Putin tightens infrastructure security after blast on bridge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Putin tightens infrastructure security after blast on bridge

By Press Association
October 8, 2022, 9:06 pm Updated: October 9, 2022, 6:35 am
Flame and smoke rise fron Crimean Bridge connecting Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait, in Kerch, Crimea, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Russian authorities say a truck bomb has caused a fire and the partial collapse of a bridge linking Russia-annexed Crimea with Russia. Three people have been killed. The bridge is a key supply artery for Moscow’s faltering war effort in southern Ukraine (AP/PA)
Flame and smoke rise fron Crimean Bridge connecting Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait, in Kerch, Crimea, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Russian authorities say a truck bomb has caused a fire and the partial collapse of a bridge linking Russia-annexed Crimea with Russia. Three people have been killed. The bridge is a key supply artery for Moscow’s faltering war effort in southern Ukraine (AP/PA)

An explosion on Saturday caused the partial collapse of a bridge linking the Crimean Peninsula with Russia, damaging an important supply artery for the Kremlin’s faltering war effort in southern Ukraine and hitting a symbol of Russian power in the region.

Nobody immediately claimed responsibility for the blast, which killed three people. The speaker of the Russian-backed regional parliament in Crimea accused Ukraine, but Moscow did not apportion blame.

Ukrainian officials have repeatedly threatened to strike the bridge and some lauded the destruction on Saturday, but Kyiv stopped short of claiming responsibility.

The explosion, which Russian authorities said was caused by a truck bomb, risked a sharp escalation in Russia’s eight-month war, with some Russian legislators calling for President Vladimir Putin to declare a “counterterrorism operation,” shedding the term “special military operation” that had downplayed the scope of fighting to ordinary Russians.

Mr Putin signed a decree late on Saturday tightening security for the bridge and for energy infrastructure between Crimea and Russia, and put Russia’s federal security service, the FSB, in charge of the effort.

Hours after the explosion, Russia’s Defence Ministry announced that the air force chief, General Sergei Surovikin, would now command all Russian troops in Ukraine.

Gen Surovikin, who over the summer was placed in charge of troops in southern Ukraine, had led Russian forces in Syria and was accused of overseeing a bombardment that destroyed much of Aleppo.

Russia Ukraine
Burned tanks on a damaged part of the Crimean Bridge connecting the Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait (AP/PA)

Moscow, however, continues to suffer battlefield losses.

On Saturday, a Kremlin-backed official in Ukraine’s Kherson region announced a partial evacuation of civilians from the southern province, one of four illegally annexed by Moscow last week.

Kirill Stremousov told Russia’s state-run RIA Novosti agency that young children, their parents and the elderly could be relocated to two southern Russian regions because Kherson was getting “ready for a difficult period”.

The 19-kilometre Kerch Bridge, on a strait between the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, is a symbol of Moscow’s claims on Crimea and an essential link to the peninsula, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

The £3.5 billion bridge, the longest in Europe, is vital to sustaining Russia’s military operations in southern Ukraine. Mr Putin himself presided over the bridge’s opening in 2018.

The attack on it “will have a further sapping effort on Russian morale, (and) will give an extra boost to Ukraine’s”, said James Nixey of the Chatham House think tank in London. “Conceivably the Russians can rebuild it, but they can’t defend it while losing a war.”

Russia Ukraine War
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky indirectly acknowledged the attack on the bridge in a video address (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP/PA)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in a video address, indirectly acknowledged the attack on the bridge but did not address its cause.

“Today was a good and mostly sunny day on the territory of our state,” he said. “Unfortunately, it was cloudy in Crimea. Although it is also warm.”

Mr Zelensky said Ukraine wants a future “without occupiers. Throughout our territory, in particular in Crimea”.

Russia’s National Anti-Terrorism Committee said a truck bomb caused seven railway cars carrying fuel to catch fire, resulting in the “partial collapse of two sections of the bridge.”

A man and a woman riding in a vehicle on the bridge were killed, Russia’s Investigative Committee said. It did not say who the third victim was.

