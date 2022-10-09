Jurgen Klopp rules Liverpool out of title race as injuries add to Reds’ worries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Jurgen Klopp rules Liverpool out of title race as injuries add to Reds’ worries

By Press Association
October 9, 2022, 9:02 pm Updated: October 9, 2022, 10:02 pm
Jurgen Klopp insisted Liverpool are not in the title race this season as his concerns deepened over new injuries to important duo Trent Alexander-Arnold and Luis Diaz (Adam Davy/PA)
Jurgen Klopp insisted Liverpool are not in the title race this season as his concerns deepened over new injuries to important duo Trent Alexander-Arnold and Luis Diaz (Adam Davy/PA)

Jurgen Klopp conceded Liverpool’s title hopes were over after Sunday’s 3-2 defeat at Arsenal, where the visitors’ woes were compounded by injuries to Trent Alexander-Arnold and Luis Diaz.

Bukayo Saka scored the winner from the penalty spot to send the Gunners back to the top of the Premier League, with Liverpool now trailing the leaders by 14 points.

The visitors had earlier come from behind twice, first Darwin Nunez cancelling out Gabriel Martinelli’s first-minute opener and then substitute Roberto Firmino levelling up on 53 minutes after Saka had made it 2-1 in first-half stoppage time.

The result left Liverpool in 10th place, with only two wins from their first eight games, and Klopp claimed his side – who took last season’s title race to the final game, only to be denied by Manchester City – were no longer contenders.

“We are not in the title race. It’s naive to sit here and think that we are nearly there,” the German said.

“We have problems at the moment but, of course, (they are) the team in form, the leader of the table, but (we had) massive problems today.

Arsenal v Liverpool – Premier League – Emirates Stadium
Jurgen Klopp ruled Liverpool out of the title race following the defeat at Arsenal (Adam Davy/PA)

“I think even in a really bad situation for us, with early changes and things like this, there are real problems and that is the truth for us.”

However, the Liverpool boss believes the system being played was not to blame for their recent mixed fortunes in the top flight.

“I think the goals we conceded have nothing to do with the system,” Klopp said.

“Do I have deeper concerns? Yes, of course I am not happy, how can I (be)?

“We are in a tough moment and we want to get through this together. That’s what we are working on.”

Klopp has already dealt with a number of injury concerns this season but matters worsened at the Emirates, with both Diaz and Alexander-Arnold leaving the field before the start of the second half.

“Going in at half-time, now we have additional problems. Luis Diaz, we had to change before (half-time) obviously; it’s something with the knee, not good, really not good.

“He will have a scan and we will know more, I do not know about the extent,” he said.

“But on top of that Trent, it’s really bad as well with the ankle, twisted ankle. Not good. Trent, in seven years, has never gone off when he could have played on, he had too much pain, (there was) a slight swelling immediately so he will have a scan.”

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said his side would enjoy their current position after victory saw them overtake City and reclaim top spot in the table.

“At the moment, enjoy where we are, and play with the courage and the belief that we played with in the second half and go step by step,” he said.

“Just thank you so much to the boys and our supporters for experiencing an afternoon like this. It’s what our profession is about, to live days like this and I really enjoyed it – especially the way we won.”

On the atmosphere in north London, Arteta said: “I’ve never seen it like this.

