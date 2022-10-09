Basketball stars lift children in visit to Texas mass shooting town

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Basketball stars lift children in visit to Texas mass shooting town

By Press Association
October 9, 2022, 3:43 pm
Members of the San Antonio Spurs work with students from Robb Elementary School (Eric Gay/AP/PA)
Members of the San Antonio Spurs work with students from Robb Elementary School (Eric Gay/AP/PA)

The basketball stars of the San Antonio Spurs have held an open practice and community fair in a Texas town which was devastated by a mass school shooting earlier this year.

On May 24, 19 children and two teachers were killed in a shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, 88 miles south-west of downtown San Antonio.

The Spurs held an open practice on Saturday at Uvalde High School in support of the students of Robb Elementary and those affected by that tragic day.

“It’s extremely sad,” San Antonio guard Tre Jones said.

“We wish everybody was with us, still being able to enjoy this moment.

“We are just trying to bring joy to the families and all the kids who were friends with those kids that died and help the teachers as well.

“We want to bring a moment of happiness into their lives again and try to just bring a smile to their faces.”

San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich received the loudest ovation as the team took the court for a brief practice.

The Spurs then literally lifted the community, raising toddlers on their shoulders to bring them closer to the rim for a basket.

The true elevation was felt off the court.

Monica Flores’ eldest daughter is still understandably traumatised by the day’s tragedy.

Her daughter was in the fourth grade, the same classification as those who died. Her daughter’s classroom was directly across the hall from the two adjoining rooms where the shooting took place.

The Spurs team posed for photos with the pupils
The Spurs team posed for photos with the pupils (Eric Gay/AP/PA)

“She has her moments but we will never forget,” Ms Flores said. “Sudden hands, different people that look like the shooter — she did see the shooter through her classroom window.

“She is terrified by people who look like him, not that she judges, but people have (similar looks), and it’s just scary.”

Ms Flores’ daughter eagerly anticipated Saturday afternoon once she heard the Spurs were coming to Uvalde just to see her and the other children from Robb Elementary.

Dressed in the Manu Ginobili jersey her uncle purchased for her a few years ago, Ms Flores’ daughter and the crowd were surprised and delighted to see the Spurs’ hall of fame guard in attendance.

Now a special adviser with the Spurs, Mr Ginobili spent the entire event signing autographs and taking pictures with those in attendance.

Ms Flores’ daughter sprinted directly for Mr Ginobili at midcourt when it was her group’s turn to take the court and meet the players.

Just as hundreds of fans have done for more than a decade, Ms Flores’ daughter was beaming in delight as she posed with Mr Ginobili.

“I am so glad she got to experience this with Manu,” Ms Flores said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

(Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)
North Korea confirms nuclear missile launches are tests to ‘wipe out’ enemies
England’s Jodi Ewart Shadoff claimed her first LPGA Tour title with a wire-to-wire victory at the Mediheal Championship in Somis, California (Mark J Terrill/AP)
England’s Jodi Ewart Shadoff holds on for maiden LPGA Tour title in California
Pedri broke the deadlock in the first half (Joan Monfor/AP)
Barcelona back on top in LaLiga after holding on to beat Celta Vigo
Michael van Gerwen won the World Grand Prix for a sixth time (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Step up and stop me or I’ll win every tournament – Michael van Gerwen
Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers is not worried about the drop (Adam Davy/PA)
Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers not worried about relegation despite poor start
Manuel Akanji has made a strong impression at Manchester City (Nick Potts/PA)
Pep Guardiola: Manchester City made an incredible decision with Manuel Akanji
Streets are flooded after heavy rains caused a river to overflow in Las Tejerias (Matias Delacroix/AP)
Landslide causes death and destruction in Venezuelan town
Michael van Gerwen won the World Grand Prix for the sixth time (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Michael van Gerwen holds off Nathan Aspinall comeback to win World Grand Prix
Iker Casillas has apologised and claimed his Twitter account was hacked after a post on it said he was gay (Nick Potts/PA)
‘Hacked’ Iker Casillas apologises after ‘I’m gay’ tweet labelled disrespectful
Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his winner against Everton (Peter Byrne/PA).
Cristiano Ronaldo hits 700th club goal to give Man United victory at Everton

Most Read

1
A black and white image of a young Bill MacDowell and a colour photo of him now
The Renee and Andrew MacRae case: Four statements from a killer
2
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court Picture shows; Marianne Downie appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Fraserburgh. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Woman attacked and robbed man who took her in for cup of tea
3
The flood alert covers most of the north and north-east of Scotland. Image: Sepa.
Flood warnings issued for Stonehaven and Orkney at high tide
4
Lisa Williams defends her world champion status in Carrbridge. Image: James Ross.
Cafe owner takes home golden spurtle after winning World Porridge Making Championships for second…
5
Dundee United's Aziz Behich makes it 1-0 against Aberdeen at Tannadice.
‘That was a shambles’ – Aberdeen fans react to painful 4-0 defeat by Dundee…
6
Attendees gathered for a group photo after the meeting in Krakatoa bar. Image: Cameron Roy / DC Thomson.
‘It needs a positive attitude’: Hundreds gather in attempt to save Belmont Filmhouse

More from Press and Journal

Nicola Sturgeon: Scottish independence will improve relations with rest of UK
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Lawyer Malcolm Gunnyeon joins Brodies from Dentons Picture shows; Clare Bone and Malcolm Gunnyeon, new partners at Brodies.. don't know. Supplied by Brodies Date; Unknown
Leading Aberdeen lawyer moves from Dentons to Brodies
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Aberdeen Chamber/British Chambers survey findings on how firms are dealing with inflation and cost-of-doing business Picture shows; Inflation/Scotland flag image. n/a. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 09/10/2022
Inflation hitting north-east faster as three-quarters of firms plan to raise prices before the…
To go with story by Andrew Dykes. Blaze Manufacturing Picture shows; Stuart White, Ann Johnson and Howard Johnson of Blaze.. -. Supplied by Blaze Manufacturing Date; 04/10/2022
Jobs boost as Aberdeenshire safety firm Blaze fires up new strategy
Jonny Hayes in action against Dundee United.
Jonny Hayes 'embarrassed' by Aberdeen's 4-0 defeat at bottom club Dundee United
Members of the San Antonio Spurs work with students from Robb Elementary School (Eric Gay/AP/PA)
Bond brothers put Scottish airline Loganair up for sale
Grady McGrath celebrates after sealing Brechin's 3-0 victory at Brora. Images: Donald Cameron/SportPix
Grady McGrath hails Brechin City fitness after victory at Brora Rangers
Picture of Keith's Kieran Mooney clearing the ball away from Formartine's Kieran Lawrence. Picture by Kenny Elrick
Kieran Mooney hits hat-trick for Keith; Rothes edge Vale; Huntly overcome Nairn County
Leanchoil Hospital.
Leanchoil Hospital project, cabins at new distillery and new floodlighting approved at tennis court
Members of the San Antonio Spurs work with students from Robb Elementary School (Eric Gay/AP/PA)
Weekend court roll – homophobic soldiers and a BMX bandit

Editor's Picks