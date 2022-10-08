Real Madrid bounce back with win at Getafe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Real Madrid bounce back with win at Getafe

By Press Association
October 8, 2022, 10:36 pm
Eder Militao celebrates after scoring for Real Madrid (Bernat Armangue/AP)
Eder Militao celebrates after scoring for Real Madrid (Bernat Armangue/AP)

Eder Militao’s early goal proved enough for Real Madrid to get back to winning ways in LaLiga with a 1-0 victory at Getafe.

The Brazilian headed in a corner in only the third minute but Real, who dropped their first points last weekend in a draw with Osasuna, were frustrated in their efforts to add to their advantage.

Vinicius Junior was awarded a penalty only for it to be overturned after replays showed the ball had gone out of play while Rodrygo had an effort chalked off for offside.

Rodrygo thought he had scored a second but it was ruled out
Rodrygo thought he had scored a second but it was ruled out (Bernat Armangue/AP)

Third-placed Athletic Bilbao dropped two points after being held to a 1-1 draw by Sevilla.

In the first match of Jorge Sampaoli’s second spell in charge, Oliver Torres opened the scoring for Sevilla after only four minutes but Bilbao equalised in the 73rd minute through Mikel Vesga while Ander Herrera was sent off in stoppage time.

Atletico Madrid are now just one point behind Athletic after a double from Angel Correa earned them a 2-1 win over Girona.

Correa struck early in both halves and Atletico held on after Rodrigo Riquelme pulled one back in the 66th minute.

Almeria gained just their second league win of the season, beating Rayo Vallecano 3-1.

AC Milan’s players celebrate their victory over Juventus
AC Milan’s players celebrate their victory over Juventus (Antonio Calanni/AP)

In Italy, AC Milan piled more pressure on Juventus and boss Massimiliano Allegri with a 2-0 victory at San Siro.

England defender Fikayo Tomori scored his second Serie A goal with a header from a corner just after half-time and Brahim Diaz added the second with a brilliant solo effort shortly afterwards.

The result put Milan level on points with Napoli and Atalanta at the top of the table while Juve are eighth, seven points adrift of the leading trio.

Inter Milan claimed a much-needed win, beating Sassuolo 2-1. Both goals came from Edin Dzeko either side of an equaliser scored by Davide Frattesi on the hour mark.

Strugglers Bologna and Sampdoria had to settle for a point each after a 1-1 draw. Nicolas Dominguez gave Bologna the lead in the first half but Sampdoria’s Filip Djuricic levelled in the 72nd minute.

It was honours even in Der Klassiker as Borussia Dortmund snatched a last-gasp 2-2 draw at home to Bayern Munich.

Borussia Dortmund’s Anthony Modeste heads in a late equaliser
Borussia Dortmund’s Anthony Modeste heads in a late equaliser (Martin Meissner/AP)

Leon Goretzka and Leroy Sane put Bayern two up early in the second half but 17-year-old Youssoufa Moukoko pulled one back in the 74th minute and Anthony Modeste headed the equaliser in the last action of the game.

Bayern also finished the game with 10 men after Kingsley Coman was sent off late on.

Xabi Alonso’s managerial career got off to an excellent start as his Bayer Leverkusen side thumped Schalke 4-0, with Jeremie Frimpong netting twice.

At the bottom of the table, Bochum claimed their first Bundesliga win of the season in style, beating Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0, with all the goals coming in the final 20 minutes.

The games between Mainz and RB Leipzig and Augsburg and Wolfsburg ended in 1-1 draws.

Sergio Ramos was sent off after protesting a decision
Sergio Ramos was sent off after protesting a decision (Armando Franca/AP)

In France, 10-man Paris St Germain were held to a goalless draw by Reims after Sergio Ramos was sent off four minutes before half-time.

The Spanish defender had been shown a yellow card following a foul but the referee then produced a red after Ramos disputed the decision.

Second-placed Marseille suffered a surprise 2-1 home defeat by lowly Ajaccio.

