Baltic Sea island of Bornholm hit by power outage after ‘underwater cable cut’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Baltic Sea island of Bornholm hit by power outage after ‘underwater cable cut’

By Press Association
October 10, 2022, 9:50 am
A power outage has hit the Danish Baltic Sea island of Bornholm – with authorities saying an underwater cable from Sweden has been cut (Bernhard Classen/Alamy/PA)

[[title]]

[[subtitle]]

Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration.

Registration complete

Thank you for registering!

Back to [[site_name]]

More from World

Airbus and Air France face criminal trial over Rio-Paris crash
Malaysian prime minister dissolves Parliament and calls snap elections
China imposes lockdowns as Covid-19 surges after holiday
Nobel panel to announce winner of economics prize
Indian socialist leader Mulayam Singh Yadav dies at 82
Kanye West’s Twitter and Instagram locked over offensive posts
Philadelphia Eagles remain undefeated with 20-17 victory over Arizona Cardinals
Explosions rock multiple Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv
On this day in 2013: Sachin Tendulkar announces international retirement
North Korea confirms nuclear missile launches are tests to ‘wipe out’ enemies

Most Read

1
‘Scotland’s biggest ball pit’ to open in new Aberdeen pub – but safety fears…
2
Remorseless attacker stamped on man’s head when he had nothing left to steal
3
New Aberdeen city centre restaurant in the works, Co-op planned for Macduff and Deeside…
4
Car hits pylon in A96 crash near Huntly
5
Woman attacked and robbed man who took her in for cup of tea
6
Teenager charged after 24-year-old injured in Elgin assault
7
Weekend court roll – homophobic soldiers and a BMX bandit
8
Chopping wood kindled business idea for north-east entrepreneur
9
Ferry services disrupted by high winds

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen woman raising awareness of rare vulval cancer following mum's death
Ferry services disrupted by high winds
Rail services grind to a halt as ScotRail staff strike over pay
Missing man, 27, from Aberdeen last seen on bus to Edinburgh
Exclusive: 20 winners unveiled in £10m net-zero tech competition
Robert Thorne: Living in Paris makes me appreciate my Highland home
New director at EnerMech to deliver group-wide marketing plan
'We were getting something for nothing': Springfield boss explains why firm passed on saving…
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
Chopping wood kindled business idea for north-east entrepreneur

Editor's Picks