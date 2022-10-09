Bukayo Saka sends Arsenal back to summit after thrilling win over Liverpool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bukayo Saka sends Arsenal back to summit after thrilling win over Liverpool

By Press Association
October 9, 2022, 8:40 pm
Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka (right) celebrates after scoring the winner against Liverpool (Adam Davy/PA)
Bukayo Saka struck twice to return Arsenal to the Premier League summit after a hard-fought 3-2 win over Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have had a disappointing start to the season by their recent high standards and lost further ground on the league leaders with the narrow – and slightly controversial – defeat at the Emirates Stadium.

Saka’s winner came from a penalty after the spot-kick was awarded following Thiago Alcantara’s challenge on Gabriel Jesus, which contained minimal contact.

VAR upheld the decision without sending Michael Oliver to have a second look, adding further fuel to the discussion in recent weeks over officiating consistency.

Before the England international’s winner, Liverpool had come from behind twice, first through Darwin Nunez to cancel out Gabriel Martinelli’s first-minute opener.

Arsenal then re-took the lead just before the half-time whistle through Saka before substitute Roberto Firmino scored his sixth goal of the season to make it 2-2.

However, Liverpool were unable to come back again after Saka’s 76th-minute penalty and continued their mixed start to the Premier League season, with a third defeat in eight matches.

The Gunners took the lead with their first attack of the game inside the first minute, as Liverpool were caught out from a clever move from Martin Odegaard.

Arsenal v Liverpool – Premier League – Emirates Stadium
Gabriel Martinelli (centre) celebrates after scoring Arsenal’s opening goal of the game against Liverpool (Adam Davy/PA)

The Gunners captain picked out Martinelli, with Liverpool’s defence caught out of position to allow the hosts’ forward to get behind the lines. The Brazilian made no mistake in slotting the ball past Alisson Becker and the goal was allowed to stand after a brief VAR check for offside.

There was then another quick VAR check for a possible penalty to Liverpool after the ball appeared to hit Gabriel Magalhaes’ arm but nothing was given.

Liverpool had been pushing for the equaliser before it came through Nunez in the 34th minute – the Uruguayan’s first goal for the club since the opening day against Fulham.

Luis Diaz ran down the right wing, beating the Arsenal defender, before crossing the ball for Liverpool’s summer signing who slotted the ball past Aaron Ramsdale.

Arsenal v Liverpool – Premier League – Emirates Stadium
Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez (right) celebrates with team-mate Luis Diaz after equalising in the first half against Arsenal (Adam Davy/PA)

At the start of the second half, Alisson had to make a stop to deny Odegaard from the centre of the box, but it was a less frantic start than the first.

Firmino levelled the score for Liverpool in the 53rd minute with a well-struck shot past Ramsdale into the corner of the net.

In a clever move from the visitors, Diogo Jota picked out the first-half substitute, who calmly found the back of the net after running in completely unchecked behind Gabriel.

After the equaliser, Arsenal piled on the pressure again and Kostas Tsimikas had to be alert to hook the ball away to prevent it reaching the waiting Odegaard on the line.

Liverpool had been consistently scrambling to clear their lines when Arsenal were awarded a penalty for a foul on Jesus by Thiago.

The decision was referred to VAR but it was upheld despite minimal contact. The spot-kick itself was delayed due to an altercation between a number of players including Granit Xhaka.

Saka fired the ball past Alisson to restore the home side’s lead, and Liverpool were unable to level the score for a third time.

