Barcelona back on top in LaLiga after holding on to beat Celta Vigo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Barcelona back on top in LaLiga after holding on to beat Celta Vigo

By Press Association
October 9, 2022, 10:54 pm
Pedri broke the deadlock in the first half (Joan Monfor/AP)
Pedri broke the deadlock in the first half (Joan Monfor/AP)

Barcelona moved back to the top of LaLiga with a 1-0 win over Celta Vigo at the Nou Camp.

Real Madrid had retaken first place on Saturday after beating Getafe.

Pedri set Barca on their way when he broke the deadlock in the 17th minute after slotting home from close range after a cross from the left was blocked, but fell straight at his feet.

Early in the second half, Oscar Rodriguez missed the chance to equalise for Celta Vigo before Jorgen Strand Larsen saw his goal ruled out for offside.

Barca keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen made a fine save from Iago Aspas late on with the Celta forward also striking the post during stoppage time as Barca held out and moved level on 22 points with their title rivals.

Real Sociedad sit sixth after Brais Mendez’s first-half goal secured a 1-0 home win over Villarreal, while strugglers Cadiz and Espanyol drew 2-2.

In the Bundesliga, Union Berlin kept themselves top of the table with a 1-0 win at Stuttgart, who finished with 10 men.

Paul Jaeckel’s header finally broke the deadlock with 15 minutes left, before Stuttgart forward Serhou Guirassy was sent off for a second caution during the closing stages.

Freiburg sit second, now two points off the top, after a late goal from Kevin Schade secured a 2-2 draw at Hertha Berlin.

Borussia Monchengladbach recorded a first Rhein derby win in four attempts as they beat 10-man Cologne 5-2.

Marvin Friedrich put the hosts ahead, only for Florian Kainz to swiftly respond with a 31st-minute penalty.

The Cologne midfielder was then sent off just before half-time for a second yellow card, with Ramy Bensebaini converting from the resulting spot-kick.

Lars Stindl’s 25-yard drive made it 3-1 early in the second half with Bensebaini turning home a fourth goal.

Denis Huseinbasic reduced the deficit with seven minutes left, but Marcus Thuram scored Monchengladbach’s fifth in stoppage time.

Napoli made it five straight Serie A victories as they won 4-1 away at struggling Cremonese to move back top.

Matteo Politano’s penalty had given Napoli the lead midway through the first half, but Cremonese equalised through Cyriel Dessers soon after the restart.

A towering header from Giovanni Simeone restored Napoli’s advantage, with Hirving Lozano and Mathias Olivera both scoring in stoppage time.

Udinese fought back from 2-0 down with goals from Gerard Deulofeu and Nehuen Perez to earn a 2-2 home draw against top-four rivals Atalanta, who now sit two points behind Napoli.

Chris Smalling and Paulo Dybala, from the penalty spot, were on target as Roma beat 10-man Lecce 2-1, with midfielder Morten Hjulmand sent off during the first half.

Strugglers Verona suffered a fourth straight league defeat as they controversially went down 2-1 at Salernitana.

Boulaye Dia scored a stoppage-time winner after which both sides were reduced to 10 men as tempers boiled over.

In Ligue 1, Lorient moved to within a point of leaders Paris St Germain after they won 2-1 at bottom club Brest.

After PSG were held to an unexpected goalless draw by Reims on Saturday, Lorient took full advantage to record a sixth straight league victory, coming from behind with a brace from Terem Moffi.