Dimitri Payet scored his 100th Ligue 1 goal from the penalty spot to put Marseille ahead but Bevic Moussiti-Oko equalised and an own goal from Leonardo Balerdi proved the decisive moment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Wales 18 Scotland 15: All-too-familiar heartbreak for Scots in World Cup return
Pierre Gasly came close to colliding with a recovery vehicle at the start of the Japanese Grand Prix. (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)
Pierre Gasly says tractor on track at Japanese Grand Prix could have killed him
Nyck de Vries enters Formula One with AlphaTauri from next season (David Davies/PA)
Nyck de Vries hails Max Verstappen’s big brother role in landing F1 seat
Nathan Aspinall will play in his first World Grand Prix final after beating world number one Gerwyn Price in the final four (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Nathan Aspinall beats Gerwyn Price to set up final clash with Michael van Gerwen
Millie Bright, right, captained England in Friday’s victory over the United States (Nick Potts/PA).
The future’s Bright: Millie says Lionesses can reach ‘another level’
Ben White has been backed to force his way into England’s World Cup squad (Nick Potts/PA)
Mikel Arteta backs Arsenal’s Ben White to make England’s World Cup squad
Patrick Vieira’s side face Leeds on Sunday (Adam Davy/PA)
Patrick Vieira believes Crystal Palace have deserved more this season
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists he has lost none of his energy despite a seventh-year drop in form (Peter Byrne/PA)
Jurgen Klopp dismisses idea seven-year glitch is behind Liverpool’s troubles
Steve Cooper accepts he might have to change his philosophy to stop Nottingham Forest’s rot (Mike Egerton/PA)
Steve Cooper accepts change may be necessary as he bids to keep Forest up
Antonio Conte (left) celebrated with Ben Davies after Tottenham’s victory at Brighton (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Antonio Conte hails ‘top men’ as Tottenham end tough week with win at Brighton

Most Read

1
The flood alert covers most of the north and north-east of Scotland. Image: Sepa.
Flood alert in force across north and north-east
2
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 30th September '22 The A9 at Slochd, north of Carrbridge closed today following a serious accident in the early hours involving two heavy goods vehicles.
‘This is more important than money’: Demands for A9 dualling after eight deaths on…
3
3
Georgina Sutherland, her four children and partner were left at the start of their holiday with no luggage. Image: DCT Media.
Airline leaves 90 suitcases behind amid claims Aberdeen’s runway was ‘too short’
3
4
Inverurie Recycling Centre. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Booking system scrapped at Aberdeenshire recycling centres in bid to tackle fly-tipping
5
The convoy on the A96 just past Backburn on it's way to Rothienorman. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
A96 delays as massive 130-tonne transformer makes six-hour trip
6
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Drink-driver jumped in car after being assaulted following night out
7
Brandon Booth frightened residents by trying to enter their homes in the early hours of the morning.
Unpaid work for man who ‘frightened’ residents by trying to barge into their homes…
8
The First Aberdeen bus collided with a wall in Countesswells. Image: Ash Stark.
Bus collides with wall after making wrong turn up dead end street in Countesswells

More from Press and Journal

Scotland manager Steve Clarke salutes the Tartan Army. Image: SNS
Scotland to face former champions Spain and Norway in Euro 2024 qualifiers
Meadow Crescent in Elgin was cordoned off. Image: Jasperimage.
Teenager charged after 24-year-old injured in Elgin assault
Lisa Williams defends her world champion status in Carrbridge. Image: James Ross.
Cafe owner takes home golden spurtle after winning World Porridge Making Championships for second…
Elgin City defender Ross Draper. Image: Bob Crombie
Elgin City: Ross Draper targets run of form after victory on the road against…
Wales 18 Scotland 15: All-too-familiar heartbreak for Scots in World Cup return
Backhill Steading at Kemnay was previously a mill and is for sale at price over £500,000.
Six delightful homes for sale now in the north and north-east
Do youngsters need to be protected against extreme porn?
Generation Porn: What impact are adult websites having on our youngsters?
Deklyn Davidson crashed on the B999 at the Tillyeve junction. Supplied by Google
'You can't blame the road': Driver wouldn't take full responsibility for bridge crash that…
Aberdeen assistant manager Lee Sharp during the 4-0 loss to Dundee United.
ANALYSIS: Major questions raised by nightmare performance from Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde Aberdeen
Comedy legend Jack Dee is one of Aberdeen International Comedy Festival's headliners.
REVIEW: Hilariously grumpy comedian Jack Dee is the perfect tonic for sell-out Music Hall…

Editor's Picks