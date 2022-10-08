Jurgen Klopp dismisses idea seven-year glitch is behind Liverpool’s troubles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jurgen Klopp dismisses idea seven-year glitch is behind Liverpool’s troubles

By Press Association
October 8, 2022, 10:32 pm
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists he has lost none of his energy despite a seventh-year drop in form (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists he has lost none of his energy despite a seventh-year drop in form (Peter Byrne/PA)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists his team’s troubles this season are not down to a seven-year glitch.

This weekend marks the anniversary of the German’s appointment as successor to Brendan Rodgers in 2015.

Klopp’s previous two jobs at Mainz and Borussia Dortmund saw him fail to make it to season eight at either club, with his last campaign at Dortmund particularly painful with the club in the relegation zone at Christmas before eventually bouncing back to finish seventh.

After a shaky start this season, drawing four and losing one of their first seven matches, comparisons were starting to be drawn with his record in Germany in some quarters.

However, Klopp was adamant there was no correlation between any of his jobs and he did not have a problem with fatigue.

“The situation in the clubs was really different. A seven-year spell is not planned or because I lost energy, or things like this,” he said.

“I was a manager at Mainz and after three years we got promoted to the Bundesliga then three years later we got relegated to the 2.Bundesliga.

“We tried one more year and the club needed a change, players left us for the Bundesliga so they needed a fresh start.

“I was full of energy, I went directly to Dortmund and it was all fine. Seven years and it was just a situation that players constantly got bought by other clubs.

“It was a really hard job to do, constantly making two steps back.

“It was really intense and really exhausting, which is the reason why I said we had to stop it here, but I didn’t have an energy problem, not at all.

“I have absolutely no problem with energy and the situation is completely different here.

“I can understand that I left after seven years (previously) and now we are in a difficult situation and people take that (view) but, if you think twice about it, you realise the situation is completely different.

“Yes, it’s a difficult time; did I think before the season we would be ninth after matchday seven? No, because I don’t think about these things. But this is the basis now, let’s go from here.”

Where Liverpool do go from here remains to be seen. They trail Sunday’s opponents Arsenal by 11 points already, while defending champions Manchester City’s form is ominous on the back of Erling Haaland’s remarkable goalscoring feats.

Klopp accepts that already a title bid may be beyond them but that will not prevent them trying to regain valuable lost ground.

“We have the chance still to create something really special from this point,” he added.

“Does it look in the moment like we will be champions at the end of the year? Unfortunately not.

“But in all other competitions, we are not out yet and nobody knows where we will end up in the league, so let’s give it a go.

“Difficult? Yes. Impossible? No. That’s enough.”

In addition to their defensive difficulties this season Liverpool have yet to see the ultra-reliable Mohamed Salah – a Golden Boot winner in three of his five seasons at the club – hit his best form.

That has been brought into sharp focus by Haaland’s exploits but Klopp said the comparisons were unfair.

“Nobody in the world can cope with the Haaland situation in the moment, it’s crazy what he’s doing,” said the Reds boss.

“He’s an exceptional player in an exceptional team and that obviously works pretty well together and I don’t think we should compare in this moment anyone with that.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah
Mohamed Salah has yet to hit the form which has seen him win three Golden Boots (Peter Byrne/PA)

“You can say whatever you want about Mo and is it his season so far? No, like for all of us.

“But even when the goalscoring numbers are not that crazy (for Salah) how often he is involved.

“He wants to score goals, definitely, desperately, 100 per cent that never changed. Call him in 20 years and it will be the same, definitely.”