Lens failed to make up ground on the top three after a 1-0 defeat at Lille, while Monaco won 2-0 at Montpellier to sit fifth and Rennes beat strugglers Nantes 3-0.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Max Verstappen celebrates in Japan (Toru Hanai/AP).
The sporting weekend in pictures
Max Verstappen was crowned 2022 Formula One drivers’ champion after his win at Suzuka. (Toru Hanai/AP)
Max Verstappen claims second drivers’ championship amid chaotic scenes in Japan
England’s Jodi Ewart Shadoff claimed her first LPGA Tour title with a wire-to-wire victory at the Mediheal Championship in Somis, California (Mark J Terrill/AP)
England’s Jodi Ewart Shadoff holds on for maiden LPGA Tour title in California
Almost 10 per cent of male Premier League and EFL players surveyed by the PFA said they had experienced bullying during their careers (Joe Giddens/PA)
Bullying figures show ‘serious issues’ in football – PFA
England captain Harry Kane will read a Bedtime Story on Cbeebies on Monday night (BBC handout/PA)
Harry Kane swaps scoring for stories on CBeebies debut
Confusion surrounds the fixture schedule for Euro 2024 (Arne Dedert/AP)
Qualifying confusion as Wales, Scotland and Republic told to disregard fixtures
England manager Gareth Southgate is braced for more injuries to disrupt his World Cup plans (John Walton/PA)
Gareth Southgate braced for injury to disrupt England’s World Cup plans
Ukraine coach Oleksandr Petrakov hopes his players can provide further inspiration to the country’s troops with their performances at Euro 2024 (Mike Egerton/PA)
Beating England will lift Ukrainian soldiers’ spirits – Oleksandr Petrakov
Michael van Gerwen won the World Grand Prix for a sixth time (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Step up and stop me or I’ll win every tournament – Michael van Gerwen
Cristiano Ronaldo’s 700th career club goal lifted Manchester United to victory at Everton (Peter Byrne/PA)
There will be more – Erik ten Hag hails Cristiano Ronaldo after 700th club…

Most Read

1
A black and white image of a young Bill MacDowell and a colour photo of him now
The Renee and Andrew MacRae case: Four statements from a killer
2
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court Picture shows; Marianne Downie appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Fraserburgh. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Woman attacked and robbed man who took her in for cup of tea
3
The flood alert covers most of the north and north-east of Scotland. Image: Sepa.
Flood warnings issued for Stonehaven and Orkney at high tide
4
Lisa Williams defends her world champion status in Carrbridge. Image: James Ross.
Cafe owner takes home golden spurtle after winning World Porridge Making Championships for second…
5
Dundee United's Aziz Behich makes it 1-0 against Aberdeen at Tannadice.
‘That was a shambles’ – Aberdeen fans react to painful 4-0 defeat by Dundee…
6
Attendees gathered for a group photo after the meeting in Krakatoa bar. Image: Cameron Roy / DC Thomson.
‘It needs a positive attitude’: Hundreds gather in attempt to save Belmont Filmhouse

More from Press and Journal

Nicola Sturgeon: Scottish independence will improve relations with rest of UK
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Lawyer Malcolm Gunnyeon joins Brodies from Dentons Picture shows; Clare Bone and Malcolm Gunnyeon, new partners at Brodies.. don't know. Supplied by Brodies Date; Unknown
Leading Aberdeen lawyer moves from Dentons to Brodies
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Aberdeen Chamber/British Chambers survey findings on how firms are dealing with inflation and cost-of-doing business Picture shows; Inflation/Scotland flag image. n/a. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 09/10/2022
Inflation hitting north-east faster as three-quarters of firms plan to raise prices before the…
To go with story by Andrew Dykes. Blaze Manufacturing Picture shows; Stuart White, Ann Johnson and Howard Johnson of Blaze.. -. Supplied by Blaze Manufacturing Date; 04/10/2022
Jobs boost as Aberdeenshire safety firm Blaze fires up new strategy
Jonny Hayes in action against Dundee United.
Jonny Hayes 'embarrassed' by Aberdeen's 4-0 defeat at bottom club Dundee United
Pedri broke the deadlock in the first half (Joan Monfor/AP)
Bond brothers put Scottish airline Loganair up for sale
Grady McGrath celebrates after sealing Brechin's 3-0 victory at Brora. Images: Donald Cameron/SportPix
Grady McGrath hails Brechin City fitness after victory at Brora Rangers
Picture of Keith's Kieran Mooney clearing the ball away from Formartine's Kieran Lawrence. Picture by Kenny Elrick
Kieran Mooney hits hat-trick for Keith; Rothes edge Vale; Huntly overcome Nairn County
Leanchoil Hospital.
Leanchoil Hospital project, cabins at new distillery and new floodlighting approved at tennis court
Pedri broke the deadlock in the first half (Joan Monfor/AP)
Weekend court roll – homophobic soldiers and a BMX bandit

Editor's Picks