“You cannot imagine how much it helps the players and how much it gives them. One of the nicest things we’ve done since we are together here is to unite everybody and make them feel like you are going to experience something together.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Max Verstappen celebrates in Japan (Toru Hanai/AP).
The sporting weekend in pictures
Max Verstappen was crowned 2022 Formula One drivers’ champion after his win at Suzuka. (Toru Hanai/AP)
Max Verstappen claims second drivers’ championship amid chaotic scenes in Japan
England’s Jodi Ewart Shadoff claimed her first LPGA Tour title with a wire-to-wire victory at the Mediheal Championship in Somis, California (Mark J Terrill/AP)
England’s Jodi Ewart Shadoff holds on for maiden LPGA Tour title in California
Almost 10 per cent of male Premier League and EFL players surveyed by the PFA said they had experienced bullying during their careers (Joe Giddens/PA)
Bullying figures show ‘serious issues’ in football – PFA
England captain Harry Kane will read a Bedtime Story on Cbeebies on Monday night (BBC handout/PA)
Harry Kane swaps scoring for stories on CBeebies debut
Confusion surrounds the fixture schedule for Euro 2024 (Arne Dedert/AP)
Qualifying confusion as Wales, Scotland and Republic told to disregard fixtures
Pedri broke the deadlock in the first half (Joan Monfor/AP)
Barcelona back on top in LaLiga after holding on to beat Celta Vigo
England manager Gareth Southgate is braced for more injuries to disrupt his World Cup plans (John Walton/PA)
Gareth Southgate braced for injury to disrupt England’s World Cup plans
Ukraine coach Oleksandr Petrakov hopes his players can provide further inspiration to the country’s troops with their performances at Euro 2024 (Mike Egerton/PA)
Beating England will lift Ukrainian soldiers’ spirits – Oleksandr Petrakov
Michael van Gerwen won the World Grand Prix for a sixth time (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Step up and stop me or I’ll win every tournament – Michael van Gerwen

Most Read

1
A black and white image of a young Bill MacDowell and a colour photo of him now
The Renee and Andrew MacRae case: Four statements from a killer
2
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court Picture shows; Marianne Downie appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Fraserburgh. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Woman attacked and robbed man who took her in for cup of tea
3
The flood alert covers most of the north and north-east of Scotland. Image: Sepa.
Flood warnings issued for Stonehaven and Orkney at high tide
4
Lisa Williams defends her world champion status in Carrbridge. Image: James Ross.
Cafe owner takes home golden spurtle after winning World Porridge Making Championships for second…
5
Dundee United's Aziz Behich makes it 1-0 against Aberdeen at Tannadice.
‘That was a shambles’ – Aberdeen fans react to painful 4-0 defeat by Dundee…
6
Attendees gathered for a group photo after the meeting in Krakatoa bar. Image: Cameron Roy / DC Thomson.
‘It needs a positive attitude’: Hundreds gather in attempt to save Belmont Filmhouse

More from Press and Journal

Nicola Sturgeon: Scottish independence will improve relations with rest of UK
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Lawyer Malcolm Gunnyeon joins Brodies from Dentons Picture shows; Clare Bone and Malcolm Gunnyeon, new partners at Brodies.. don't know. Supplied by Brodies Date; Unknown
Leading Aberdeen lawyer moves from Dentons to Brodies
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Aberdeen Chamber/British Chambers survey findings on how firms are dealing with inflation and cost-of-doing business Picture shows; Inflation/Scotland flag image. n/a. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 09/10/2022
Inflation hitting north-east faster as three-quarters of firms plan to raise prices before the…
To go with story by Andrew Dykes. Blaze Manufacturing Picture shows; Stuart White, Ann Johnson and Howard Johnson of Blaze.. -. Supplied by Blaze Manufacturing Date; 04/10/2022
Jobs boost as Aberdeenshire safety firm Blaze fires up new strategy
Jonny Hayes in action against Dundee United.
Jonny Hayes 'embarrassed' by Aberdeen's 4-0 defeat at bottom club Dundee United
Jurgen Klopp insisted Liverpool are not in the title race this season as his concerns deepened over new injuries to important duo Trent Alexander-Arnold and Luis Diaz (Adam Davy/PA)
Bond brothers put Scottish airline Loganair up for sale
Grady McGrath celebrates after sealing Brechin's 3-0 victory at Brora. Images: Donald Cameron/SportPix
Grady McGrath hails Brechin City fitness after victory at Brora Rangers
Picture of Keith's Kieran Mooney clearing the ball away from Formartine's Kieran Lawrence. Picture by Kenny Elrick
Kieran Mooney hits hat-trick for Keith; Rothes edge Vale; Huntly overcome Nairn County
Leanchoil Hospital.
Leanchoil Hospital project, cabins at new distillery and new floodlighting approved at tennis court
Jurgen Klopp insisted Liverpool are not in the title race this season as his concerns deepened over new injuries to important duo Trent Alexander-Arnold and Luis Diaz (Adam Davy/PA)
Weekend court roll – homophobic soldiers and a BMX bandit

Editor's Picks