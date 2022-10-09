Saquon Barkley and New York Giants stun Green Bay Packers in London

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Saquon Barkley and New York Giants stun Green Bay Packers in London

By Press Association
October 9, 2022, 8:40 pm
Saquon Barkley shone in London (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Saquon Barkley shone in London (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Saquon Barkley sparked a stunning New York Giants comeback as the Green Bay Packers’ first trip to London ended in a galling defeat.

The Packers were the 32nd and final team to cross the Atlantic for a regular season game as a sold-out Tottenham Hotspur Stadium hosted the UK’s first ever meeting between two sides holding winning records.

Green Bay were favourites on Sunday as a little bit of Lambeau Field came to north London, but Barkley shook off injury to help steer the absentee-hit Giants to a stirring 27-22 triumph.

This eagerly-anticipated tussle between two of the most successful sides in NFL history lived up to the billing, with Aaron Rodgers finding Allen Lazard and Marcedes Lewis for early touchdowns.

A superb trick play saw tight end Daniel Bellinger run one in for the Giants, but Matt LaFleur’s side went into half-time leading 20-10 and on course for a victory that would slip out of their grasp.

New York’s defence stood firm when the teams returned, providing the platform for a rousing comeback.

Quarterback Daniel Jones stepped up and Gary Brightwell bundled in with Barkley in the locker room receiving treatment for a shoulder complaint that threatened to prematurely end his afternoon.

But the star running back returned in style, running in what proved to be the winning touchdown as Green Bay failed in their attempts to claw back.

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll celebrates victory
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll celebrates victory (Bradley Collyer/PA)

It was a result that stunned the 61,204 crowd, who had roared Packers quarterback Rodgers onto the field before kick-off.

The reigning MVP attempted to march straight down the field with the opening possession but had to settle for a 46-yard field goal from Mason Crosby, who is part owner of League Two side Walsall.

The Giants were looking overly reliant on Barkley when they got the ball early.

The Packers were hardly purring offensively but a pass interference call against Xavier McKinney on Robert Tonyan in the end zone gave them a gilt-edged chance to score their first touchdown on foreign soil.

Rodgers’ first throw was off but his next was a laser that found Lazard, with Crosby making no mistake with the extra point.

Graham Gano struck a 48-yard field goal at the end of the first quarter but it was beginning to look like an uphill battle, which Rodgers emphasised on a slow and steady march down the field.

That 13-play drive ended with the reigning MVP aiming a nonchalant, looping throw over the bamboozled Giants defence to wide open tight end Lewis.

Crosby added a point before Barkley gave life to New York, taking the snap and busting up the gut with an electrifying 40-yard run.

That wildcat play gave life to a solid drive that ended with a spectacular touchdown as Jones and the running back were involved in a double hand-off that resulted in rookie Bellinger powering in.

Gano converted but Crosby would nail a 48-yard field goal to give the Packers a 10-point advantage at half-time.

The Giants kicker chipped away at that lead with a field goal of his own at the start of the third quarter, with Dexter Lawrence sacking Rodgers as Brian Daboll’s team refused to go away.

All those connected to Big Blue winced when star Barkley took a big hit and went to the blue tent for medical assessment and then into the locker room.

The Giants continued the drive without their star but Green Bay struggled to find an answer for Jones’ quarterback play, ending with Brightwell smashing through from two yards. Gano made the kick to level.

Green Bay were beginning to look nervy and were forced to punt, giving New York the chance to take the lead for the first time.

Barkley returned to the game for a drive that he lit up. Having collected a pass and run 41 yards, he would eventually take it in from two. Gano’s extra point was good, as was the mood of Giants fans.

