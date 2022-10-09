Pep Guardiola hails sharp-shooting Manchester City after hammering Southampton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pep Guardiola hails sharp-shooting Manchester City after hammering Southampton

By Press Association
October 9, 2022, 3:41 pm
Joao Cancelo (left) and Erling Haaland (right) both scored as Manchester City brushed Southampton aside (Martin Rickett/PA)
Joao Cancelo (left) and Erling Haaland (right) both scored as Manchester City brushed Southampton aside (Martin Rickett/PA)

Pep Guardiola felt Manchester City’s comfortable victory over Southampton showed further signs the champions are clicking into gear.

City cruised past the struggling Saints 4-0 with Erling Haaland again on the scoresheet at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, underlining their considerable strength as they chase a third successive Premier League title.

The victory was not as eye-catching as last week’s stunning 6-3 derby demolition of Manchester United but Guardiola, as after the 5-0 Champions League win over FC Copenhagen, was far more satisfied with the control exerted.

The City manager said: “We are scoring a lot of goals and in the last two games we didn’t concede one shot.

“Against United we were sloppy and conceded two avoidable goals in the last minutes.

“We have a good feeling. We are rotating the players, everyone is involved, we need everyone.

“Everyone knows exactly what they have to do. When they don’t do it we can make suggestions to improve.

“It was a good win and currently we are scoring a lot of goals, and when you score a lot of goals it is because you are playing more than decent.”

Pep Guardiola
Guardiola feels City are playing “more than decent” (Martin Rickett/PA)

Haaland was not the key player this time, although it was almost inevitable the prolific Norwegian would score against a lacklustre Southampton side.

Joao Cancelo opened the scoring with a fine individual effort and Phil Foden doubled the lead before Riyad Mahrez volleyed an excellent third. Haaland wrapped up the win with his 20th goal of the season from just 13 appearances.

“I like this type of player that makes our lives easier,” said Cancelo of Haaland.

“He is a super player inside the box. I never saw a striker with that ambition towards the goal. He’s helped us a lot, not only in the goals but also creating difficulties for the defenders.

“Hopefully he can continue the same way because he’s a great player and, to me, he’s already among the best in the world.”

Ralph Hasenhuttl
Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl is under growing pressure (Martin Rickett/PA)

While City aim high, Southampton’s problems are increasing. The loss was their fourth in succession and their fifth in six games.

Pressure is mounting on manager Ralph Hasenhuttl but the Austrian voiced only determination to press on after the game.

Asked if he had clarity about his position, he said: “The clarity is that I come tomorrow and we have an indoor game. This is what we’ll prepare for.

“To win here is not easy and we had expected this. I was hoping we would be a little more able to hurt them but we did not have the tools.

“We must analyse this game well. Now we have a bit more time to prepare for a tough week (after) with three games in seven days. This is intense.”