All vehicles crossing the bridge are supposed to undergo state-of-the-art checks for explosives. The truck that exploded was owned by a resident of the Krasnodar region in southern Russia, the Russian Investigative Committee said, adding the man’s home was searched and experts were looking at the truck’s route.

Russia Ukraine
Employees of the Russian Investigative Committee work at the scene of a damaged part of the bridge (Russian Investigative Committee via AP/PA)

Train and automobile traffic over the bridge was temporarily suspended. Vehicle traffic resumed on Saturday afternoon on one of the two links that remained intact, with the flow alternating in each direction, said Crimea’s Russia-backed leader, Sergey Aksyonov.

Rail traffic was resuming slowly. Two passenger trains left the Crimean cities of Sevastopol and Simferopol and headed toward the bridge on Saturday evening.

Passenger ferry links between Crimea and the Russian mainland were being relaunched Sunday.

While Russia seized areas north of Crimea early during its invasion of Ukraine and built a land corridor to it along the Sea of Azov, Ukraine is pressing a counteroffensive to reclaim that territory.

The Russian Defence Ministry said its troops in the south were receiving necessary supplies through that corridor and by sea. Russia’s Energy Ministry said Crimea has enough fuel for 15 days.

Russian war bloggers responded to the bridge attack with fury, urging Moscow to retaliate by striking Ukrainian civilian infrastructure. Putin ordered the creation of a government panel to deal with the emergency.

Gennady Zyuganov, head of the Russian Communist Party, said the “terror attack” should serve as a wake-up call. “The special operation must be turned into a counterterrorist operation,” he declared.

Leonid Slutsky, head of the foreign affairs committee in the Russian parliament’s lower house, said “consequences will be imminent” if Ukraine was responsible. And Sergei Mironov, leader of the Just Russia faction, said Russia should respond by attacking key Ukrainian infrastructure.

Such statements may herald a decision by Mr Putin to declare a counterterrorism operation.

Russia Ukraine
A helicopter drops water on the fire on the Crimean Bridge (AP/PA)

The parliamentary leader of Mr Zelensky’s party cast the explosion as a consequence of Moscow’s takeover of Crimea.

“Russian illegal construction is starting to fall apart and catch fire. The reason is simple: If you build something explosive, then sooner or later it will explode,” said David Arakhamia of the Servant of the People party.

The Ukrainian postal service announced it would issue stamps commemorating the blast, as it did after the sinking of the Moskva, a Russian flagship cruiser, by a Ukrainian strike.

The secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council, Oleksiy Danilov, tweeted a video with the Kerch Bridge on fire and Marilyn Monroe singing her “Happy Birthday Mr President” song. Mr Putin turned 70 on Friday.

In Moscow, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said “the reaction of the Kyiv regime to the destruction of civilian infrastructure shows its terrorist nature.”

Local authorities in Crimea made conflicting statements about what the damaged bridge would mean for residents. The peninsula is a popular destination for Russian tourists and home to a Russian naval base. A Russian tourist association estimated that 50,000 tourists were in Crimea on vacation on Saturday.

Elsewhere, the UN nuclear watchdog said Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has lost its last remaining external power source as a result of renewed shelling and is now relying on emergency diesel generators.

Ukrainian authorities were also just beginning to sift through the wreckage of the devastated city of Lyman in eastern Ukraine, assessing the humanitarian toll and possible war crimes after a months-long Russian occupation.

Explosions also rocked the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv early Saturday, sending plumes of smoke into the sky and triggering secondary explosions. Ukrainian officials accused Russia of using surface-to-air missiles in two largely residential neighborhoods.

Kharkiv resident Tetiana Samoilenko’s apartment caught fire in the attack. She was in the kitchen when the blast struck, sending glass flying.

