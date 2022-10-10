Philadelphia Eagles remain undefeated with 20-17 victory over Arizona Cardinals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Philadelphia Eagles remain undefeated with 20-17 victory over Arizona Cardinals

By Press Association
October 10, 2022, 7:24 am
(Ross D Franklin/AP)
(Ross D Franklin/AP)

The Philadelphia Eagles remain the only undefeated team in the NFL following a 20-17 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts ran for two touchdowns in the narrow win, which stretched the Eagles’ winning streak to five games.

After a back-and-forth affair through most of the game, the Eagles were able to put their nose in front with less than two minutes to go courtesy of a 23-yard field goal from kicker Cameron Dicker.

Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray was then able to lead the Cardinals into scoring territory, but kicker Matt Ammendola missed a 43-yard field goal attempt which would have forced overtime.

It also came down to a field goal in Baltimore, with Justin Tucker succeeding on a 43-yard attempt of his own to push the Ravens past the Cincinnati Bengals 19-17.

A one-yard sneak from quarterback Joe Burrow looked to have been enough for the Bengals to clinch victory, until Tucker sealed the result as the clock expired.

Burrow finished with one passing and one rushing touchdown, while Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had one passing touchdown on just 174 yards through the air.

The Chicago Bears were left licking their wounds after a late fumble cost them in a seven-point loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Wide-receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette was running upfield at Minnesota’s 39-yard line with the clock running out when he lost control of the ball, resigning the Bears to a second-straight defeat.

Tom Brady was at his veteran best for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, throwing for 351 yards and a touchdown in a 21-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Leonard Fournette added 56 yards and a touchdown on the ground as Tampa Bay snapped a two-game losing streak.

A 308-yard passing effort from Matt Stafford was not enough for the Los Angeles Rams, as the defending Super Bowl champions fell 22-10 to the Dallas Cowboys.

The New England Patriots put together their best showing of the season, holding the Detroit Lions to nil in a 29-point rout.

There were also landslide victories for the New York Jets, Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers, while the Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans, New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Chargers rounded out Sunday’s victors.

