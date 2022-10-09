Families seek truth as Airbus and Air France face crash trial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Families seek truth as Airbus and Air France face crash trial

By Press Association
October 9, 2022, 3:44 pm Updated: October 9, 2022, 5:38 pm
Workers unload debris belonging to the crashed Air France flight AF447 from the Brazilian navy's Constitution Frigate in the port of Recife, north-east of Brazil on June 14 2009 (Eraldo Peres/AP)
Workers unload debris belonging to the crashed Air France flight AF447 from the Brazilian navy’s Constitution Frigate in the port of Recife, north-east of Brazil on June 14 2009 (Eraldo Peres/AP)

The families of the 228 people killed in 2009 when their storm-tossed Air France flight from Rio de Janeiro to Paris crashed into the Atlantic finally have a chance at justice after more than a decade of legal battles.

Aviation industry heavyweights Airbus and Air France are charged with manslaughter in a trial that opens on Monday over the crash of Flight 447 on June 1 2009.

The worst plane crash in Air France history killed people of 33 nationalities and had a lasting impact, leading to changes in air safety regulations, how pilots are trained and the use of airspeed sensors.

But it almost did not come to trial.

Nicolas Touillou, who was killed in the 2009 Rio-Paris plane crash aged 27
Nicolas Toulliou, who was killed in the 2009 Rio-Paris plane crash aged 27 (Gwenola Roger via AP)

The companies insist they are not criminally responsible, and Air France has already compensated families.

Investigators argued for dropping the case, but unusually, judges overruled them and sent the case to court.

“We made a promise to our loved ones to have the truth for them and to ensure that they didn’t die for nothing,” Ophelie Toulliou, whose 27-year-old brother Nicolas was killed, told The Associated Press (AP).

“But we are also fighting for collective security, in fact, for all those who board an Airbus every day, or Air France, every day.”

She said the companies present themselves as “untouchable”, and that Airbus made no effort to address families’ concerns.

“For them, we are nothing. They did not lose 228 people. They lost a plane.”

Few families in Brazil, which lost 59 citizens in the crash, can afford to travel to France for the trial.

Some feel the French justice system has been too soft on Airbus and Air France – two industrial giants in which the French government has an ownership stake.

Ophelie Toulliou, sister of a victim of the Rio-Paris plane crash, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Sannois, outside Paris
Ophelie Toulliou speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Sannois, outside Paris (Christophe Ena/AP)

The trial is expected to focus on two key factors: the icing over of external sensors called pitot tubes, and pilot error.

The Airbus A330-200 disappeared from radars over the Atlantic Ocean between Brazil and Senegal with 216 passengers and 12 crew members aboard.

The first debris was only spotted at sea five days later.

And it was not until 2011 that the plane – and its black box recorders – were located on the ocean floor, in an unprecedented search effort at depths of more than 13,000ft.

France’s air accident investigation agency BEA found that the accident involved a cascading series of events, with no single cause.

As a storm buffeted the plane, ice crystals present at high altitudes disabled the pitot tubes, blocking speed and altitude information.

The autopilot disconnected.

The crew resumed manual piloting, but with erroneous navigation data.

Workers unload debris belonging to the crashed Air France flight AF447 from the Brazilian navy's Constitution Frigate in the port of Recife, north-east of Brazil, on June 14 2009
Workers unload debris belonging to the crashed Air France flight 447 from the Brazilian navy’s Constitution Frigate in the port of Recife, north-east of Brazil, on June 14 2009 (Eraldo Peres/AP)

The plane went into an aerodynamic stall, its nose pitched upward, and then it plunged.

The pilots “did not understand what was happening to them. A difficulty of interpretation, in an all-digital aircraft like all the aircraft in the world today – well, it’s easy to be wrong”, said Gerard Feldzer, a former pilot and pilot trainer for Air France.

He said he and pilots around the world asked themselves afterwards “if it had been me, would I have acted in the same way? It has been a very difficult question to answer”.

No-one risks prison in this case; only the companies are on trial.

Each faces potential fines of up to 225,000 euros (£197,000) – a fraction of their annual revenues – but they could suffer reputational damage if found criminally responsible.

Nelson Marinho, whose son Nelson Jr was killed, is angry that no company executives will be tried.

“They have changed various directors, both at Airbus and Air France, so who will they arrest? No-one. There won’t be justice. That’s sadly the truth,” Marinho, a retired mechanic who leads a support group for victims’ families, told the AP.

Air France is accused of not having implemented training in the event of icing of the pitot probes despite the risks.

One of the two flight recorders of the Air France flight 447, that crashed in 2009, is displayed to reporters during a press conference at the French investigators' headquarters in Le Bourget, near Paris, on May 12 2011
One of the two flight recorders of the Air France flight 447 (Michel Euler/AP)

In a statement, the company said it would demonstrate in court “that it has not committed a criminal fault at the origin of the accident” and plead for acquittal.

Air France has since changed its training manuals and simulations.

It also provided compensation to families, who had to agree not to disclose the sums.

Airbus is accused of having known that the model of pitot tubes on Flight 447 was faulty, and not doing enough to urgently inform airlines and their crews about it and to ensure training to mitigate the resulting risk.

An AP investigation at the time found that Airbus had known since at least 2002 about problems with pitots, but failed to replace them until after the crash.

The model in question – a Thales AA pitot – was subsequently banned and replaced.

Airbus blames pilot error, and told investigators that icing over is a problem inherent to all such sensors.

“They knew and they did nothing,” said Daniele Lamy, president of an association of victims’ families that pushed for a trial.

Debris from the missing Air France flight 447
Debris from the Air France flight 447 (Roberto Candia/AP)

“The pilots should never have found themselves in such a situation, they never understood the cause of the breakdown and the plane had become unpilotable.”

Ms Lamy lost her son Eric a few days before his 38th birthday.

She has struggled ever since to find out the truth.

“The plane had sent messages to the ground about the problem but had not warned the pilots. It’s as if you were driving a car at 130 (kph, about 80mph), your brakes were no longer working but the car sent the alert to the mechanic and not to the driver,” Ms Lamy told the AP.

She is among 489 civil parties to the trial, which is scheduled to last until December.

The crash forced Airbus and Air France to be more transparent and reactive, Mr Feldzer said, noting that the trial will be important for the aviation industry as well as for families.

“The history of aviation security is made from this, from accidents,” he said.

Editor's Picks