“Now I have no roof over my head. Now I don’t know what to do next,” the 80-year-old said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

A Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia overnight struck apartment buildings and killed at least 17 people, a top official in the Ukrainian city said on Sunday (Ukrainian Emergency Service/AP )
Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia apartment buildings leaves multiple people dead
Hurricane Julia bore down on Nicaragua’s central Caribbean coast early on Sunday after lashing Colombia’s San Andres island in a close pass-by hours earlier (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration/AP)
Hurricane Julia bears down on Nicaragua’s Caribbean coast
Eder Militao celebrates after scoring for Real Madrid (Bernat Armangue/AP)
Real Madrid bounce back with win at Getafe
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists he has lost none of his energy despite a seventh-year drop in form (Peter Byrne/PA)
Jurgen Klopp dismisses idea seven-year glitch is behind Liverpool’s troubles
An Israeli border police officer walks at the scene of a shooting attack near the Shuafat refugee camp in Jerusalem, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Israeli police say armed assailants have opened fire at an Israeli military checkpoint in east Jerusalem, seriously wounding at least two people (Mahmoud Illean/AP/PA)
Palestinian gunman wounds two Israelis in Jerusalem shooting
Antonio Conte (left) celebrated with Ben Davies after Tottenham’s victory at Brighton (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Antonio Conte hails ‘top men’ as Tottenham end tough week with win at Brighton
Some of the 800 moais on Chile’s Easter Island (Alamy/PA)
Fire damages Easter Island statues
Harry Kane’s first-half goal proved enough for Tottenham (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Harry Kane nets first-half header as Tottenham end tough week with Brighton win
North Korea’s testing spree indicates its leader, Kim Jong Un, has no intention of resuming diplomacy with the US (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP/PA)
North Korea launches latest missiles towards sea after US drills
Brendan Rodgers confident he can keep Leicester in Premier League (Adam Davy/PA)
Brendan Rodgers remains confident he can keep Leicester in Premier League

Most Read

1
The flood alert covers most of the north and north-east of Scotland. Image: Sepa.
Flood alert in force across north and north-east
2
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 30th September '22 The A9 at Slochd, north of Carrbridge closed today following a serious accident in the early hours involving two heavy goods vehicles.
‘This is more important than money’: Demands for A9 dualling after eight deaths on…
3
3
Georgina Sutherland, her four children and partner were left at the start of their holiday with no luggage. Image: DCT Media.
Airline leaves 90 suitcases behind amid claims Aberdeen’s runway was ‘too short’
3
4
Inverurie Recycling Centre. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Booking system scrapped at Aberdeenshire recycling centres in bid to tackle fly-tipping
5
The convoy on the A96 just past Backburn on it's way to Rothienorman. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
A96 delays as massive 130-tonne transformer makes six-hour trip
6
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Drink-driver jumped in car after being assaulted following night out
7
Brandon Booth frightened residents by trying to enter their homes in the early hours of the morning.
Unpaid work for man who ‘frightened’ residents by trying to barge into their homes…
8
The First Aberdeen bus collided with a wall in Countesswells. Image: Ash Stark.
Bus collides with wall after making wrong turn up dead end street in Countesswells

More from Press and Journal

Scotland manager Steve Clarke salutes the Tartan Army. Image: SNS
Scotland to face former champions Spain and Norway in Euro 2024 qualifiers
Meadow Crescent in Elgin was cordoned off. Image: Jasperimage.
Teenager charged after 24-year-old injured in Elgin assault
Lisa Williams defends her world champion status in Carrbridge. Image: James Ross.
Cafe owner takes home golden spurtle after winning World Porridge Making Championships for second…
Elgin City defender Ross Draper. Image: Bob Crombie
Elgin City: Ross Draper targets run of form after victory on the road against…
Wales 18 Scotland 15: All-too-familiar heartbreak for Scots in World Cup return
Backhill Steading at Kemnay was previously a mill and is for sale at price over £500,000.
Six delightful homes for sale now in the north and north-east
Do youngsters need to be protected against extreme porn?
Generation Porn: What impact are adult websites having on our youngsters?
Deklyn Davidson crashed on the B999 at the Tillyeve junction. Supplied by Google
'You can't blame the road': Driver wouldn't take full responsibility for bridge crash that…
Aberdeen assistant manager Lee Sharp during the 4-0 loss to Dundee United.
ANALYSIS: Major questions raised by nightmare performance from Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde Aberdeen
Comedy legend Jack Dee is one of Aberdeen International Comedy Festival's headliners.
REVIEW: Hilariously grumpy comedian Jack Dee is the perfect tonic for sell-out Music Hall…

Editor's Picks