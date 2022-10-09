Aaron Rodgers hopes to see ‘Packer World’ back in London despite defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Aaron Rodgers hopes to see ‘Packer World’ back in London despite defeat

By Press Association
October 9, 2022, 8:41 pm
Aaron Rodgers, centre, and Green Bay were beaten in London (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Aaron Rodgers, centre, and Green Bay were beaten in London (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Aaron Rodgers hopes the Green Bay Packers will soon get another chance to play across the pond after their much-anticipated London debut ended in a shock defeat to the improving New York Giants.

Having waited 15 years since the NFL began its international series, a little bit of Lambeau Field came to the capital as the Packers became the 32nd and final team to cross the Atlantic for a regular season game.

Green Bay looked in control during a first half that began with touchdowns for Allen Lazard and Marcedes Lewis, before Daniel Bellinger ran home at the end of a superb Giants trick play at the sold-out Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Daniel Bellinger, right, celebrates his touchdown with team-mates
Daniel Bellinger, right, celebrates his touchdown with team-mates (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Matt LaFleur’s team were 20-10 up at the break, but Gary Brightwell and Saquon Barkley touchdowns complemented elite defensive play as the Giants roared back to win 27-22 and frustrate the Packers’ expectant fans.

“Well, first of all, we’re sorry,” quarterback Rodgers, the reigning MVP, said smiling. “We wanted to come here and put on a show, win a football game.

“The crowd was outstanding. This was just a fantastic experience I think for all of us.

“There’s guys in the locker room that have never been across the pond. Just the hospitality from the fans.

“When we were out, me and Allen on Friday, was outstanding. The crowd response today, taking the field, was incredible.

“Seeing the different flags from different countries was amazing. The fans were loud the entire time. It was outstanding.

“So much love for Packer World. I think we can say that now. It’s been Packer Nation for the first hundred and couple years.

“Hopefully the team will get a chance to come back and play here again because it was a special week for all of us, one that we’ll never forget.”

Rodgers said the experience in England would have been a “little sweeter with a win”, admitting they need to “handle adversity a little bit better” and find “that rhythm, that steadiness”.

Packers head coach LaFleur did not hide his emotions quite as well after the defeat.

“Obviously this is as disappointing as it gets for us,” he said. “Give New York all the credit – they out-coached us, they outplayed us.

“They definitely wanted it more. It was the tale of two halves. They kicked our butt in the second half. You can’t do that in this league.”

The 32nd game in London was the first between two teams with winning records and few predicted it would be the Giants moving on to 4-1, meaning they have already matched last season’s win total.

Daniel Jones impressed at quarterback and the defence stepped up in the second half, when the only points Green Bay scored was the late safety New York gave up to run down the clock.

It was another stunning display by running back Barkley that got them over the line, with Giants head coach Brian Daboll delighted by his team’s efforts in the capital.

“Hard-fought win,” he said. “Again, it came down to the end. Our guys competed for 60 minutes, made a few more plays than Green Bay.

“They are a good football team. We got things to work on. Obviously, some nicks, some bumps, some bruises. Long trip back. So, get at it and go next week.

“I appreciate all the support, the crowd support here. It was obviously a lot of Packers fans – it felt like an away game, which I know was their home game but at the end of the game it felt like a home game.”

As for battler Barkley, the running back’s toughness in bouncing back from what appeared to be a game-ending shoulder injury delighted Daboll.

Saquon Barkley celebrates with a game ball
Saquon Barkley celebrates with a game ball (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“I kept asking him on the sideline, ‘Are you good to go?’ He was good to go,” he said.

“We’ll see where he’s at but you know, hopefully he’ll be ready to go next week.