Rodgers continued to be frustrated by Daboll’s side and the Giants gave up a safety to run down the clock, smartly seeing out their third London win.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Max Verstappen celebrates in Japan (Toru Hanai/AP).
The sporting weekend in pictures
Max Verstappen was crowned 2022 Formula One drivers’ champion after his win at Suzuka. (Toru Hanai/AP)
Max Verstappen claims second drivers’ championship amid chaotic scenes in Japan
England’s Jodi Ewart Shadoff claimed her first LPGA Tour title with a wire-to-wire victory at the Mediheal Championship in Somis, California (Mark J Terrill/AP)
England’s Jodi Ewart Shadoff holds on for maiden LPGA Tour title in California
Almost 10 per cent of male Premier League and EFL players surveyed by the PFA said they had experienced bullying during their careers (Joe Giddens/PA)
Bullying figures show ‘serious issues’ in football – PFA
England captain Harry Kane will read a Bedtime Story on Cbeebies on Monday night (BBC handout/PA)
Harry Kane swaps scoring for stories on CBeebies debut
Confusion surrounds the fixture schedule for Euro 2024 (Arne Dedert/AP)
Qualifying confusion as Wales, Scotland and Republic told to disregard fixtures
Pedri broke the deadlock in the first half (Joan Monfor/AP)
Barcelona back on top in LaLiga after holding on to beat Celta Vigo
England manager Gareth Southgate is braced for more injuries to disrupt his World Cup plans (John Walton/PA)
Gareth Southgate braced for injury to disrupt England’s World Cup plans
Ukraine coach Oleksandr Petrakov hopes his players can provide further inspiration to the country’s troops with their performances at Euro 2024 (Mike Egerton/PA)
Beating England will lift Ukrainian soldiers’ spirits – Oleksandr Petrakov
Michael van Gerwen won the World Grand Prix for a sixth time (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Step up and stop me or I’ll win every tournament – Michael van Gerwen

Most Read

1
A black and white image of a young Bill MacDowell and a colour photo of him now
The Renee and Andrew MacRae case: Four statements from a killer
2
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court Picture shows; Marianne Downie appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Fraserburgh. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Woman attacked and robbed man who took her in for cup of tea
3
The flood alert covers most of the north and north-east of Scotland. Image: Sepa.
Flood warnings issued for Stonehaven and Orkney at high tide
4
Lisa Williams defends her world champion status in Carrbridge. Image: James Ross.
Cafe owner takes home golden spurtle after winning World Porridge Making Championships for second…
5
Dundee United's Aziz Behich makes it 1-0 against Aberdeen at Tannadice.
‘That was a shambles’ – Aberdeen fans react to painful 4-0 defeat by Dundee…
6
Attendees gathered for a group photo after the meeting in Krakatoa bar. Image: Cameron Roy / DC Thomson.
‘It needs a positive attitude’: Hundreds gather in attempt to save Belmont Filmhouse

More from Press and Journal

Nicola Sturgeon: Scottish independence will improve relations with rest of UK
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Lawyer Malcolm Gunnyeon joins Brodies from Dentons Picture shows; Clare Bone and Malcolm Gunnyeon, new partners at Brodies.. don't know. Supplied by Brodies Date; Unknown
Leading Aberdeen lawyer moves from Dentons to Brodies
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Aberdeen Chamber/British Chambers survey findings on how firms are dealing with inflation and cost-of-doing business Picture shows; Inflation/Scotland flag image. n/a. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 09/10/2022
Inflation hitting north-east faster as three-quarters of firms plan to raise prices before the…
To go with story by Andrew Dykes. Blaze Manufacturing Picture shows; Stuart White, Ann Johnson and Howard Johnson of Blaze.. -. Supplied by Blaze Manufacturing Date; 04/10/2022
Jobs boost as Aberdeenshire safety firm Blaze fires up new strategy
Jonny Hayes in action against Dundee United.
Jonny Hayes 'embarrassed' by Aberdeen's 4-0 defeat at bottom club Dundee United
Saquon Barkley shone in London (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Bond brothers put Scottish airline Loganair up for sale
Grady McGrath celebrates after sealing Brechin's 3-0 victory at Brora. Images: Donald Cameron/SportPix
Grady McGrath hails Brechin City fitness after victory at Brora Rangers
Picture of Keith's Kieran Mooney clearing the ball away from Formartine's Kieran Lawrence. Picture by Kenny Elrick
Kieran Mooney hits hat-trick for Keith; Rothes edge Vale; Huntly overcome Nairn County
Leanchoil Hospital.
Leanchoil Hospital project, cabins at new distillery and new floodlighting approved at tennis court
Saquon Barkley shone in London (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Weekend court roll – homophobic soldiers and a BMX bandit

Editor's Picks