw for Burton at Peterborough
Ryan Hardie netted Plymouth’s third goal in the win over Accrington (Adam Davy/PA)
Plymouth stay top after easing past Accrington

Most Read

1
The flood alert covers most of the north and north-east of Scotland. Image: Sepa.
Flood alert in force across north and north-east
2
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 30th September '22 The A9 at Slochd, north of Carrbridge closed today following a serious accident in the early hours involving two heavy goods vehicles.
‘This is more important than money’: Demands for A9 dualling after eight deaths on…
2
3
Georgina Sutherland, her four children and partner were left at the start of their holiday with no luggage. Image: DCT Media.
Airline leaves 90 suitcases behind amid claims Aberdeen’s runway was ‘too short’
3
4
Inverurie Recycling Centre. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Booking system scrapped at Aberdeenshire recycling centres in bid to tackle fly-tipping
5
The convoy on the A96 just past Backburn on it's way to Rothienorman. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
A96 delays as massive 130-tonne transformer convoy makes six-hour trip through Aberdeenshire
6
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Drink-driver jumped in car after being assaulted following night out
7
Brandon Booth frightened residents by trying to enter their homes in the early hours of the morning.
Unpaid work for man who ‘frightened’ residents by trying to barge into their homes…
8
The First Aberdeen bus collided with a wall in Countesswells. Image: Ash Stark.
Bus collides with wall after taking a wrong turn up dead end street in…

More from Press and Journal

Owura Edwards in action against Livingston.
Ross County shake off midweek humiliation by returning to winning ways against Livingston
Brora Rangers goalkeeper Ruardhri Nicol is unable to stop Brechin City's Fraser MacLeod shot fly into the net. Images: Donald Cameron/SportPix
Fine strikes sink Brora Rangers and keep Brechin City leading Highland League
Raith Rovers' Sam Stanton celebrates after scoring to make it 3-0. Image: Sammy Turner / SNS Group
Cove Rangers slip to defeat at Raith Rovers
Spike in suicidal cries for help in Aberdeen blamed on cost of living crisis
Stock image police
Investigation launched after man seriously assaulted in Elgin
The flood alert covers most of the north and north-east of Scotland. Image: Sepa.
Flood alert in force across north and north-east
The Bridge of Dee has reopened following the completion of roadworks. Picture by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Bridge of Dee reopens to motorists following completion of resurfacing works
The convoy on the A96 just past Backburn on it's way to Rothienorman. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
A96 delays as massive 130-tonne transformer convoy makes six-hour trip through Aberdeenshire
Boyzlife performing at the Music Hall, Aberdeen. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Gallery: Were you at Boyzlife's concert in Aberdeen?
Communities around Caithness will benefit from the funding. Supplied by Scottish Power.
Windfarm blows in millions of community funding for Caithness

Editor's Picks