CNN journalists cleared over Thailand day centre footage but handed visa fines

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

CNN journalists cleared over Thailand day centre footage but handed visa fines

By Press Association
October 9, 2022, 3:45 pm
People pray for the victims of a mass killing attack outside the gate of the Young Children’s Development Centre in the rural town of Uthai Sawan, north-eastern Thailand (Sakchai Lalit/AP)
People pray for the victims of a mass killing attack outside the gate of the Young Children’s Development Centre in the rural town of Uthai Sawan, north-eastern Thailand (Sakchai Lalit/AP)

Thai authorities have fined two CNN journalists for working in the country on tourist visas but cleared them of wrongdoing for entering the day care centre where more than 20 children were killed.

Deputy national police chief Surachate Hakparn said the journalists had been waved into the building by a volunteer or a health officer, but did not know the person was not authorised to allow them inside.

They each agreed to pay fines of 5,000 baht (£119) and leave the country after admitting to working despite entering Thailand on tourist visas, he said.

Authorities began looking into the incident after a Thai reporter posted an image on social media of two members of the crew leaving the scene in north-eastern Thailand where a fired policeman on Thursday massacred 36 people, 24 of them children.

One CNN crew member was seen climbing over the low wall and fence around the compound, over police tape, and the other already outside.

Buddhists pray with relatives of the victims of a mass killing attack in front of the Young Children’s Development Centre in the rural town of Uthai Sawan, north-eastern Thailand
A Buddhist ceremony in front of the Young Children’s Development Centre in the rural town of Uthai Sawan (Sakchai Lalit/AP)

CNN tweeted that the crew had entered the premises when the police cordon had been removed from the centre and were told by three public health officials exiting the building that they could film inside.

“The team gathered footage inside the centre for around 15 minutes, then left,” CNN said in its tweet.

“During this time, the cordon had been set back in place, so the team needed to climb over the fence at the centre to leave.”

The tweet came in response to criticism from the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Thailand (FCCT), which said it was “dismayed” by CNN’s coverage and the decision to film the crime scene inside.

“This was unprofessional and a serious breach of journalistic ethics in crime reporting,” the FCCT said.

The Thai Journalists’ Association criticised CNN’s actions as “unethical” and “insensitive,” and called for an internal company investigation of the incident in addition to the official Thai probe.

In a later statement, CNN International’s executive vice president and general manager Mike McCarthy reiterated that his reporters sought permission to enter the building but the team “now understands that these officials were not authorised to grant this permission”, adding that it was “never their intention to contravene any rules”.

He said CNN had ceased broadcasting the report and had removed the video from its website.

“We deeply regret any distress or offence our report may have caused, and for any inconvenience to the police at such a distressing time for the country,” he said in the statement tweeted by CNN.

As Thailand’s worst such massacre, the attack drew widespread international media attention to the small town of Uthai Sawan in the country’s rural northeast.

By Sunday, few remained but a large number of Thai media continued to report from the scene.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

(Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)
North Korea confirms nuclear missile launches are tests to ‘wipe out’ enemies
England’s Jodi Ewart Shadoff claimed her first LPGA Tour title with a wire-to-wire victory at the Mediheal Championship in Somis, California (Mark J Terrill/AP)
England’s Jodi Ewart Shadoff holds on for maiden LPGA Tour title in California
Pedri broke the deadlock in the first half (Joan Monfor/AP)
Barcelona back on top in LaLiga after holding on to beat Celta Vigo
Michael van Gerwen won the World Grand Prix for a sixth time (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Step up and stop me or I’ll win every tournament – Michael van Gerwen
Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers is not worried about the drop (Adam Davy/PA)
Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers not worried about relegation despite poor start
Manuel Akanji has made a strong impression at Manchester City (Nick Potts/PA)
Pep Guardiola: Manchester City made an incredible decision with Manuel Akanji
Streets are flooded after heavy rains caused a river to overflow in Las Tejerias (Matias Delacroix/AP)
Landslide causes death and destruction in Venezuelan town
Michael van Gerwen won the World Grand Prix for the sixth time (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Michael van Gerwen holds off Nathan Aspinall comeback to win World Grand Prix
Iker Casillas has apologised and claimed his Twitter account was hacked after a post on it said he was gay (Nick Potts/PA)
‘Hacked’ Iker Casillas apologises after ‘I’m gay’ tweet labelled disrespectful
Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his winner against Everton (Peter Byrne/PA).
Cristiano Ronaldo hits 700th club goal to give Man United victory at Everton

Most Read

1
A black and white image of a young Bill MacDowell and a colour photo of him now
The Renee and Andrew MacRae case: Four statements from a killer
2
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court Picture shows; Marianne Downie appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Fraserburgh. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Woman attacked and robbed man who took her in for cup of tea
3
The flood alert covers most of the north and north-east of Scotland. Image: Sepa.
Flood warnings issued for Stonehaven and Orkney at high tide
4
Lisa Williams defends her world champion status in Carrbridge. Image: James Ross.
Cafe owner takes home golden spurtle after winning World Porridge Making Championships for second…
5
Dundee United's Aziz Behich makes it 1-0 against Aberdeen at Tannadice.
‘That was a shambles’ – Aberdeen fans react to painful 4-0 defeat by Dundee…
6
Attendees gathered for a group photo after the meeting in Krakatoa bar. Image: Cameron Roy / DC Thomson.
‘It needs a positive attitude’: Hundreds gather in attempt to save Belmont Filmhouse

More from Press and Journal

Nicola Sturgeon: Scottish independence will improve relations with rest of UK
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Lawyer Malcolm Gunnyeon joins Brodies from Dentons Picture shows; Clare Bone and Malcolm Gunnyeon, new partners at Brodies.. don't know. Supplied by Brodies Date; Unknown
Leading Aberdeen lawyer moves from Dentons to Brodies
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Aberdeen Chamber/British Chambers survey findings on how firms are dealing with inflation and cost-of-doing business Picture shows; Inflation/Scotland flag image. n/a. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 09/10/2022
Inflation hitting north-east faster as three-quarters of firms plan to raise prices before the…
To go with story by Andrew Dykes. Blaze Manufacturing Picture shows; Stuart White, Ann Johnson and Howard Johnson of Blaze.. -. Supplied by Blaze Manufacturing Date; 04/10/2022
Jobs boost as Aberdeenshire safety firm Blaze fires up new strategy
Jonny Hayes in action against Dundee United.
Jonny Hayes 'embarrassed' by Aberdeen's 4-0 defeat at bottom club Dundee United
People pray for the victims of a mass killing attack outside the gate of the Young Children’s Development Centre in the rural town of Uthai Sawan, north-eastern Thailand (Sakchai Lalit/AP)
Bond brothers put Scottish airline Loganair up for sale
Grady McGrath celebrates after sealing Brechin's 3-0 victory at Brora. Images: Donald Cameron/SportPix
Grady McGrath hails Brechin City fitness after victory at Brora Rangers
Picture of Keith's Kieran Mooney clearing the ball away from Formartine's Kieran Lawrence. Picture by Kenny Elrick
Kieran Mooney hits hat-trick for Keith; Rothes edge Vale; Huntly overcome Nairn County
Leanchoil Hospital.
Leanchoil Hospital project, cabins at new distillery and new floodlighting approved at tennis court
People pray for the victims of a mass killing attack outside the gate of the Young Children’s Development Centre in the rural town of Uthai Sawan, north-eastern Thailand (Sakchai Lalit/AP)
Weekend court roll – homophobic soldiers and a BMX bandit

Editor's Picks