“He’s a competitor. That’s what I say about Saquon. He competes.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Max Verstappen celebrates in Japan (Toru Hanai/AP).
The sporting weekend in pictures
Max Verstappen was crowned 2022 Formula One drivers’ champion after his win at Suzuka. (Toru Hanai/AP)
Max Verstappen claims second drivers’ championship amid chaotic scenes in Japan
England’s Jodi Ewart Shadoff claimed her first LPGA Tour title with a wire-to-wire victory at the Mediheal Championship in Somis, California (Mark J Terrill/AP)
England’s Jodi Ewart Shadoff holds on for maiden LPGA Tour title in California
Almost 10 per cent of male Premier League and EFL players surveyed by the PFA said they had experienced bullying during their careers (Joe Giddens/PA)
Bullying figures show ‘serious issues’ in football – PFA
England captain Harry Kane will read a Bedtime Story on Cbeebies on Monday night (BBC handout/PA)
Harry Kane swaps scoring for stories on CBeebies debut
Confusion surrounds the fixture schedule for Euro 2024 (Arne Dedert/AP)
Qualifying confusion as Wales, Scotland and Republic told to disregard fixtures
Pedri broke the deadlock in the first half (Joan Monfor/AP)
Barcelona back on top in LaLiga after holding on to beat Celta Vigo
England manager Gareth Southgate is braced for more injuries to disrupt his World Cup plans (John Walton/PA)
Gareth Southgate braced for injury to disrupt England’s World Cup plans
Ukraine coach Oleksandr Petrakov hopes his players can provide further inspiration to the country’s troops with their performances at Euro 2024 (Mike Egerton/PA)
Beating England will lift Ukrainian soldiers’ spirits – Oleksandr Petrakov
Michael van Gerwen won the World Grand Prix for a sixth time (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Step up and stop me or I’ll win every tournament – Michael van Gerwen

Most Read

1
A black and white image of a young Bill MacDowell and a colour photo of him now
The Renee and Andrew MacRae case: Four statements from a killer
2
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court Picture shows; Marianne Downie appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Fraserburgh. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Woman attacked and robbed man who took her in for cup of tea
3
The flood alert covers most of the north and north-east of Scotland. Image: Sepa.
Flood warnings issued for Stonehaven and Orkney at high tide
4
Lisa Williams defends her world champion status in Carrbridge. Image: James Ross.
Cafe owner takes home golden spurtle after winning World Porridge Making Championships for second…
5
Dundee United's Aziz Behich makes it 1-0 against Aberdeen at Tannadice.
‘That was a shambles’ – Aberdeen fans react to painful 4-0 defeat by Dundee…
6
Attendees gathered for a group photo after the meeting in Krakatoa bar. Image: Cameron Roy / DC Thomson.
‘It needs a positive attitude’: Hundreds gather in attempt to save Belmont Filmhouse

More from Press and Journal

Nicola Sturgeon: Scottish independence will improve relations with rest of UK
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Lawyer Malcolm Gunnyeon joins Brodies from Dentons Picture shows; Clare Bone and Malcolm Gunnyeon, new partners at Brodies.. don't know. Supplied by Brodies Date; Unknown
Leading Aberdeen lawyer moves from Dentons to Brodies
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Aberdeen Chamber/British Chambers survey findings on how firms are dealing with inflation and cost-of-doing business Picture shows; Inflation/Scotland flag image. n/a. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 09/10/2022
Inflation hitting north-east faster as three-quarters of firms plan to raise prices before the…
To go with story by Andrew Dykes. Blaze Manufacturing Picture shows; Stuart White, Ann Johnson and Howard Johnson of Blaze.. -. Supplied by Blaze Manufacturing Date; 04/10/2022
Jobs boost as Aberdeenshire safety firm Blaze fires up new strategy
Jonny Hayes in action against Dundee United.
Jonny Hayes 'embarrassed' by Aberdeen's 4-0 defeat at bottom club Dundee United
Aaron Rodgers, centre, and Green Bay were beaten in London (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Bond brothers put Scottish airline Loganair up for sale
Grady McGrath celebrates after sealing Brechin's 3-0 victory at Brora. Images: Donald Cameron/SportPix
Grady McGrath hails Brechin City fitness after victory at Brora Rangers
Picture of Keith's Kieran Mooney clearing the ball away from Formartine's Kieran Lawrence. Picture by Kenny Elrick
Kieran Mooney hits hat-trick for Keith; Rothes edge Vale; Huntly overcome Nairn County
Leanchoil Hospital.
Leanchoil Hospital project, cabins at new distillery and new floodlighting approved at tennis court
Aaron Rodgers, centre, and Green Bay were beaten in London (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Weekend court roll – homophobic soldiers and a BMX bandit

Editor's Picks